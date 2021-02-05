તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણી:બારડોલી તા. પં.માં કોંગ્રેસમાંથી 2 બેઠક પર 4 ઉમેદવારીપત્રો ભરાયા

બારડોલીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • વાંકાનેર અને સરભોણ બેઠક પર ફોર્મ ભરાયા

બારડોલી તાલુકા પંચાયતની બે બેઠકો માટે 4 ઉમેદવારી પત્રકો ભરાયા છે. જેમાં ઉમેદવારોએ કોવિડ ગાઈડ લાઇનનું પાલન સાથે ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં રજૂ કર્યા હતા. બારડોલી તાલુકા પંચાયતની બેઠકો 14-સરભોણ અને 21-વાંકાનેર પર 4 ઉમેદવારી પત્રકો કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષ દ્વારા તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં જમા કરાવવામાં આવ્યા જેમાં 14-સરભોણ બેઠક પરથી રાજુભાઇ બુધિયાભાઇ હળપતિ અને બળવંતભાઈ ચૌધરીએ તો 21- વાંકાનેર બેઠક પરથી સંગીતાબેન રાઠોડ અને ટીનાબેન રાઠોડે ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભર્યા હોવાનું જાણવા મળે છે.

તાલુકા -જિલ્લા પંચાયત બેઠકો માટે મંગળવારે લેવયોલા પત્રકોની સંખ્યા

તાલુકોતા.પજિ.પપાલિકા
માંડવી3022
પલસાણા2614116 (કડોદરા)
ઉમરપાડા3613
કામરેજ180
ઓલપાડ00
બારડોલી4310
મહુવા313
