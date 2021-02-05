તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:મારામારી કરતા બેને છોડાવા જતા ત્રીજાને ધક્કો લાગતા મોત, હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર દરમિયાન મોત

માંડવીએક કલાક પહેલા
માંડવી તાલુકાનાં તડકેશ્વર ખાતે મારામારી કરતા બે ઇસમોને અટકાવવા જતા ત્રીજા વ્યક્તિને ધક્કો લાગી જતા ઓટલાની ધાર પેટમાં વાગી જતા સારવાર અર્થે હોસ્પિટલ લઈ જવાયો. પરંતુ સારવાર દરમ્યાન તેનું મૃત્યુ થયું.તડકેશ્વર ગામ ખાતે રહેતો યુવક સચીન વજીરભાઈ વસાવા (25) પોતાના ઘરે હતો. તે વેળાએ તેના કૌટુંબિક ભાઈનો અન્ય ઈસમ સાથે ઝપાઝપી થતા સચીન બન્નેને છોડાવવા પ્રયત્ન કરતો હતો.

પરંતુ તેને ધક્કો લાગી જતા તે ઓટલાની ધાર પર પડતા ધાર તેના પેટમાં વાગી હતી. જેથી તેને સારવાર અર્થે તડકેશ્વર શીફા હોસ્પિટલ ખાતે લઇ જવાયો હતો. પરંતુ સારવાર દરમિયાન તેનું મોત થતા તેના નાના ભાઈ સાવન વજીરભાઈ વસાવા (23) દ્વારા માંડવી પોલીસને ખબર આપી સચીનને આગળ પણ પડી ગયો હતો. ત્યારે ખેંચ આવી હોવાનું જણાવતા માંડવી પોલીસ દ્વારા આગળની તપાસ હાથ ધરાય હતી.

