તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ચૂંટણીનું કાઉનડાઉન શરૂ:રાજપીપલા નગરપાલિકામાં માત્ર 7 અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારોના ફોર્મ ભરાયાં

રાજપીપળાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • કોંગ્રેસ ભાજપ બન્ને પક્ષના ઉમેદવારોની યાદી તૈયાર પણ 12 મી એ કરશે જાહેરાત

નર્મદા જિલ્લામાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીનું કાઉનડાઉન શરૂ થઈ ગયુ છે. ત્યારે નર્મદા જિલ્લાની એક માત્ર રાજપીપલા નગરપાલિકામાં ફોર્મ ભરવાની શરૂઆત થઈ ગઈ છે. ત્યારે પ્રથમ દિવસે ત્રણ અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારો એ ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા. જ્યારે બીજે દિવસે 7 જેટલા અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારો એ ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા. કોંગ્રેસ ભાજપ હજુ એક પણ પાર્ટી મેન્ડેન્ડ વાળા ફોર્મ આવ્યા નથી. આ વર્ષે મેન્ડેડ કરતા પોતાના વોર્ડ વાઇઝ ઉમેદવારો ની યાદી બંને પક્ષો આપવાના હોય એવી શક્યતાઓ છે.ત્યારે 12 તારીખે આ બાબતની જાહેરાત થઈ જશે આમ હવે 8 ફેબ્રુઆરી થી 13 ફેબ્રુઆરી 3.30 કલાક સુધી ફોર્મ ભરવાની પ્રક્રિયા ચાલશે.

ભાજપ કોંગ્રેસ બંને 12 મી ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ઉમેદવાર જાહેર કરે તેવી પરિસ્થિતિ ઉભી થઇ છે. હાલ અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારો પોતાના ટેકેદારો સાથે પ્રાંત કચેરીએ આવી ફોર્મ અને વિવિધ ડોક્યુમેન્ટ મેળવવા પડાપડી થઈ રહી છે.એક ઉત્સાહ ઉમેદવારો અને ટેકેદારો માં જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. જોકે કોંગ્રેસ ભાજપ બને એ એક પણ ઉમેદવાર જાહેર નહીં કરતા હાલ અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારો મેદાનમાં ઉતરી રહ્યા છે.

ચૂંટણી અધિકારી અને પ્રાંત અધિકારી કે.ડી ભગતએ જણાવ્યુ હતુ કેે, ઉમેદવારોની ફોર્મ ભરવાની કાર્યવાહી ચાલે છે. 10 જેટલા ફોર્મ ભરાઈ ચુક્યા છે.જેમ જેમ ફોમ ભરવાની તારીખ નજીક આવશે એટલે ઉમેદવારોની ભીડ જામશે પરંતુ કોવીડ 19 અને ચૂંટણી પંચની ગાઇડલાઇન પ્રમાણે સોસીયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ જળવાય આ સાથે ઉમેદવારોને વધુ સમય ઉભુંના રહેવું પડે એ માટે કર્મચારીઓ ને પણ વધુ જોડી આ ફોર્મ ભરવાની પ્રક્રિયા કરવામાં આવશે બાદમાં.ચકાસણી કરાશે. વખતે કોરોના પોઝિટિવ કે હોમ કોરન્ટાઇન વ્યક્તિ મતદાન કરી શકશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો