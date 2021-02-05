તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સાંસદનો બળાપો:BTP-AIMIMના ગઠબંધનથી BJPને કોઈ જ ફરક નહી: સાંસદ

રાજપીપળાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ઓવૈસીના સંમેલન બાદ સાંસદનાે બળાપો

ગુજરાતની સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં BTP એ AIMIM સાથે ગઠબંધન કર્યું છે.ભરૂચ અને અમદાવાદ ખાતે BTP ના છોટુભાઈ વસાવા અને AIMIM અસદ્ગુદિન ઔવેશી એ જાહેરસભા સંબોધી ચૂંટણી પ્રચારનો આરંભ કર્યો હતો.AIMIM અસદ્ગુદિન ઔવેશીએ બન્નેવ જાહેરસભામાં ભાજપ અને નરેન્દ્ર મોદી તથા અમિત શાહ વિરુદ્ધ બેફામ વાણી વિલાસ કર્યો હતો અને એમની પર ગંભીર આક્ષેપો પણ લગાવ્યા હતા.AIMIM ઔવેશીએ તો ત્યાં સુધી કહી દીધું હતું કે,

ગુજરાત છોટુભાઈ વસાવાનું છે નરેન્દ્ર મોદી કે અમિત શાહનું નહિ.અસદ્ગુદિન ઔવેશીના આ નિવેદન બાદ ખળભળાટ મચ્યો હતો.ત્યારે ભાજપ સાંસદ મનસુખ વસાવાએ AIMIM અસદ્ગુદિન ઔવેશીને બોલવામાં મર્યાદા રાખવાની સલાહ આપી હતી.એમણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે BTP-AIMIM તો ગાંડા છે. ગુજરાતમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં BTP-AIMIM ગઠબંધન વિશે ભાજપ સાંસદ મનસુખ વસાવાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે એ ગઠબંધનથી કોંગ્રેસને ખૂબ મોટું નુકશાન જશે ભાજપને કોઈ જ ફરક નહિ પડે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો