તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

માર્ગદર્શન:ચૂંટણીલક્ષી ફરજ માટે 85 કર્મીઓને માર્ગદર્શન અપાયું, રાજપીપલામાં કર્મીઓની ચૂંટણીલક્ષી તાલીમ યોજાઇ

રાજપીપળાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

નર્મદા જિલ્લામાં આગામી 28 મી ફેબ્રુઆરી 21 ના રોજ યોજાનારી નગરપાલિકાની સામાન્ય ચૂંટણી માટે મતદાનની કામગીરી સુનિશ્વિત રીતે સુપેરે પાર પડે તે માટે ચૂંટણીલક્ષી વિવિધ કામગીરી સાથે સંકળાયેલા ઝોનલ ઓફિસર, પ્રિસાઇડીંગ આસિસ્ટન્ટ પ્રિસાઇડીંગ ઓફિસર કર્મચારીઓ સહિત કુલ-85 જેટલાં અધિકારીઓને તેમની ફરજના ભાગરૂપે કરાયેલ તબક્કાવાર તાલીમી આયોજન માટે રાજપીપલા સરદાર ટાઉન હોલ ખાતે ચૂંટણીલક્ષી તાલીમ યોજાઇ હતી.

રાજપીપલા નગરપાલિકાના ચૂંટણી અધિકારી કે.ડી.ભગતે ઉક્ત તાલીમમાં મતદાનનાં દિવસે સમયસર કરવાની થતી કામગીરી અંગેનું વિસ્તૃત માર્ગદર્શન આપ્યું હતું. આ તાલીમવર્ગમાં EVM રિસીવીંગ-ડિસ્પેચીંગ સહિતની તબક્કાવાર તમામ પ્રકારની કામગીરી અંગે પાવર પોઇન્ટ પ્રેઝન્ટેશન દ્વારા જરૂરી જાણકારી સાથે સમજ અપાઇ હતી. તદ્ઉપરાંત તમામને EVM અંગે ચૂંટણીલક્ષી કામગીરી સંદર્ભે પ્રત્યક્ષ પ્રેક્ટીકલ નિદર્શન દ્વારા વિસ્તૃત માર્ગદર્શન પણ પુરૂ પડાયું હતું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો