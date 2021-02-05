તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મતદારો ઉમેરાયાં:નર્મદા જિલ્લાની ચૂંટણીમાં નવા 47 હજાર મતદારો ઉમેરાયાં, ગત 2015ની ચૂંટણીની સરખામણીએ વધુ 57 મતદાન મથકો

રાજપીપળાએક કલાક પહેલા
નર્મદા જિલ્લામાં આગામી 28 મી ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ નર્મદા જિલ્લાં પંચાયત, પાચ તાલુકા પંચાયત , રાજપીપલા નગરપાલિકાની યોજાનારી સામાન્ય ચૂંટણીઓ માટે જિલ્લા- ચૂંટણીતંત્ર તરફથી પ્રાપ્ત થયેલા અહેવાલ મુજબ જિલ્લામાં 2,10,701 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 2,04,204 મહિલા મતદારો તેમજ ત્રીજી જાતિના-3 મતદારો સહિત કુલ 4,44,322 મતદારો નોંધાયા છે. આમ, જિલ્લામાં યોજાનારી ચૂંટણીઓ દરમિયાન જિલ્લામાં નિયત કરાયેલા કુલ 634 જેટલા મતદાન મથકો પર યોજાનારા મતદાનમાં જિલ્લામાં 4,44,332 મતદારો તેમના મતાધિકારનો ઉપયોગ કરશે.

અત્રે એ ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, ગત 2015 ના વર્ષમાં યોજાયેલી નર્મદા જિલ્લાિ પંચાયત તેમજ નાંદોદ, ગરૂડેશ્વર, તિલકવાડા, ડેડીયાપાડા તથા સાગબારા તાલુકા પંચાયત તથા રાજપીપલા નગરપાલિકાની સામાન્ય ચૂંટણીઓ માટે 2,02,534 પુરૂષ મતદારો અને 1,94,239 મહિલા મતદારો તેમજ 118 જેટલા સેવા મતદારો તથા અન્ય 1 મતદાર સહિત કુલ 3,96,892 મતદારો નોંધાયાં હતા.

આમ, સને 2015ની સરખામણીએ હાલમાં 2021માં યોજાનારી સામાન્ય ચૂંટણીઓ માટે સમગ્ર નર્મદા જિલ્લા,માં કુલ- 47,430 મતદારોનો વધારો નોંધાયો છે. તેવી જ રીતે ગત 2015ની ચૂંટણીના 577 મતદાન મથકોની સરખામણીએ વધુ 57 મતદાન મથકો ઉમેરાયા છે.

