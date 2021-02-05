તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોન્ફરન્સ:કેવડિયામાં યોજાયેલી ઓલ ઈન્ડિયા કમાન્ડર કોન્ફરન્સમાં રક્ષામંત્રી રાજનાથસિંહ પહોંચ્યા, આવતીકાલે પ્રધાનમંત્રી આવશે

નર્મદાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • કેવડિયામાં સ્ટેચ્યુ ઓફ યુનિટી બન્યા બાદ રાષ્ટ્રીય કક્ષાની કોન્ફરન્સ હવે યોજાઈ

નર્મદા જિલ્લાના કેવડિયા ખાતે વિશ્વની સૌથી ઊંચી પ્રતિમાં સ્ટેચ્યુ ઓફ યુનિટીના નિર્માણ બાદ ત્યાં રાષ્ટ્રીય કક્ષાની ઘણી કોન્ફરન્સનું આયોજન અગાઉ થયું હતું. ત્યારે હાલ ટેન્ટ સીટી-2 ખાતે આર્મી, નેવી, એરફોર્સ ટોપ કમાન્ડર કોન્ફરન્સ ચાલી રહી છે, ચાર માર્ચથી કેવડિયા ટેન્ટ સીટી ખાતે આર્મી, નેવી, એરફોર્સ ટોપ કમાન્ડર કોન્ફરન્સનો આરંભ થયો છે. આ કોન્ફરન્સ આજે રક્ષામંત્રી રાજનાથસિંહ, ચીફ ઓફ ડિફેન્સ સ્ટાફ જનરલ બિપીન રાવત અને રાષ્ટ્રીય સુરક્ષા સલાહકાર અજિત ડોભાલ ઉપસ્થિત છે.

આવતીકાલે પ્રધાનમંત્રી ઉપસ્થિત રહેશેજ્યારે આવતીકાલે પૂર્ણાહુતિના સમયે વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી ખાસ ઉપસ્થિત રહેશે. કેવડિયા કોલોનીમાં આ દિવસને લઇને ભારે ચહલપહલ જોવા મળી રહી છે. ખાસ કરીને કેવડિયામાં સ્ટેચ્યુ ઓફ યુનિટી બન્યા બાદ રાષ્ટ્રીય કક્ષાની કોન્ફરન્સ હવે યોજાઈ છે. ડિફેન્સની કોન્ફરન્સમાં દેશની આંતરિક અને બાહ્ય સુરક્ષાને લઇને મુદ્દાઓ ઉપર ચર્ચાઓ કરવામાં આવી છે.

હેલિકોપ્ટરના ફેરા મારી અધિકારીઓને કેવડિયા પહોંચાડવામાં આવ્યાગઈકાલથી કેવડિયા ડેલીગેશનને વડોદરાથી હેલિકોપટર માર્ગે કેવડિયા લાવવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. આર્મીના પીએમો, રાક્ષમંત્રલાય અને ડિફેન્સના અધિકારીઓ દિલ્હીથી સ્પેશિયલ એર ઇન્ડિયા પ્લેનમાં વડોદરા લવાયા હતા, જ્યાંથી સીધા હેલિકોપટર માર્ગે કેવડિયા પહોંચાડી કારમાં ટેન્ટ સીટીમાં લઇ જવાયા હતા. હેલિકોપ્ટરના ફેરા મારી અધિકારીઓને કેવડિયા પહોંચાડવામાં આવ્યા હતા. ડિફેન્સ નીઆ કોન્ફરન્સ ને.લઈને હેલી કોપટરોની અવાર જવર સાથે. રક્ષામંત્રી. પીએમ દેશની સુરક્ષાને સાંભળતા ત્રણેય વડાઓ હાજર હોય સુરક્ષાને ધ્યાનમાં રાખી જિલ્લા કલેકટર દ્વારા ગરુડેશ્વર તાલુકો કેવડિયા વિસ્તારનો ડ્રોન ઝોન નક્કી કરી રિમોટ ડ્રોન ઉડાવવા પર પ્રતિબંધ ફરમાવવામાં આવ્યો છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો

    Sponsored By

    Astral Pipes
    ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
    VSલાઈવ
    ભારતભારત197-6 (77.0)
    ભારત 8 રને ટ્રાયલ
    • કૉપી લિંક
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ9 મહિના પછી NCBએ 30 હજાર પેજની ચાર્જશીટ ફાઇલ કરી, આ કેસમાં રિયા અને શોવિક સહિત 33 આરોપી - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો