વ્યવસ્થા:જંગલ સફારીમાં વાઈલ્ડ ડોગ,સ્લોથ બિયર લવાશે, રકાબી આકારનું ક્રોક્રોડાયલ પાર્ક ઉભું કરાશે

કેવડિયાએક કલાક પહેલા
કેવડિયા ખાતે 375 એકર માં નિર્માણ પામેલ જંગલ સફારી પાર્કમાં હજુ વધુ જાનવરો પ્રવાસીઓ ના આકર્ષણ માટે લાવવામાં આવશે. અને જંગલ સફારી માં જ એક ક્રોક્રોડાયલ પાર્ક પણ બનાવવા માં આવશે. જે અંગે ટેન્ડર પ્રક્રિયાથી લઈને તમામ તૈયારીઓ તંત્ર દ્વારા આરંભી દેવામાં આવી છે. જંગલ સફારી અને સ્ટેચ્યુ ઓફ યુનિટી પ્રવાસીઓનું પસંદગીનું સ્થળ બની ગયું છે મોટી સંખ્યામાં પ્રવાસીઓ દૂર દૂરથી આવે છે. જંગલ સફારીમાં વિદેશી અને ભારતના પ્રાણીઓ પક્ષીઓ રાખવામાં આવ્યા છે.

જંગલ સફારી અંદર વાઘ, સિંહ ,દીપડા,દિપડો,જિરાફ,ગેંડો,ઓર્ચીડ, હરણ, જિરાફ,અલ્પાકા, લામા, સાઉથ અમેરિકન ટોમેરિયન મંકી આ ઉપરાંત અનેક જાતના દેશ-વિદેશથી અનેક પશુ-પક્ષીઓ અહીંયા લાવવામાં આવ્યા છે અને જે પશુઓ પક્ષીઓ અહીંયા રાખવમાં આવ્યા છે જેમાં 8 થી 10 હરણ ના બચ્ચા થયા છે, માદા દીપડાએ બે બચ્ચાને જન્મ આપ્યો છે. વિદેશી પ્રાણી ઘરમાં પણ નવા મહેમાન આવ્યા છે ત્યારે તમામ પ્રાણી પક્ષીઓની ખુબ કાળજી લેવાઈ રહી છે. માટે સ્ટેચ્યુ ઓફ યુનિટી બાદ એક મોટું પ્રવાસન સ્થળ પ્રવાસીઓ માટે બની ગયું છે.

પ્રવાસીઓ દૂરથી આવે છે ત્યારે SOUની સાથે સાથે જંગલ સફારી પાર્ક પણ પ્રવાસીઓ ને ખુબ આકર્ષે છે. ત્યારે પ્રવાસીઓનું આકર્ષણ બની રહે અને પવાસીઓને વારંવાર અહીંયા આવવા નું થાય એ માટે તંત્ર દ્વારા સતત પવાસીઓના આકર્ષણો પણ વધારતા જાય છે. તાજેતરમાં જંગલ સફારી ઓથોરિટી દ્વારા અન્ય નવા જાનવરો લાવવાની તજવીજ હાથ ધરવામાં આવી રહી છે જેમાં મગર અને ઘડિયાળ મગર માટેના પાર્ક માટેની એક શરૂઆત કરવા માં આવી છે. બીજીબાજુ જંગલ સફારી પાર્કની અંદર વાઈલ્ડ ડોગ અને સ્લોથ બિયર એ પણ લાવવા માટેની તજવીજ વન વિભાગ દ્વારા હાથ ધરવામાં આવી છે.

