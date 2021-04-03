તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિવાદ:નાનીબેડવાણ BOBના મેનેજરને 2 શખ્સોએ માર માર્યો, અન્ય બે કર્મીઓને મારી નાખવાની ધમકી

ડેડિયાપાડાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • બેંક ઓફ બરોડાની ચાર શાખાના કર્મચારીઓએ બેસી વીજળીક હડતાળ પાડી પોતાના રક્ષણની માંગ

ડેડિયાપાડાની નાનીબેડવાણ બેંક ઓફ બરોડાના જોઈન્ટ મેનેજર પર બે શખ્સોએ હુમલો કરતા પોલીસ ફરિયાદ નોંધાઇ હતી. બીજા દિવસે બેંક ઓફ બરોડાની ચાર જેટલી શાખાઓ બંધ રહેતા લોકોમાં હાલાકી અને કર્મચારીઓએ રક્ષણની માંગ કરી વીજળીક હડતાલ પાડી હતી. ડેડિયાપાડાના બેડવણ ગામે બીઓબીમાં નોકરી કરતા જોઇન્ટ મેનેજર ગઈ કાલે સાંજે સાડા છ વાગ્યે બેંકને તાળું મારી બેંકની ચાવીઓ ભરેલી બેગ લઈને ડેડીયાપાડા ખાતે ઘરે આવવા માટે એકટીવા ગાડી લઈને નીકળ્યા હતા.

તે દરમિયાન ચિકદા ગામે દેવજી ફળિયાની પ્રાથમિક શાળાના રોડ પર સંદિપકુમાર જેઠાભાઈ વસાવા રહેવાસી જરગામ અને બીજા એક અજાણી ઇસમે બંને ભેગા મળીને ફરિયાદીને રસ્તામાં રોકી તેની પાસેથી બેન્કની ચાવીઓ ભરેલી બેગ ઝૂંટવી લઈ સંદિપકુમારને ડંડા વડે માર મારીને સંદિપકુમાર પાસેથી એક હજાર રૂપિયાની લૂંટ કરી હતી.બંને આરોપીઓએ બન્ને કર્મચારીઓને મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપ તેઓએ ડેડિયાપાડા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં પવનકુમારની ફરિયાદ આપતા પોલીસે બંને આરોપીની ધરપકડ કરવાના ચક્રો ગતિમાન કર્યા છે.

ડેડીયાપાડા સાગબારા સેલંબા નાનીબેડવાણ સહીતના 30 કર્મીઓએ વીજળીક હડતાલ પાડી રક્ષણની માંગ કરી હતી.ડેડીયાપાડા પીએસઆઈ અજય ડામોર જણાવ્યું હતું અમે આરોપી સંદિપકુમાર વસાવાની ધરપકડ કરી છે અને અન્ય આરોપીની તપાસ ચાલુ કરી છે.સંદિપકુમાર નાના રિમાન્ડ લેવાની તજવીજ આવતીકાલે હાથ ધરવામાં આવશે.

