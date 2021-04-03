તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હેરાનગતિ:વીરપુરનું પશુ દવાખાનું તબીબ વિહોણું, એક વર્ષથી અહીં સારવાર થઇ જ નથી!

વીરપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • શહેરના 5,000 અને નજીકના 10 થી 12 ગામના પશુપાલકોના ભાગે હેરાનગતિ

સૌરાષ્ટ્રના જગવિખ્યાત યાત્રાધામ વિરપુર જલારામ ગામે પશુ સારવાર માટે રાજકોટ જિલ્લા પંચાયત સંચાલિત સરકારી પશુ દવાખાનું આવેલું છે, પરંતુ નવાઈ વાત તો એ છે કે આ પશુ દવાખાનામાં છેલ્લા એક વર્ષ થયા કોઈ પશુ ડોકટર જ નથી ! છેલ્લા એક વર્ષ થયાં આ પશુ દવાખાનું એકપણ ડિગ્રી વગર જ માત્ર એક પટાવાળો ચલાવી રહ્યો છે,યાત્રાધામ વિરપુરમાં મોટાભાગના લોકો પશુપાલન તેમજ ખેતીના વ્યવસાય સાથે જોડાયેલા છે,

ત્યારે વિરપુરના ચારથી પાંચ હજાર જેટલા પશુપાલકો તેમજ આજુબાજુના 10 થી 12 જેટલા ગામોના પશુપાલકો પોતાના બીમાર પશુઓની સારવાર કરાવવા માટે વિરપુર પશુ દવાખાને આવતા હોય છે પરંતુ પશુ દવાખાને કોઈ ડોક્ટર જ ન હોય માટે પશુપાલકોને ભારે મુશ્કેલીઓનો સામનો કરવો પડે છે,

વિરપુર પંથકના ખેડૂતોને તેમજ પશુપાલકોને ન છુટકે પોતાના બીમાર પશુઓને ખાનગી પશુ ડોક્ટર પાસે સારવાર કરાવવાની ફરજ પડી રહી છે, તેમજ વિરપુરના જાગૃત યુવાને માહિતીના કાયદા હેઠળ વિરપુર પશુ દવાખાનાની માહિતી માંગતા તેમાં ખુલાસા થયા હતા જેમકે ગુજરાત સરકારની એકીકૃત ઘાસચારા વિકાસ યોજનામાં વિરપુરના એક પશુપાલકને એક જ વર્ષમાં એકથી વધુ વખત એટલે કે બે વાર આ યોજનાનો લાભ મળેલ છે. માટે અહિ પશુ દવાખાના કર્મચારીઓ દ્વારા વાહલા દવલાની નીતિ અપનાવાતી હોય એ બાબત નકારી શકાય તેમ નથી.

કોઇ પણ યોજનામાં ભ્રષ્ટાચાર થયો હોય તો તપાસ કરવા સરપંચની માંગ
વિરપુર ગામના સરપંચ નારણભાઇ ઠુંગાએ રાજકોટ જિલ્લા વિકાસ અધિકારીને લેખિતમાં રજૂઆત કરી છે કે વિરપુરમાં આશરે ચાર થી પાંચ હજાર જેટલા પશુપાલકો વસવાટ કરે છે અને વિરપુર પંથકના 10 થી 12 જેટલા ગામડાઓના પશુપાલકો પણ વિરપુર પશુદવાખાને પશુ ડોકટર ન હોવાથી ભારે હાલાકીનો સામનો કરવો પડે છે,

ત્યારે તાત્કાલિક ધોરણે વિરપુર પશુ દવાખાને પશુ ડોક્ટરની નિમણુંક કરવામાં આવે તેમજ વિરપુર પશુ દવાખાને પશુપાલન વિભાગ દ્વારા પશુપાલકોને આપવામાં આવતી યોજનાઓના મળતા લાભ અંગે તપાસ કરવામાં આવે અને પશુ યોજનાઓમાં જે કોઈએ પણ ભ્રષ્ટાચાર કર્યો હોય તેમની સામે કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી કરી પગલાં લેવામાં આવેે.

