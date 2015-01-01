તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સદાવ્રતની સેવા:200 વર્ષથી અવિરત ચાલતું વીરપુરનું જલારામ મંદિરનું અન્નક્ષેત્ર 239 દિવસના લોકડાઉન બાદ ફરીથી ચાલુ, ડોમમાં સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સિંગ સાથે જમવાની વ્યવસ્થા

વીરપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
239 દિવસના લોકડાઉન બાદ જલારામ મંદિર દ્વારા ચાલતા અન્નક્ષેત્રનો આજથી પ્રારંભ થયો

"દેને કો ટુકડા ભલા લેને કો હરિ નામ" ને જીવનમંત્ર બનાવનાર સૌરાષ્ટ્રના સંત પૂજ્ય જલારામ બાપાની જન્મ અને કર્મભૂમિ વીરપુર ખાતે ગુજરાત રાજ્યના પોલીસ વડા દ્વારા 21 માર્ચે લોકડાઉન જાહેર કર્યા બાદ દર્શનાર્થીઓ માટે બંધ કરવામાં આવેલું અન્નક્ષેત્ર 239 દિવસ બાદ આજથી દર્શનાર્થીઓ માટે ફરી શરૂ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.

સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સિંગના નિયમનું પાલન કરી જમવાની વ્યવસ્થા કરવામાં આવી
સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સિંગના નિયમનું પાલન કરી જમવાની વ્યવસ્થા કરવામાં આવી

છેલ્લા 200 વર્ષથી સદાવ્રત ચાલે છે
આમ તો મંદિર દ્વારા દર્શનાર્થીઓ માટે બાપાના દર્શન ખુલ્લા મૂક્યાં ત્યારથી જ સરકારની કોરોના વાયરસની ગાઈડ લાઈન મુજબ જ દર્શન કરાવવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. પરંતુ દિવાળીના તહેવાર નિમિતે દર્શનાર્થીઓની ભીડને નજરે રાખી દર્શન અને ભોજનની સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ જળવાય રહે તે રીતે ખૂબ સુંદર વ્યવસ્થા કરવામાં આવી છે. "જ્યાં ટુકડો ત્યાં હરિ ઢુકડો" એટલે કે જ્યાં ભૂખ્યાને ભોજન કરાવાય ત્યાં સદા ભગવાનનો વાસ હોય છે અને અહીં વીરપુર ખાતે તો છેલ્લા બસો વર્ષથી સદાવ્રત ચાલી રહ્યું છે. જે છપનિયા દુકાળમાં પણ બંધ ન હતું રહ્યું.

લાઇનમાં પણ કોરોનાના તમામ નિયમનું પાલન કરવામાં આવ્યું
લાઇનમાં પણ કોરોનાના તમામ નિયમનું પાલન કરવામાં આવ્યું

પાંચ હજાર લોકોને ઘરે જઈને જમવાનું આપે છે
તાજેતરમાં સદાવ્રતની બસો વર્ષની ઉજવણી કરવામાં આવી હતી. જેમાં પૂજ્ય મોરારીબાપુની રામ કથાનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. લોકડાઉન જાહેર થયું ત્યારથી દર્શનાર્થીઓ માટે અન્નક્ષેત્ર બંધ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. પરંતુ મંદિર આશ્રિત ભિક્ષીકો, દિવ્યાંગો તેમજ પરપ્રાંતીય મજૂરો માટે તો અન્નક્ષેત્ર ચાલુ જ રાખવામાં આવ્યું હતું. પરંતુ તે પાંચેક હજાર લોકોને મંદિર ખાતે નહીં પરંતુ તેઓ જ્યાં વસવાટ કરતા હોય ત્યાં જઈને ભોજન આપવામા આવતું. એટલે અન્નક્ષેત્ર એક દિવસ પણ બંધ નથી રહ્યું.

ફરજિયાત માસ્ક સાથે લોકોને પ્રવેશ આપવામાં આવ્યું
ફરજિયાત માસ્ક સાથે લોકોને પ્રવેશ આપવામાં આવ્યું

(અહેવાલ અને તસવીરઃ કિશન મોરબીયા, વીરપુર)

