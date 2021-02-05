તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

10 વર્ષની ધતિંગલીલાનો પર્દાફાશ:રાજકોટમાં લગ્નમાં બે વાર નિષ્ફળ યુવક જ્યોતિષ બન્યો, મૂળાની વિધિથી ઉતાર કરતો, 2500થી 1 લાખની ફી વસૂલી લોકોને છેતરતો

રાજકોટ27 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
રાજકોટમાં જ્યોતિષની ધંતિગલીલા આચરનાર જ્યોતિષી ઝડપાયો. - Divya Bhaskar
રાજકોટમાં જ્યોતિષની ધંતિગલીલા આચરનાર જ્યોતિષી ઝડપાયો.
  • રાજકોટના વકીલ સાથેની છેતરપિંડી જ્યોતિષીને ભારે પડી, ઇમિટેશનની મજૂરીથી કંટાળ્યો હતો
  • મૂળાની વિધિમાં કાળું કપડું, શ્રીફળ, અડદ, ખીલી, લીંબુની ચાર ચીર, પોટલું મઢમાં મુકાવતો
  • 3 મહિનાથી પોલીસ અને વિજ્ઞાન જાથાથી નાસતો ફરતો, પોતાનું ભવિષ્ય ભાંખી ન શકયો

રાજકોટમાં 10 વર્ષથી દોરા, ધાગા, જ્યોતિષ, મૂળાની વિધિથી ઉતારનું કામ કરનાર જ્યોતિષી અશ્વિન મણીલાલ મહેતાના ગોરખધંધાનો ભારત જન વિજ્ઞાન જાથાની ટીમે અને તાલુકા પોલીસની મદદથી પર્દાફાશ થયો છે. રાજકોટના વકીલ સાથે છેતરપિંડી કરતાં જ્યોતિષીનો ભાંડાફોડ થયો છે. ત્રણ માસથી નાસતો ફરતો જ્યોતિષી આખરે પકડાતા અને લોકઅપનો અનુભવ થતા બધી જ જ્યોતિષી નીકળી ગઇ છે. લગ્નમાં બે વાર નિષ્ફળ અશ્વિન મહેતાને જ્યોતિષ વિદ્યા કામ આવી નહી.

રાજકોટના વકીલે રૂપિયા પરત માગ્યા તો ધમકી આપી
ધોરાજીના વતની અને રાજકોટના ગોપાલનગરમાં રહેતા વકીલ અશ્વિન નાનજીભાઈ ગોહેલને આ જ્યોતિષીનો કડવો અનુભવ થયો હતો. તેઓએ પોતે આપેલી રકમ પરત માગતા અશ્વિન મહેતાએ ગલ્લાતલ્લા કર્યા હતા. બાદમાં થાય તે કરી લેવાની ધમકી આપી હતી. જ્યોતિષીએ પડકાર આપતા વકીલે રાજકોટના અન્ય પરિવારોને આ જ્યોતિષી છેતરે નહીં તે માટે તાલુકા પોલીસ સ્ટેશન અને વિજ્ઞાન જાથામાં અરજીની નકલ આપી હતી. તાંત્રિક વિધિની વિસ્તૃત માહિતી સાથે જ્યોતિષીને પાઠ ભણાવવાનું નક્કી કર્યુ. વિજ્ઞાન જાથાના ચેરમેન જયંત પંડ્યા સમક્ષ વકીલ અશ્વિન ગોહેલે સમગ્ર હકીકતની જણાવી હતી. બીજા સાથે છેતરપિંડી ન કરે તે માટે રજુઆત કરી. જાથાએ માહિતીના આધારે ખરાઈ કરવાનું નક્કી કર્યુ હતું.

લોકો સમક્ષ માફી માગતો જ્યોતિષી અશ્વિન મહેતા.
લોકો સમક્ષ માફી માગતો જ્યોતિષી અશ્વિન મહેતા.

જાથાના બે કાર્યકરોએ સ્થળ તપાસ કરી હકીકત જાણી
બાદમાં જાથાના બે કાર્યકરોએ મોરબી રોડ પર બાપા સિતારામ સોસાયટી પાસે રહેતા જ્યોતિષ અશ્વિન મહેતાના ઘરે તપાસ કરી હતી. જેમાં અશ્વિન જ્યોતિષ વિદ્યાના નામે અનેક લોકો સાથે છેતરપિંડી કરતો હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું હતું. જ્યોતિષ વિશે લોકોને પૂછતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મૂળા ઉતાર વિધીમાં સ્મશાનમાં ઉાતર મૂકવો, માતાજીના મઢમાં તાંત્રિક વિધીની વસ્તુ મૂકવી, મેલી વિદ્યાનો છાયો, પિતૃ, ગ્રહ નડતર નિવારણ, મૂળો છોડવો સહિતની વિધીનો ડર બતાવી અશ્વિન મહેતા લોકો સાથે છેતરપિંડી કરતો હોવાનું બહાર આવ્યું હતું.

બે હાથ જોડી વિજ્ઞાન જાથાની માફી માગી.
બે હાથ જોડી વિજ્ઞાન જાથાની માફી માગી.

અશ્વિન મહેતા મોબાઇલ ટ્રેસમાં પણ પકડાતો નહોતો
​​​​​​​બાદમાં વકીલે ઉતાવળમાં વિજ્ઞાન જાથાને રજુઆત કરી છે તેવી ખબર પડતા ત્રણ મહિનાથી ભાગતો ફરતો હતો અને ભાડાના મકાન ફેરવી નાંખ્યા હતા. તેમજ પોતાના બંને મોબાઇલ સ્વીચ ઓફ કરી દીધા હતા. જરૂર પડે ત્યારે પરિચિતના મોબાઇલનો ઉપયોગ કરી પોતાના વિશે જાણી લેતો હતો. બાદમાં વિજ્ઞાન જાથાએ તાલુકા પોલીસને સમગ્ર હકીકત જણાવતા પોલીસ સતત તેના વોચમાં રહેતી હતી. મોબાઇલ ટ્રેસમાં પણ પકડાતો નહોતો. બાદમાં બાતમીના આધારે તાલુકા પોલીસે ભાડાના મકાનમાં પહોંચતા અશ્વિન મહેતા મળી આવ્યો હતો અને તેને ઝડપી લીધો હતો. અશ્વિન મહેતાએ જાથા અને પોલીસ સમક્ષ માફી માગી હતી. આગળની કાર્યવાહી તાલુકા પોલીસે હાથ ધરી છે.

લોકોની પરિસ્થિતિ જાણી ફી વસૂલતો હતો.
લોકોની પરિસ્થિતિ જાણી ફી વસૂલતો હતો.

યુવાન બિમારી પડતા મૂળાની વિધીના નામે હજારો પડાવ્યા
રાજકોટ મ્યુનિસિપલ આવાસ રામ ટાઉનશીપમાં રહેતા હિતેષભાઇ અચાનક બિમાર પડી ગયા હતા. તેઓ ગમે તે વસ્તુનો ઘા કરતા અને કહેતા કે, તારો જીવ લઈને છોડીશ. બાદમાં બેભાન થઈ જતાં હતા. તેમના મિત્રોએ ડોક્ટરી ઉપચાર સાથે જ્યોતિષમાં સારુ કામ કરવામાં જ્યોતિષી અશ્વિન મહેતાનું નામ આપ્યું હતું. બાદમાં તેનો સંપર્ક કર્યો હતો. દર્દીની હાલત જોઇ અશ્વિને કહ્યું હતું કે, તાત્કાલિક વિધિ કરવી પડશે. કાળું કપડું, એક શ્રીફળ, લીંબુ સાથે રૂા.2500 ઉતારના મઢમાં મૂકવા માટે આપવા પડશે. મજબૂર પરિવારે વિધિના 2500 રૂપિયા આપ્યા બાદ 4 હજારની માગણી કરી હતી. તેમ છતાં મૂળાની વિધિથી દર્દીને કશું જ સારું થયું નથી.

