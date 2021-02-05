તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રહસ્યમય મોત:રાજકોટમાં ગઇકાલે ઘરેથી નીકળેલા યુવાનનો બેડી ગામ પાસેથી આજે મૃતદેહ મળ્યો, બે સંતાને પિતાની છત્રછાયા ગુમાવી

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
બેડી ગામ નજીક રાણીમાં રૂડીમાના વીસામા પાસેથી યુવાનનો મૃતદેહ મળી આવ્યો. - Divya Bhaskar
  • મૃતક મજૂરી કામ કરી ઘરનું ગુજરાન ચલાવતા હતા
  • પોલીસે મૃતદેહનું ફોરેન્સિક પીએમ કરાવી તપાસ હાથ ધરી

રાજકોટના સામાકાંઠે સંત કબીર રોડ પર શક્તિ સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા કિશોરભાઇ હીરાભાઈ કાપડીયા (ઉં.વ.44)નો આજે બેડી ગામના રાણીમા રૂડીમાના વીસામા પાસેથી મૃતદેહ મળી આવ્યો હતો. કિશોરભાઇ ગઇકાલે સાંજે પોતાનું સ્કૂટર લઇને ઘરેથી નીકળ્યાં હતા. ઘટનાની જાણ થતા પોલીસ દોડી ગઇ હતી અને મૃતદેહને ફોરેન્સિક પીએમ માટે ખસેડી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે. કિશોરભાઇના મોતથી બે સંતાનોએ પિતાની છત્રછાયા ગુમાવી છે.

કિશોરભાઇ ગઇકાલે સાંજે ઘરેથી નીકળ્યાં હતા
કિશોરભાઇ ગઇકાલે સાંજે ઘરેથી નીકળ્યા બાદ મોડે સુધી પાછા ન આવતાં અને ફોન પણ ન લાગતાં શોધખોળ શરૂ કરવામાં આવી હતી. દરમિયાન આજે સવારે બેડી ગામના રાણીમા રૂડીમાના વિસામા પાસે એક ઇટર્નો સ્કૂટર પાસે એક વ્યકિત મૃત હાલતમાં હોય કોઇએ તપાસ કરતાં સ્કૂટરમાંથી મોબાઇલ ફોન મળતાં તેમાંથી નંબરો જોડવામાં આવતાં તેમના સ્વજનોનો સંપર્ક થયો હતો અને તેમની ઓળખ થઇ હતી. 108ના પાઇલોટ કરસનભાઇ અને ઇએમટી નિલેષભાઇ પહોંચ્યા હતાં. ઇએમટીની તપાસમાં આ વ્યકિત મૃત હોવાનું જણાતાં પોલીસને જાણ કરવામાં આવી હતી.

મજૂરી કામ કરી કિશોરભાઇ ઘરનું ગુજરાન ચલાવતા
મજૂરી કામ કરતાં કિશોરભાઇ ત્રણ ભાઇ અને બે બહેનમાં નાના હતાં. સંતાનમાં એક પુત્ર અને એક પુત્રી છે. કિશોરભાઇએ આપઘાત કર્યો કે પછી કુદરતી મોત થયું? તે જાણવા પોલીસે ફોરેન્સિક પોસ્ટ મોર્ટમ કરાવ્યું છે. તેનો રિપોર્ટ આવ્યા બાદ આગળ કાર્યવાહી થશે. હેડ કોન્સ્ટેબલ હમીરભાઇ અને અજીતભાઇ લોખીલ વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

