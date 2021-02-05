તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આપઘાત:રાજકોટમાં મોલમાં સાથે કામ કરતા પ્રેમ થયો, લવમેરેજ કર્યાના ત્રીજા મહિને યુવતીએ ગળેફાંસો ખાઇ જિંદગી ટૂંકાવી

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
પિતાએ પતિના ત્રાસથી દીકરીએ આપઘાત કર્યાનો આક્ષેપ કર્યો. - Divya Bhaskar
પિતાએ પતિના ત્રાસથી દીકરીએ આપઘાત કર્યાનો આક્ષેપ કર્યો.
  • મોલમાં બૂટના શો રૂમમાં યવતી નોકરી કરતી ત્યારે યુવક સાથે આંખ મળી હતી
  • મૃતકના પિતાએ પતિનો ત્રાસ હોવાનો આક્ષેપ કરતાં મૃતદેહનું ફોરેન્‍સિક પીએમ કરાવાયું

રાજકોટના જીવરાજ પાર્ક નજીક ભારતનગર આવાસ યોજના ક્વાર્ટરમાં રહેતી નેહા નિલેશભાઇ વાઘેલા (ઉં.વ.30)એ ગઇકાલે ગુરૂવારે સાંજે પોતાના ઘરે જ પંખામાં દોરી બાંધી ગળેફાંસો ખાઇ આપઘાત કરી લીધો હતો. બનાવની જાણ થતા તાલુકા પોલીસ દોડી દઇ નેહાના મૃતદેહને પીએમ માટે હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે. પોલીસની પ્રાથમિક તપાસમાં નેહા અને નિલેશ મોલમાં સાથે કામ કરતા હતા. આ દરમિયાન બંને વચ્ચે પ્રેમ થયો હતો. બાદમાં પરિવારની સહમતિથી ત્રણ મહિના પહેલા જ લવમેરેજ કર્યા હતા.

નિલેશે કામ બાબતે નેહાને ઠપકો આપ્યાનું ખુલ્યું
પોલીસની પ્રાથમિક તપાસમાં પતિ નિલેશે કામ બાબતે નેહાને ઠપકો આપતાં આ પગલુ ભર્યાનું બહાર આવ્‍યું છે. પરંતુ પરાપિપળિયા ગામે રહેતા નેહાના પિતા વિજયભાઇ લીલાધરભાઇ બદરકીયાએ દીકરીને પતિનો ત્રાસ હોવાનો આક્ષેપ કરતાં મૃતદેહનું ફોરેન્‍સિક પોસ્‍ટમોર્ટમ કરાવાયું હતું.

પરિવારની સંમતિથી બંનેએ લવમેરેજ કર્યા
નેહા વાઘેલાએ આપઘાત કર્યાની જાણ 108 મારફત થતાં તાલુકા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનના PSI એ. જી. અંબાસણા અને રમેશભાઇએ ઘટનાસ્‍થળે પહોંચી જરૂરી કાર્યવાહી કરી હતી. મૃતદેહને પોસ્‍ટ મોર્ટમ માટે ખસેડ્યો હતો. તપાસમાં ખુલ્‍યા મુજબ નેહાના માવતર પરાપીપળીયા રહે છે. તે મોલમાં બૂટના શો રૂમમાં નોકરી કરતી હતી. સાથે જ કામ કરતાં નિલેશ વાઘેલા સાથે પ્રેમ થઇ જતાં બંનેએ ત્રણ મહિના પહેલા જ પરિવારની સંમતિથી લવમેરેજ કર્યા હતાં.

રાજકોટ તાલુકા પોલીસે તપાસ હાથ ધરી.
રાજકોટ તાલુકા પોલીસે તપાસ હાથ ધરી.

નેહા સતત ફોનમાં વ્યસ્ત રહેતી- પતિ નિલેશ
​​​​​​​પતિ નિલેશે પોલીસ સમક્ષ કબૂલાત આપતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મારી પત્‍ની નેહા સતત ફોનમાં વ્‍યસ્‍ત રહેતી હતી અને કામમાં ધ્‍યાન દેવાનું કહી ઠપકો અપાતાં ચડભડ થતાં માઠુ લાગી જવાથી પગલુ ભર્યું હતું. જોકે મૃતકના પિતાએ દીકરીને ત્રાસ હોવાનો આક્ષેપ કરતાં પોલીસે મૃતદેહનું ફોરેન્‍સિક પોસ્‍ટમોર્ટમ કરાવ્‍યું છે. અંતિમવિધી બાદ પોલીસ આગળની કાર્યવાહી કરશે.

ધરાર પ્રેમસંબંધ રાખવાના દબાણથી તરુણીનું અગ્નિસ્નાન
જામનગર પંથકમાં ધરાર પ્રેમસંબંધ રાખવાના દબાણથી 17 વર્ષીય તરુણીએ અગ્નિસ્નાન કરી લેતા સારવાર માટે રાજકોટ હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડાઇ છે. દરેડ ગામે રહેતી સોનલ ચંદુભાઇ પરમાર નામની તરુણીએ બે દિવસ પહેલા સાંજના સમયે તેના ઘરે પોતાની જાતે શરીર પર કેરોસીન છાંટી કાંડી ચાંપી દીધી હતી. બનાવની પરિવારજનોને ખબર પડતા તુરંત આગની જ્વાળાઓમાં લપેટાયેલી સોનલને બચાવી જામનગર બાદ વધુ સારવાર માટે રાજકોટ સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડાઇ હતી.

જામનગર પોલીસે સોનલનું નિવેદન નોંધી તપાસ હાથ ધરી
દરમિયાન સારવાર લઇ રહેલી તરુણીની પૂછપરછ કરતા તે બે બહેનમાં નાની છે. તેના પિતા હયાત નથી. તે વિધવા માતા લાભુબેન સાથે બનેવી લગધીર ભાયાભાઇ ચારણ સાથે દરેડ ગામે રહે છે. બનેવીનો ભાણેજ રવજી દેવા વિજાણી છેલ્લા કેટલાક સમયથી દારૂ પીને ઘરે આવી ધરાર પ્રેમસંબંધ રાખવા દબાણ કરી પરેશાન કરતો હોય કંટાળીને પગલું ભરી લીધાનું જણાવ્યું છે. જામનગર પોલીસે સોનલનું નિવેદન નોંધી તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

