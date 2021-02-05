તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિરોધ:રાજકોટમાં મા અમૃતમ કાર્ડની કામગીરી ઠપ્પ, 3 મહિનાથી પગાર ન મળતા કર્મીઓએ કામ બંધ રાખ્યું, અરજદારો મુશ્કેલીમાં મૂકાયા

રાજકોટ17 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
મા અમૃતતમ કાર્ડ અને મા વાત્સલ્ય કાર્ડના કર્મચારીઓ કામથી અળગા રહ્યાં. - Divya Bhaskar
મા અમૃતતમ કાર્ડ અને મા વાત્સલ્ય કાર્ડના કર્મચારીઓ કામથી અળગા રહ્યાં.
  • રાજકોટમાં 5 કેન્દ્રો પર મા અમૃતમ અને મા વાત્સલ્ય કાર્ડની કામગીરી ચાલે છે

રાજકોટમાં મા અમૃતમ અને મા વાત્સલ્ય કાર્ડની કામગીરી આજે ઠપ્પ થતા અરજદારો મુશ્કેલીમાં મૂકાયા છે. રાજકોટમાં 5 કેન્દ્રો પર કામગીરી કરતા કર્મચારીઓને છેલ્લા 3 મહિનાથી પગાર મળ્યો નથી. આથી આજે રોષે ભરાયને કર્મચારીઓ કામથી અળગા રહ્યાં છે. આથી અરજદારોને ધક્કો થતા મુશ્કેલીમાં મૂકાયા છે.

અમૃતમ કીટ સંચાલકોને છેલ્લા 3 મહિનાથી પગાર મળ્યો નથી
રાજકોટ શહેરમાં મા અમૃતમ અને મુખ્યમંત્રી મા વાત્સલ્ય કાર્ડની કામગીરી ખોરવાતા અરજદારોમાં પણ રોષ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. શહેરના તમામ 5 કેન્દ્રો પર કાર્ડ કાઢવાની કામગીરી બંધ કરવામાં આવી હોવાનું જાણવા મળી રહ્યું છે. અમૃતમ કીટ સંચાલકોને છેલ્લા 3 મહિનાનો પગાર ન થતા કીટ ઓપરેટરોએ કામગીરી બંધ કરી છે. રાજકોટ શહેરમાં અમૃતમ કાર્ડ કઢાવવા આવતા લોકો મુશ્કેલીમાં મૂકાયા છે.

અરજદારોમાં રોષ જોવા મળ્યો હતો.
અરજદારોમાં રોષ જોવા મળ્યો હતો.

દૂર-દૂરથી રિક્ષા કરી આવ્યા અને કામગીરી બંધ હોવાથી હેરાન-અરજદાર
અરજદારોએ રોષ સાથે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમે દૂર દૂરથી રિક્ષા ભાડે કરીને આવ્યા છીએ. અહીં આવતા ખબર પડી કે કામગીરી બંધ છે. આથી અમારે તો ધરમનો ધક્કો થયો છે. હવે આ કામગીરી માટે અમારે કાલ ફરી આવવું પડશે. પૈસાની સાથોસાથ અમારો સમયનો પણ વેડફાટ થયો છે. કામ-ધંધા બંધ રાખી આવ્યા છીએ.

