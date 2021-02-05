તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રીવાબા ફોર આઈશા:વુમન્સ ડે એક્સક્લૂઝિવ ઈન્ટરવ્યૂ; આઈશાનો કિસ્સો શરમજનક, હું ખૂબ દુઃખી છું, મહિલાઓ આવું પગલું ભરે તે પહેલા નિયર એન્ડ ડિયર સાથે વાત કરે

રાજકોટ2 કલાક પહેલાલેખક: જીગ્નેશ કોટેચા
  • રવિન્દ્ર પ્રેમની વાતમાં બહુ એક્સપ્રેસિવ નથીઃ રીવાબા
  • મારી કોઇ વિશ હોય રવિન્દ્ર સાયલેન્ટલી પુરી કરવામાં હંમેશા પ્રયત્નો કરે છેઃ રીવાબા

વિશ્વ મહિલા દિવસ નિમિત્તે સામાજિક સંસ્થા સાથે સંકળાયેલા અને સેલિબ્રિટી એવા રીવાબાના મનની વાત કરવી છે. રીવાબા ભારતીય ક્રિકેટ ટીમના ઓલ રાઉન્ડર રવિન્દ્ર જાડેજાના પત્ની છે. મહિલા દિવસ માટે DivyaBhaskar સાથે રીવાબાએ એક્સક્લૂઝિવ વાતચીત કરી હતી. તેઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમદાવાદમાં આઈશાના આપઘાતનો કિસ્સો બહુ જ શરમજનક બાબત છે. આ વાતથી હું ખૂબ જ દુઃખી છું કે આવું ન થવું જોઇએ. આઈશા ખૂબ જ સારી વ્યક્તિ હતા, મેં ખુદ તેમનો વીડિયો જોયો છે.

દિવ્યભાસ્કરઃ મહિલા દિવસને તમે કઈ રીતે ઉજવશો?
રીવાબાઃ ઉજવણીની વાત કરૂ તો મારૂ આખુ અઠવાડિયું સેટ છે. સારા સારા કાર્યક્રમમાં ભાગ લેવાના છીએ. વર્લ્ડ વુમન્સ ડે પર હું કોઇ એક વાતનો સંકલ્પ કરૂ છું. જેમ કે રોડ પર કચરો ન ફેંકવો જોઇએ, બહુ જજમેન્ટલ ન બનવું, બહુ ક્રિટીસાઇઝ ન બનવું. એટલે કે સારા બધા વિચારો હોય તે હું એડોપ્ટ કરવાની કોશિશ કરૂ છું. મહિલા દિવસ તો એક બહાનું છે પરંતુ આ બધું તો કરવાનું જ હોય છે.

દિવ્યભાસ્કરઃ આ મહિલા દિવસે શું સંકલ્પ કરવાના છો?
રીવાબાઃ આ મહિલા દિવસે હું એવો સંકલ્પ કરીશ કે બહુ જજમેન્ટલ નહીં બનું, ન્યુટ્રલાઇઝ માઇન્ડ અને બેલેન્સ સાથે લાઇફને મુવમેન્ટ કરીશ.

દિવ્યભાસ્કરઃ મહિલા ઉપર અત્યાચાર વધે છે તો શું કહેશો
રીવાબાઃ સામાન્ય રીતે બધા વાયોલન્સ છે તે બધા ડોમેસ્ટિક વાયોલન્સ છે. ખાસ કરીને આ ન થવું જોઇએ. પ્રશાસનમાં પોલીસ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટ છે તેની પણ આમાં અગત્યની કામગીરી આવી જાય છે. ઘણી મહિલાઓ ચૂપ બેઠી હોય છે તો હું તેને કહીશ કે તમે ખુલ્લા મને વાત કરો. સામાન્ય રીતે બહારનો વાયોલન્સ છે તેને આપણે પોલીસમાં ફરિયાદ કરીને પણ શોર્ટઆઉટ કરી શકીશું. પરંતુ મેઇન ડોમેસ્ટિક વાયોલન્સ છે, તેની વિરૂદ્ધમાં અવાજ ઉઠાવવો પણ જરૂરી છે. તેના માટે તમે નિયર એન્ડ ડીયર સાથે વાત કરો. તેમજ સામાજિક સંસ્થાઓ છે તેનો સંપર્ક કરો. આ બધું બોલવામાં સરળ છે પણ કરવાની વાત આવે ત્યારે ઘણું મુશ્કેલ છે. આ માટે અમારી કરણી સેનાની ટીમ આવી મહિલાઓને મદદરૂપ થવા તત્પર છે.

દિવ્યભાસ્કરઃ અમદાવાદમાં આઈશાના કિસ્સાને કેવી રીતે જુઓ છો?
રીવાબાઃ બહુ જ શરમજનક બાબત છે. આ વાતથી હું ખૂબ જ દુઃખી છું કે આવું ન થવું જોઇએ. આઈશા ખૂબ જ સારી વ્યક્તિ હતા, મેં ખુદ તેમનો વીડિયો જોયો છે. પરંતુ તેણે પોતાના પિરવારજનો સાથે વાત કરી આ મુદ્દે નિવેડો લાવવાની કોશિશ કરવી જોઇતી હતી. સામાજિક સંસ્થાની પણ મદદ લઇ શકત. તેમના મમ્મી-પપ્પાએ બહુ જ સમજાવાની કોશિશ કરી હતી અને આવું પગલું ભરવાની ના પાડતા હતા. આમ છતાં તેણીએ આત્મહત્યાનું પગલું ભર્યું. એટલે હું આવી ઘણી બહેન-દીકરીઓ છે જેઓ અંગત રીતે દુઃખી હોય, પીડાતી હોય તો તેઓએ નજીકના પરિવારજનની મદદ લઇ પોતાની મનની વાત રજૂ કરવી જોઇએ.

દિવ્યભાસ્કરઃ પતિ, રવિન્દ્ર જાડેજાની સૌથી વધુ અને સૌથી ઓછી ગમતી બાબત કઈ?
રીવાબાઃ સૌથી વધારે મને ગમતી બાબત એ છે કે, પ્રેમની વાતમાં બહુ એક્સપ્રેસિવ નથી. પરંતુ ધ્યાન રાખવામાં કે મારી કોઇ વિશ હોય તે સાયલેન્ટલી પુરી કરવામાં હંમેશા તેમના પ્રયત્નો રહ્યાં હોય છે. બીજું એ કે તેમને ક્રિકેટ પ્રત્યે બહુ ફોકસ છે તે વાત મને ગમે છે.

