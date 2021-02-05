તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પતિનો ત્રાસ:હડમતાળા ગામમાં પતિએ પત્નીને ‘તું જાડી અને કાળી છો, મને ગમતી નથી’ કહી માર મારી ઘરમાંથી કાઢી મૂકી, ગોંડલ તાલુકા પોલીસમાં ફરિયાદ નોધાઇ

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતીકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતીકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • પત્નીએ ‘હું જેવી છું તેવી છું’ કહેતા પતિ ઉશ્કેરાયો હતો અને માર માર્યો

પોલીસ મથકોમાં પતિ-પત્ની વચ્ચેના ઝઘડાના અને શારીરિક-માનસિક ત્રાસ અને દહેજ અંગેના અનેક કેસો નોંધાતા હોય છે. ગોંડલના હડમતાળા ગામના પતિએ પત્નીને તું જાડી છો તું કાળી છો કહી મૂંઢ માર મારી ઇજા પહોંચાડી હતી. આથી પરિણીતાને સારવાર માટે હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડાય હતી. આ અંગે ગોંડલ તાલુકા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં પતિ વિરૂદ્ધ ફરિયાદ નોંધાઇ છે.

પત્નીએ હું જેવી છું તેવી છું કહેતા પતિ ઉશ્કેરાયો હતો
ગોંડલ તાલુકાના હડમતાળા ગામે રહેતા સંગીતાબેન ઉર્ફે કાળીબેન વિજયભાઈ દેવશીભાઇ સિંગલએ તેના પતિ વિજય વિરૂદ્ધ પોલીસ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે. ફરિયાદમાં જણાવ્યું હતું, મારો પતિ છેલ્લા કેટલાક સમયથી કહેવા લાગ્યો હતો કે તું મને ગમતી નથી અને તું કાળી અને બહુ જાડી થઈ ગઈ છો. આથી મેં કહ્યું હતું કે, હું જેવી છું તેવી છું. તેમ કહેતા વિજયે ઉશ્કેરાય જઈ માર મારી ઇજા પહોંચાડી જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપી હતી. તેમજ ઘરની બહાર કાઢી મુકતા પોલીસ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા પોલીસે આઇપીસી કલમ 498 (ક), 323, 504, 506 તથા જી.પી.એક્ટ કલમ 135 મુજબ ગુનો નોંધી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

અગાઉ રાજકોટમાં શિક્ષિકાએ સાસરિયા વિરૂદ્ધ માનસિક-શારીરિક ત્રાસ આપ્યાની ફરિયાદ નોધાવી હતી
થોડા દિવસ પહેલા રાજકોટના 150 ફૂટ રિંગ રોડ પર સોમનાથ સોસાયટીમાં રહેતી અને સરકારી સ્કૂલમાં શિક્ષક તરીકે નોકરી કરતી મહિલાએ રાજકોટ મહિલા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં પોતાના પતિ અને નણંદ વિરૂદ્ધ માનસિક અને શારીરિક ત્રાસ આપતા હોવાની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. ફરિયાદમાં મહિલાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મારો પતિ રોજ દારૂ પીને ઘરે આવતો હતો. બાદમાં અપશબ્દો બોલી મને માર મારતો હતો. તેમજ મારી નણંદ મારા પતિને ચડાવતી હતી. પોલીસે શિક્ષિકાના પતિ અને નણંદ વિરૂદ્ધ આઇપીસી કલમ 498(ક), 323, 504, 114 તથા દહેજ ધારા 3, 4 મુજબ ગુનો દાખલ કરી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી.

(હિમાંશુ પુરોહિત, ગોંડલ)

