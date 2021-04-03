તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સરકાર નહીં પણ સંગઠન સર્વોપરી છે:કોણ મોટું : CMના નજીકના પણ કપાયા, પાટીલનો પાવર પણ પૂર્ણ રીતે ન ચાલ્યો

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • પાટીલે સરકાર નહીં પણ સંગઠન સર્વોપરી છે તેવું સાબિત કર્યું જો કે, અમુક નેતાને ટિકિટ આપવામાં પાટીલે પણ ઝૂકવું પડ્યું હતું

પાટીલ પ્રદેશ ભાજપ પ્રમુખ બન્યા બાદ રાજકોટના પ્રવાસે આવ્યા હતા. આ દરમિયાન તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે, ‘મુખ્યમંત્રી તમને ઓળખે છે તેથી તમને ટિકિટ મળી જશે તેવું નહીં થાય’ પાટીલે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારો નક્કી કરવામાં નિયમમાં કોઇ બાંધછોડ કરી નથી. પણ પાટિલની તમામ વાતો પણ સાચી ઠરી નથી. વંશવાદમાં પાટિલે ઝૂકવું પડ્યું છે. યુવા અને નવા ચહેરાની સાથે પક્ષ માટે કામ કરતા હોય તેવા ઉમેદવારો પસંદ કર્યા છે. આ માટે જ ત્રણ વખત ચૂંટણી લડેલા અને 60 વર્ષથી મોટાને ટિકિટ નહીં આપવાની જાહેરાત બાદ પણ આ વાતને તેઓ વળગી રહ્યા હતા જે ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોના લિસ્ટ પરથી સ્પષ્ટ જોઇ શકાય છે.

પાર્લામેન્ટરી બોર્ડ સમક્ષ વોર્ડ દીઠ 16 નામ મૂકવામાં આવ્યા હતા. તેમાં મુખ્યમંત્રીની નજીકના હોય તેવા નામ આ લિસ્ટમાં હતા પરંતુ 72 ઉમેદવારના નામ જાહેર થયા તેમાં આ નામો બાકાત થયા હતા. પાટીલે સરકાર નહીં પણ સંગઠન સર્વોપરી છે તેવું સાબિત કર્યું છે. સંગઠન કેમ ચલાવવું તે સરકાર નક્કી નહીં કરે તેવો સ્પષ્ટ મેસેજ પણ આપ્યો છે. ભાજપની યાદીમાં ડોક્ટર સહિત શિક્ષિતનો પણ સમાવેશ કર્યો છે. પાટીલે ચૂંટણી લડવા ઇચ્છુકને તક મળે તે માટે નવા નિયમો અપનાવ્યા છે જે આગામી દિવસોમાં પક્ષને વધુ મજબૂત કરશે કે નુકસાન કરશે તે ચૂંટણી પરિણામો બાદ સ્પષ્ટ થશે.

