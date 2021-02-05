તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વુમન્સ ડે:પતિના અવસાન બાદ પરિવારની જવાબદારી માથે આવી, પરીક્ષા આપી અને મહિલા બની વેસ્ટર્ન રેલવેમાં પ્રથમ સ્ટેશન માસ્તર

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
રાજકોટ રેલવે ડિવીઝનમાં સ્ટેશન માસ્તરની ફરજ બજાવતા જાગૃતિબેન ચાવડા. - Divya Bhaskar
  • રેલવેનું સંચાલન કરવું એક ચેલેન્જ, પુરુષોની હરોળમાં સ્ત્રી પણ પોતાની જબાદારી સારી રીતે નિભાવે છે
  • ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કોઈ અસુવિધા ન થાય તેનું નિરીક્ષણ કરવાની જવાબદારી અમારી-પ્રતિમા શેઠ

આજે વિશ્વ મહિલા દિવસ છે ત્યારે મહિલાઓ પણ પુરૂષોના ખભા સાથે ખભો મિલાવી દરેક ક્ષેત્રમાં આગળ વધી રહી છે. ત્યારે આપણે વાત કરવી છે રાજકોટ રેલવે ડિવીઝનમાં સ્ટેશન માસ્તર તરીકે ફરજ બજાવતી મહિલા જાગૃતિ ચાવડા અને પ્રતિમા શેઠની. પ્રતિમા શેઠ અને જાગૃતિ ચાવડા વેસ્ટર્ન રેલવેમાં પ્રથમ સ્ટેશન માસ્તર તરીકે ફરજ બજાવી રહ્યાં છે. આજે વિશ્વ મહિલા દિવસે તેઓએ મહિલાઓને સંદેશો આપતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે, દરેક ક્ષેત્રમાં મહિલાઓ નિસંકોચ આગળ વધે. રેલવેમાં લોકો પાયલોટ ટ્રેનના હાથ-પગ છે તો અમે રેલવેનું બ્રેઇન છીએ. જાગૃતિ ચાવડાએ પતિના અવસાન બાદ પરિવારની જવાબદારી માથે આવતા રેલવેમાં પરીક્ષા આપી અને નોકરી મેળવી હતી.

સ્ટેશન માસ્તર અને સુપ્રિટેન્ડેન્ટની જવાબદારી ખૂબ મોટીઃપ્રતિમા શેઠ
રાજકોટ ડિવીઝનના સ્ટેશન સુપ્રિટેન્ડેન્ટ પ્રતિમા શેઠે જણાવ્યું કે રેલવેના ટ્રાફિક ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટમાં ફરજ બજાવું છું. લોકો પાયલોટ ટ્રેનના હાથ-પગ છે. ત્યારે અમે રેલવેના બ્રેઇન છીએ. સ્ટેશન માસ્તર અને સુપ્રિટેન્ડેન્ટની જવાબદારી ખૂબ મોટી હોય છે. ટ્રેન એક ગામથી બીજા ગામ જતી હોય ત્યારે ટ્રેનમાં બધી સુવિધા પુરી પાડવી અને મુસાફરોને કોઈ અસુવિધા ન થાય તેનું નિરીક્ષણ કરવાની જવાબદારી અમારી હોય છે.

પ્રતિમા શેઠ અને જાગૃતિ ચાવડા સાથે ફરજ બજાવે છે.
પ્રતિમા શેઠ 1988થી રેલવેમાં ફરજ બજાવે છે
પ્રતિમા શેઠે વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, હું 1988થી રેલવેમાં ફરજ બજાવું છું અને વેસ્ટર્ન રેલવેમાં પ્રથમ મહિલા સ્ટેશન માસ્તરની ફરજ બજાવી રહી છું. હાલ હું રાજકોટ ડિવીઝનમાં ફરજ બજાવું છું. તેના માટે મને ખૂબ જ ગર્વ છે. આ જોબ ખૂબ અઘરી છે પણ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટના બીજા કર્મીઓ દ્વારા સહયોગ મળે છે જેથી આ કામગીરી સરળ થઇ જાય છે.

પ્રતિમા શેઠ સ્ટેશન માસ્તરની સાથોસાથ રાજકોટ ડિવીઝનના સ્ટેશન સુપ્રિટેન્ડેન્ટની ફરજ બજાવે છે.
મહિલા તરીકે આ કાર્ય ખૂબ જ અઘરૂ છે
જાગૃતિ ચાવડાએ પોતાની નોકરી વિશે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મહિલા તરીકે સ્ટેશન માસ્તરનું કામ ખૂબ જ અઘરૂ હોય છે. પરંતુ રોજ નવા અનુભવ સાથે નવી વસ્તુ શીખવા મળે છે. સ્ટેશન માસ્તરને રેલવે ટ્રેક પર દોડતી ટ્રેનોને ઇન્ટરલોક અને સિગ્નલ આપવાની કામગીરી કરવાની હોય છે. મારા પતિના મૃત્યુ બાદ ઘરની જવાબદારી માથે આવી અને રેલવેમાં પરીક્ષા આપી જેમાં પાસ થઇ અને નોકરી મળી. મારા પરિવારનો સાથ અને સહકાર મને ખૂબ જ મળી રહ્યો છે.

જાગૃતિબેન ચાવડા પતિના અવસાન બાદ રેલવેમાં પરીક્ષા આપી અને પાસ થયા.
