તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Rajkot
  • Vaccination Target In Rajkot Likely To Be Completed In A Week, More Than 25 Per Cent Employees Will Not Be Vaccinated Against Corona

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોરોનાની વેક્સિન:રાજકોટમાં વેક્સિનેશનનો ટાર્ગેટ સપ્તાહમાં પૂરો થવાની શક્યતા, 25 ટકાથી વધુ કર્મચારીઓ કોરોનાની વેક્સિન નહીં મુકાવે

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • સગર્ભા અને દંપતી બાળકનું આયોજન કરી રહ્યા હોય તેમને રસીની ના પડાઈ

રાજકોટમાં વેક્સિનેશનની કામગીરી 55થી 57 ટકા સુધી પહોંચી ગઈ છે. હવે વેક્સિન આપવા આવતા હેલ્થ કર્મચારી તેમજ ફ્રન્ટલાઈન કોરોના વોરિયરની સંખ્યા ખૂબ ઘટી છે. આ દરમિયાન શહેર અને જિલ્લાના કર્મચારીઓને રસી મૂકવા અંગેનો અભિપ્રાય લેતા 25 ટકાથી વધુ કર્મચારીઓ રસી મુકાવવાના નથી તેવું સ્પષ્ટ થયું છે. મોટાભાગના કર્મચારી ડોક્ટરની સલાહ લઈ રહ્યા છે.

આ પૈકી જે મહિલા કર્મચારીઓ ગર્ભવતી છે અથવા તો પરિવાર આગળ વધારવા માટે વિચારી રહી છે તેમને રસી મૂકવાની નથી હોતી. આ દરમિયાન ઘણા લોકોએ ડોક્ટર્સ સાથે ચર્ચા કરી રસી મુકાવી કે નહિ તે નક્કી કરી રહ્યા છે. તે જોતા 25 ટકાથી વધુ કર્મચારી રસી લઈ શકશે નહીં. હાલ શહેરમાં જ 14000 કરતા વધુ કર્મીઓને રસી અપાઈ ચૂકી છે અને હજુ તેટલા જ કર્મચારીઓ બાકી છે. શુક્રવારે વધુ 59 બૂથ ખોલીને કર્મચારીને બોલાવાશે અને 70 ટકાની આસપાસ રસીકરણ પહોંચે તેવી શક્યતા છે.

આ કારણોસર રસી મુકાવી શકાય નહીં

  • ગર્ભવતી હોય
  • બાળકને સ્તનપાન કરાવતા હોય
  • એક જ કિડની કામ કરે તે પણ ઓછી કાર્યક્ષમ
  • દવાને કારણે એલર્જિક રિએક્શન આવતા હોય
  • કોરોના પોઝિટિવ હોય
  • કોરોનાના લક્ષણો જોવા મળે
  • તાજેતરમાં જ કોઇ સર્જરી કરાવી હોય
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો