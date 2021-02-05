તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Unidentified Persons Beat Up Road Contractors And Employees Near Ribada Saying 'here Only Rajdeep Construction Ka Raj Chalta Hai'

ક્રાઇમ:‘યહાં સિર્ફ રાજદીપ કન્ટ્રક્શન કા રાજ ચાલતા હૈ’ કહી અજાણ્યા શખ્સોએ રિબડા પાસે રોડ કોન્ટ્રાક્ટર અને કર્મચારીઓને માર માર્યો

રાજકોટ13 મિનિટ પહેલા
ફાઇલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
ફાઇલ તસવીર
  • ફિલ્મી ઢબે કારમાં ધસી આવેલા શખ્સોએ કર્મચારીઓના હાથ પગ ભાંગી નાખ્યા
  • દસ શખ્સોએ શ્રમિકોને ધમકાવ્યા બાદ ધોકા વડે હુમલો કર્યો

રાજકોટ-ગોંડલ હાઇવે પર રિબડા ગામ પાસે નેશનલ હાઇવે પર ડામર કામ કરી રહેલા એવરેસ્ટ ઈન્ફ્રાસ્ટ્રક્ચર એન્ડ ડેવલોપર્સ સોલપુર મહારાષ્ટ્રના કર્મચારીને ડામર કામના કોન્ટ્રાક્ટ મળતા તેનો ખાર રાખી રાજદીપ કન્ટ્રક્શન ગોંડલ તરફથી આવેલા 10 અજાણ્યા શખ્સોએ ધમકી આપી લાકડી ધોકા વડે માર મારતા હાથ-પગ ભાંગી જતા હોસ્પિટલે ખસેડાયા હતા. આ ઘટના અંગે ગોંડલ તાલુકા પોલીસ મથકમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાઇ છે. કારમાં આવેલા શખ્સોએ યહા સિર્ફ રાજદીપ કન્ટ્રક્શન કા રાજ ચલતા હૈ તેવું કહી માર માર્યો હતો.

આ કંપની મૂળ મહારાષ્ટ્રની છે
બનાવની પ્રાપ્ત વિગત અનુસાર મૂળ મહારાષ્ટ્ર સોલપુરના ગણપતિઘાટ અને હાલ રાજકોટના કુવાડવાના બેટી પ્લાન્ટ પાસે રહેતા હરિશચંન્દ્ર દાદારાવ રૂપચંદ્રેશ રેસવાલે ગોંડલ તાલુકા પોલીસમાં કરેલી ફરિયાદમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, હું મારા પરિવાર સાથે રહું છું અને એવરેસ્ટ ઇન્ફાસ્ટ્રક્ચર એન્ડ ડેવલોપર્સ સોલાપુર નામની કંપનીમા પેવર મશીનમા ઓપરેટર તરીકે છેલ્લા ત્રણ વર્ષથી નોકરી કરું છું અને હાલ અમારી કંપનીનો રાજકોટથી જેતપુર ડામર રોડ બનાવવાનો પ્રોજેક્ટ ચાલુ હોય ત્યાં હું તથા કંપનીના માણસો કામ કરીએ છીએ.

માર મારીને કહ્યું, દુબારા ઇધર મત આના
વધુમાં ફરિયાદીએ જણાવ્યુ હતું કે, અમે કામ કરતા હતા ત્યારે રાત્રિના 11 વાગ્યે એક સફેદ કલરની સ્કોર્પિયો ગાડી તેમજ એક બીજી ગાડી અમારી પાસે આવી તે બન્ને ગાડીમાંથી દશેક માણસો તેના હાથમાં લાકડાના ધોકા લઇને નીચે ઉતરીને હું કંઇ સમજુ તે પહેલા મારી પાસે આવી બધા એકસંપ થઇ અત્યંત અપશબ્દો બોલવા લાગ્યા અને મને હીન્દીમાં કહ્યું કે "યહા હમારા રાજ ચલતા હે તુમકો કોન્ટ્રાક્ટ કીસને દિયા આટલું કહીને લાકડાના ધોકા વડે માર મારવા લાગ્યા હતા અને કહેવા લાગ્યા હતા કે યહા સિર્ફ રાજદીપ કન્ટ્રક્શન કા રાજ ચલતા હૈ, દુબારા ઇધર મત આના તેમ કહી ધમકી આપી હતી.

​​​​​​​પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી
ફરિયાદીએ બનાવ અંગેના કારણમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, રાજકોટથી જેતપુર રોડ બનવાનું કામ એવરેસ્ટ કંપનીને મળ્યું હોય જે રાજદીપ કન્ટ્રક્શનને ન મળતા તેનો ખાર રાખી રાજદીપ કન્ટ્રક્શન ગોંડલના આશરે દસેક જેટલા માણસોએ ધસી આવી હુમલો કર્યો હતો અને પેવર મશીનમાં રહેલા ડામર ઢોળી નાખી નુકસાન કર્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ તેઓની કારમાં પરત ગોંડલ બાજુ જતા રહ્યાં હતા. બાદમાં એવરેસ્ટ કંપનીના અન્ય કર્મચારીઓએ આવી ઘાયલ કર્મચારીઓને ગોંડલ સરકારી દવાખાને બાદમાં ક્રિષ્ના હોસ્પિટલ ખાતે સારવાર માટે ખસેડયા હતા. હાલ પોલીસે IPC કલમ 325, 324, 323, 143, 147, 149, 504, 427, અને GP એક્ટ 135 મુજબ ગુનો નોંધી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

