એક્સક્લૂઝિવ:રાજકોટ ભાજપમાં સૌથી નાની ઉંમરના બે મહિલા ઉમેદવાર ડોક્ટર, એકની 26 અને બીજાની 29 વર્ષ ઉંમર, કહ્યું- શિક્ષણ, સફાઇ અને ટ્રાફિકની સમસ્યા પર ભાર મૂકીશું

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: જીગ્નેશ કોટેચા
ડો.રાજેશ્રીબેન ડોડીયા (ડાબી બાજુ) અને ડો.મેઘાવી સિંધવ (જમણી બાજુ).
ડો.રાજેશ્રીબેન ડોડીયા (ડાબી બાજુ) અને ડો.મેઘાવી સિંધવ (જમણી બાજુ).
  • 26 વર્ષના મહિલા ઉમેદવાર મેઘાવી સિંધવ ડેન્ટીસ્ટ અને વોર્ડ નં. 15માંથી ચૂંટણી લડી રહ્યાં છે
  • 29 વર્ષના મહિલા ઉમેદવાર ડો.રાજેશ્રીબેન વોર્ડ નં.10માંથી ચૂંટણી લડી રહ્યાં છે

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીને આડે હવે ગણતરીના દિવસો બાકી રહ્યાં છે. રાજકોટ મનપાની ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપે ગઇકાલે 18 વોર્ડના 72 ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કર્યા હતા. આજે તમામ ઉમેદવારોએ વિજય મુહૂર્તમાં ફોર્મ ભરી પોતાની ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી હતી. ત્યારે રાજકોટ ભાજપમાં સૌથી નાની ઉંમરના બે મહિલા ડોક્ટર ઉમેદવારો સાથે DivyaBhaskarએ વાતચીત કરી હતી. વોર્ડ નં.15ના ઉમેદવાર 26 વર્ષીય ડો.મેઘાવી સિંધવે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, હું શિક્ષણ અને સફાઇ પર ભાર મૂકીશ. બીજા 29 વર્ષીય ડોક્ટર મહિલા ઉમેદવાર રાજેશ્રીબેન ડોડીયાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, હું ટ્રાફિક પર ભાર મૂકીશ,

ડો.મેઘાવી સિંધવ વોર્ડ નં.15માંથી ચૂંટણી લડી રહ્યાં છે.
ડો.મેઘાવી સિંધવ વોર્ડ નં.15માંથી ચૂંટણી લડી રહ્યાં છે.

પહેલા હું કોર્પોરેટર તરીકેની જવાબદારી નિભાવીશ-ડો.મેઘાવી સિંધવ
ડો.મેઘાવી સિંધવે જણાવ્યું હતું કે મારી ઉંમર 26 વર્ષ છે અને ડેન્ટીસ્ટ છું. રાજકોટના વોર્ડ નં.15માંથી ચૂંટણી લડી રહી છું. હું સૌથી વધારે શિક્ષણને પ્રાથમિકતા આપીશ. વોર્ડ નં.15માં સામાન્ય લોકોના બાળકોને શિક્ષણ મળે તે વિશે વાત કરવી બહુ જ જરૂરી છે. બીજી સમસ્યા સફાઇ છે તો તેના પર હું કામ કરીશ. રાજકોટની વાત કરીએ તો શિક્ષણ અને સફાઇ પર આપણે કામ કરવાની જરૂર છે. જો હું કોર્પોરેટર બની જઇશ તો મારી જવાબદારી ન ભૂલું અને ડેન્ટીસ્ટ તરીકેની પણ હું ફરજ નિભાવીશ. પરંતુ પહેલી પ્રાથમિકતા મારી કોર્પોરેટર તરીકેની રહેશે.

ડો.રાજેશ્રીબેન ડોડીયા વોર્ડ નં.10માંથી ચૂંટણી લડી રહ્યાં છે.
ડો.રાજેશ્રીબેન ડોડીયા વોર્ડ નં.10માંથી ચૂંટણી લડી રહ્યાં છે.

મારા વોર્ડમાં ટ્રાફિકની સમસ્યા વધારે છે- રાજેશ્રીબેન ડોડીયા
ડો.રાજેશ્રીબેન કિશોરભાઇ ડોડીયાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મારી ઉંમર 29 વર્ષ છે. કોરોના મહામારીમાં મેં સેવા આપી હતી. આથી મારી સેવા બિરદાવીને મને પાર્ટીએ તક આપી છે. હું વોર્ડ નં.10માં ચૂંટણી લડી રહી છું. હું પુરી રીતે કોર્પોરેટર તરીકેની ગર્વથી જવાબદારી નિભાવીશ. તેમજ આગળ જતા હું વોરિયર્સ તરીકે કામ કરીશ. મારા વોર્ડમાં ટ્રાફિકની સમસ્યા પર વધુ ભાર મૂકીશ. બાંધકામના કામો તો બહુ સારી રીતે થયા છે. પરંતુ ટ્રાફિકની સમસ્યા પર હું પ્રકાશ પાડવા માગીશ.

રાજકોટમાં ભાજપના 72 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા
રાજકોટમાં 18 વોર્ડના 72 ઉમેદવારોએ વિજય મુહૂર્તમાં પોતાની ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી છે. ત્યારે ભાજપના એક પછી એક ઉમેદવાર ઢોલના તાલે સભાસ્થળ પર પહોંચ્યો હતા. આ તમામ ઉમેદવારોએ વિજય મુહૂર્તમાં બપોરે 12.39 વાગ્યે પોતાની ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી હતી. કાર્યકરોએ પોલીસની હાજરીમાં રસ્તા પર માંડવા બાંધી દીધા હતા અને રસ્તો પણ વન વે કરી નાખ્યો હતો. પોલીસની હાજરીમાં જ ભાજપના કાર્યકરો ટોળે વળ્યાં હતાં અને દો ગજ કી દૂર ભૂલી નિયમોનો ઉલાળ્યો કર્યો હતો. મહત્વનું છે કે નિયમો બનાવનાર જ નિયમોનો ભંગ કરી રહ્યાં છે. સભાસ્થળે મુખ્યમંત્રી વિજય રૂપાણી પત્ની અંજલીબેન રૂપાણી પણ હાજર રહ્યાં હતા.

