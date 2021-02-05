તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભેદ ઉકેલાયો:રાજકોટમાં ચોરીમાં પકડાયેલી બહેનની બાતમી આપતા બે ભાઇએ યુવકને પથ્થરના ઘા ઝીંકી પતાવી દીધો'તો, બંનેની ધરપકડ

રાજકોટ33 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ચોરીના ગુનામાં પકડાયેલી આરોપીની બહેને પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં આત્મહત્યા કરી હતી
  • 5 વર્ષ પહેલા પોરબંદર પોલીસે આરોપીની બહેનને ચોરીના ગુનામાં પકડી પાડી હતી

રાજકોટના કુવાડવા રોડ પર શનિવારે થયેલી હત્યાનો પોલીસે ભેદ ઉકેલી નાખ્યો છે. ગત શનિવારે થયેલી હત્યા મામલે પોલીસે બે શખ્સોને પકડી પાડ્યા છે. ચોરીમાં પકડાયેલી બહેનની બાતમી આપ્યાની શંકા હત્યામાં પરીણમી છે. પોલીસે કમલેશ ઉર્ફે કમો વાડદોરિયા અને ગોપાલ ઉર્ફે ગોવિંદ સોલંકીની ધરપકડ કરી છે. પકડાયેલા આરોપીઓએ ગત શનિવારના રોજ રાત્રિના સમયે કુવાડવા રોડ પર મુકેશ નામના વ્યક્તિની પથ્થરના ઘા ઝીંકીને હત્યા કરી નાખી હતી. પોલીસ તપાસમાં હત્યા જે સ્થળે થઇ હતી ત્યાં રહેલી ઇંડાની લારી સંચાલકે બંન્ને આરોપીને જોયા હતા. જેને લઇને પોલીસે તપાસ શરૂ કરી હતી અને બાતમીના આધારે બંન્ને શખ્સોને પકડી પાડ્યા છે.

5 વર્ષ જૂની ઘટનાએ હત્યામાં ભાગ ભજવ્યો
પોલીસના જણાવ્યા મુજબ હત્યા કરનાર કમલેશે કબૂલાત આપી હતી કે, 5 વર્ષ પહેલા પોરબંદર પોલીસે કમલેશની બહેનને ચોરીના ગુનામાં પકડી પાડી હતી અને કમલેશની બહેને પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં આત્મહત્યા કરી હતી. આ ઘટનાથી પ્રભાવિત થઈ કમલેશના બનેવીએ પણ આત્મહત્યા કરી હતી. આ બાબતે કમલેશને આશંકા હતી કે તેની બહેનને મુકેશ સોલંકીએ બાતમી આપી હતી.

પોલીસે બંન્ને આરોપીઓની ધરપકડ કરી પૂછપરછ શરૂ કરી છે.
પોલીસે બંન્ને આરોપીઓની ધરપકડ કરી પૂછપરછ શરૂ કરી છે.

બોલાચાલી થતા પથ્થરના ઘા ઝીંકીને હત્યા કરી
આ બાબતે મુકેશ અને કમલેશના પરિવારજનો વચ્ચે મનદુ:ખ ચાલતું હતુ. એ દરમિયાન શનિવારે સાંજના સમયે મુકેશ અને કમલેશ તથા ગોપાલ વચ્ચે માથાકૂટ થઇ હતી અને બાદમાં કમલેશ અને ગોપાલ મુકેશને લઇને બનાવના સ્થળે લઇ ગયા હતા અને ત્યાં બોલાચાલી થતા પથ્થરના ઘા ઝીંકીને તેની નિર્મમ હત્યા કરીને ત્યાંથી બન્ને નાસી ગયા હતા. એ સમયે નજીકમાં ઉભેલા ઇંડાની લારી સંચાલકે બંન્ને આરોપીને નાસી જતા જોયા હતા.

પોલીસ પુરાવાઓ એકત્ર કરી રહી છે.
પોલીસ પુરાવાઓ એકત્ર કરી રહી છે.

બન્ને આરોપીને રિમાન્ડ પર લેવા તજવીજ
હાલ પોલીસે બંન્ને આરોપીઓની ધરપકડ કરી પૂછપરછ શરૂ કરી છે. પકડાયેલા આરોપી ગોપાલ ઉર્ફે ગોવિંદ અગાઉ ચોરીના ગુનામાં પકડાય ચૂક્યો છે. હાલ પોલીસ બંન્નેના રિમાન્ડ લેવાની તાજવીજ હાથ ધરી છે અને આરોપીઓ વિરુદ્ધ કાયદાનો ગાળિયો મજબૂત કરવા પુરાવાઓ એકત્ર કરી રહી છે.

