વોર્ડ યાત્રા 7:વોર્ડનો નગરસેવક ઢીલો ન હોવો જોઇએ, લોકોના કામ કરી શકે તેવો હોવો જોઇએ

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
ભાસ્કરની વોર્ડ યાત્રા જેમ જેમ આગળ વધી રહી છે, તેમ તેમ અન્ય વોર્ડના લોકો પણ ચૂંટણી સંદર્ભે ઘણા સજાગ થયા છે. સાથો સાથ તેમની અપેક્ષા ચૂંટણી માટે શું છે તે અંગે પણ માહિત આપી રહ્યા છે. ત્યારે વોર્ડ નં. 7ની વાત કરવામાં આવે તો આ વોર્ડમાં વસતા લોકોનું માનવું છે કે, નગરસેવક સખત અને ખડતલ હોવો જોઈએ અને સેવાકીય દળ ઊભું કરી લોકોના પ્રશ્નોને વાચા આપવી જોઈએ. સાથોસાથ ખુરશીના નામે પોતાના કામ ન કરી અને ગ્રાન્ટમાંથી માત્ર બાંકડા જ નહિ વિસ્તારના અન્ય વિકાસ માટે વાપરે તેજ જરૂરી છે.

લોકોના જણાવ્યા મુજબ નેતા માત્ર પાંચ વર્ષ માટે નહીં, પરંતુ નિયત સમયે લોકો અને સ્થાનિકો સાથે વાર્તાલાપ કરે અને તેમની તકલીફો સમજી તેનું નિરાકરણ લાવે. રહેવાસીઓના જણાવ્યા મુજબ નગરસેવકે દરરોજ 2 કલાક વોર્ડમાં ફાળવવી જોઈએ. આજ સમય છે જ્યારે કોર્પોરેટર પ્રજાનું ઋણ ચૂકવી શકે. વિસ્તારના લોકોએ રોષ પણ વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો કે, કોઈ પણ પક્ષ જે રીતે બૂથ લેવલનું પ્લાનિંગ કરે છે તો લોકોની સમસ્યાનું પ્લાનિંગ કેમ નથી થતું. ત્યારે નગરસેવક જો શિક્ષિત હોય તો ઘણા પ્રશ્નો ત્વરિત હલ થઇ શકે છે. હાલ જે રીતે ચોરીના બનાવો બની રહ્યા છે તેને અટકાવવા માટે સીસીટીવીની તાતી જરૂરિયાત ઊભી થઇ છે જેને નગરસેવકોએ પૂરી કરવી જોઈએ.

મતદાન કરવાનો એક અલગ જ જુસ્સો છે
વોર્ડના રહેવાસીઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આ ચૂંટણીમાં મતદાન કરવાનો જુસ્સો અલગ જ છે જેનું કારણ એ છે કે, ઘણા નવા ચહેરાઓ આવ્યા છે જેથી અપેક્ષા પણ વધી છે. સ્થાનિકોએ આશા વ્યક્ત કરતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે, સ્માર્ટ સિટીની સાથે ગ્રીન રાજકોટ થાય તો ઘણા પ્રશ્નો હલ થઇ જશે. સાથોસાથ લોકોના જણાવ્યા મુજબ જે ઉમેદવારે કામ ખરા અર્થમાં કર્યા હશે તેને લોકો સ્વીકારશે. વોર્ડમાં અનેક લોકોએ ફરિયાદ કરતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે, નગરસેવક રૂપિયાના જોરે પદ પર બેસે છે પછી લોકો સાથેનો સંપર્કપણ તોડી નાખે છે, ત્યારે હવે પરિવર્તન લાવવાની તાતી જરૂરિયાત ઊભી થઇ છે.

નગરસેવકોએ વ્યાપારી સાથે મંત્રણા કરવી જોઇએ
વોર્ડ નં. 7ના વિવિધ વિસ્તારોના વ્યાપારીઓના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર કોર્પોરેટર્સે વ્યાપારીઓનો સંપર્ક સાધવો જોઈએ અને વિકાસ અર્થે મંત્રણા કરી સરકારની વિવિધ યોજનાઓને અમલી બનાવી જોઈએ. તેમના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર વ્યવસાય અને સર્વિસ વિકાસની કરોડરજ્જુ છે. મહિલાઓએ પણ અપેક્ષા દાખવતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે, રહેઠાણ સ્થળ પર ચોખાઈ રાખવી જોઈએ. જેનો અભાવ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે.

આ છે લોકોની અપેક્ષા

  • વોર્ડમાં દરોજ 2 કલાક નગરસેવકે ફાળવી જોઈએ.
  • સેવાભાવી સ્વભાવ હોવો જોઈએ.
  • સ્માર્ટ સિટીની સાથે ગ્રીન રાજકોટની અપેક્ષા વધુ છે.
  • રૂઆબદાર અને અભિમાની કોર્પોરેટર સહેજ પણ નથી જોઈતા.
  • કોર્પોરેટર્સની વધેલી ગ્રાન્ટનો સદુપયોગ થવો જોઈએ.

વોર્ડ નં. 7ના મતદારો
પુરુષ મતદાર - 30407
મહિલા મતદાર - 29599
થર્ડ જેન્ડર - 3
કુલ મતદાર - 60009
કુલ બૂથ - 55

