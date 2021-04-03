તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના સૌરાષ્ટ્ર LIVE:રાજકોટમાં કુલ કેસની સંખ્યા 15,300ને પાર પહોંચી, 142 દર્દી સારવાર હેઠળ

રાજકોટ11 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • રાજકોટની અલગ અલગ હોસ્પિટલમાંથી ગુરૂવારે 33 લોકોને ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરાયા

રાજકોટમાં કોરોના કેસની સંખ્યામાં સતત ઘટાડો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. શહેરમાં કુલ કેસની સંખ્યા 15261 પર પહોંચી છે. શહેરની અલગ અલગ હોસ્પિટલમાં 222 દર્દી સારવાર હેઠળ છે. ગઇકાલે રવિવારે 40 દર્દી કોરોનામુક્ત થતા ડિસ્ચાર્જ આપવામાં આવ્યો હતો. રાજકોટ જિલ્લામાં હાલ 4 વિસ્તાર માઇક્રો કન્ટેઇનમેન્ટ ઝોન હેઠળ છે.

રાજકોટ જિલ્લામાં કુલ કેસની સંખ્યા 22 હજારને પાર
રાજકોટમાં નવા કેસની સંખ્યા છેલ્લા 7 મહિનાના તળિયે પહોંચી છે. કેસની સંખ્યા ઘટવા ઉપરાંત ડિસ્ચાર્જ રેશિયો વધતા એક્ટિવ કેસની સંખ્યા પણ ઘટી છે. હાલ શહેર અને જિલ્લા સહિત કુલ 247 એક્ટિવ કેસ છે. ગુરુવારની સ્થિતિએ જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના કુલ કેસની સંખ્યા 22200 થઈ છે.

કેસની સંખ્યા ઘટતાં સમરસ હોસ્ટેલનું કોવિડ કેર સેન્ટર બંધ કરાયું
રાજકોટમાં કોરોનાની સારવાર માટે સમરસ હોસ્ટેલ મહત્ત્વનું કેન્દ્ર બની હતી. ત્યાં પહેલા ક્વોરન્ટાઈન સેન્ટર બન્યું હતું અને ત્યારબાદ કોવિડ કેર સેન્ટર અને પછી ઓક્સિજન લાઈન નાખીને હેલ્થ સેન્ટર પણ બનાવાયું હતું અને એક સાથે 3 સેન્ટર થયા હતા. જ્યાં 6000થી વધુ દર્દીની સારવાર કરાઈ હતી. હાલ કેસની સંખ્યા ઘટતા કોવિડ કેર સેન્ટર પણ બંધ કરાયું હતું. છેલ્લા દિવસે સમરસમાં ફરજ બજાવનાર કર્મચારી અને કોરોના વોરિયર્સનું પ્રાંત અધિકારી શહેર-2 ચરણસિંહ ગોહિલે જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર રેમ્યા મોહન વતી સન્માન કર્યું હતું.

