ગરજ પુરી ધાંધિયા શરૂ:રાજકોટમાં ચૂંટણી પુરી થતા ત્રીજી વખત પાણીકાપ, આજે 5 વોર્ડના અંદાજીત 2 લાખ જેટલા લોકોને પાણી નહીં મળે

  • વોર્ડ નંબર 2,7,8,10 અને 11ના અડધા વિસ્તારમાં પાણીકાપ
  • ફિલ્ટર પ્લાન્ટની સફાઇ ચૂંટણી સમયે પણ થઇ શકે- સ્થાનિક

રાજકોટ મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી પુરી થયાને હજુ 12 દિવસ થયા છે અને આ 12 દિવસમાં મનપા દ્વારા ત્રીજી વખત પાણીકાપ મૂકવામાં આવ્યો છે. આજે ત્રીજી વખત શહેરના 5 વોર્ડમાં પાણીકાપ મૂકવાની જાહેરાત મનપાના વોટર વર્ક્સ વિભાગ દ્વારા કરવામાં આવી છે. ન્યારી ફિલ્ટર પ્લાન્ટ ખાતે GSR નંબર 3, 4 અને 5ની સફાઇ કામગીરી કરવા માટે શહેરના વોર્ડ નંબર 2, 7, 8, 10 અને 11ના અડધા વિસ્તારમાં પાણીકાપ મૂકવામાં આવ્યો છે. જેના કારણે અંદાજીત 2 લાખ જેટલા લોકોને પાણી નહીં મળી શકે.

લોકોમાં પણ રોષ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે
એક તરફ નર્મદા નીર રાજકોટના જળાશયોમાં ઠાલવી રાજકોટને પાણીકાપ નહીં વેઠવો પડે તેવી પોકળ વાતો શાસકો દ્વારા કરવામાં આવી રહી છે તો બીજી તરફ ચૂંટણી પુરી થયાના બીજા દિવસથી જ ટેકનિકલ કારણ ધરી અને કોઈને કોઈ રીતે ત્રીજી વખત પાણીકાપની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી છે. હજુ તો ઉનાળાની શરૂઆત થઇ છે અને આ શરૂઆતથી જ પાણીકાપ શરૂ થતાં લોકોમાં પણ રોષ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે.

ફિલ્ટર પ્લાન્ટની સફાઇ ચૂંટણી સમયે પણ થઇ શકે- સ્થાનિક
શહેરમાં એક એવી પણ ચર્ચા ચાલી રહી છે કે ચૂંટણી પુરી એટલે ગરજ પુરી ચૂંટણી સમયે રેગ્યુલર પાણી વિતરણના નામે મત મેળવ્યા બાદ આજે ચૂંટણી પુરી થતા જ પાણીકાપ અલગ અલગ વિસ્તારોમાં શરૂ કરી દેવાયો છે. ફિલ્ટર પ્લાન્ટ પર સફાઇ કરવી હોય તો ચૂંટણી સમયે પણ થઇ શકે પરંતુ પાણી માટે જનતાના મત તૂટે નહિ તે માટે ચૂંટણી સમયે કોઇ પણ જગ્યાએ પાણીકાપ આપવામાં આવ્યો ન હતો.

હજુ આખો ઉનાળો કાઢવાનો બાકી, શું થશે લોકોમાં ઘેરી ચિંતા
રાજકોટની એક વર્ષો જૂની કમનસીબી છે કે, ઉનાળો આવે એટલે પાણીની પળોજણ આવી જાય. ઉનાળાના આ દિવસોમાં કેનાલમાંથી પાણીચોરીનું પ્રમાણ પણ વધે છે. આ વખતે સ્થિતિ વધુ કટોકટીભરી છે. સ્થાનિક જળાશયો પણ મેદાનમાં ફેરવાતા જાય છે. હજુ આખો ઉનાળો બાકી છે. નર્મદા વગર અત્યારથી આ હાલત છે તો ઉનાળાના ચાર મહિના કેમ નીકળશે, એવી ચિંતામાં લોકો ગરકાવ થઇ ગયા છે.

