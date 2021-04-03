તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:STબસે સ્પીડમાં વળાંક લઇ આધેડને અડફેટે ચડાવ્યા

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
બસપોર્ટમાં પ્રવેશ વેળાએ ફુલ સ્પીડમાં વળાંક લેતા આધેડને ઠોકરે ચડાવ્યા. - Divya Bhaskar
બસપોર્ટમાં પ્રવેશ વેળાએ ફુલ સ્પીડમાં વળાંક લેતા આધેડને ઠોકરે ચડાવ્યા.
  • નવા બસપોર્ટના ગેટ પાસે બનેલો બનાવ, ગંભીર રીતે ઘવાયેલા આધેડને ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડાયા

શહેરના નવા બસપોર્ટના ગેટ પર ગુરુવારે સવારે અકસ્માતની ઘટના સર્જાઇ હતી. જામનગર રોડ પર રહેતા દીપકભાઇ જિતેશભાઇ પરમાર નામના યુવાને નોંધાવેલી ફરિયાદમાં જસદણ ડેપોની એસ.ટી.બસના ચાલક સામે નોંધાવેલી ફરિયાદ મુજબ, તેના મામા રાજેશભાઇ મંગાભાઇ વાઘેલા નવા બસ સ્ટેન્ડમાં કોન્ટ્રાક્ટ પર સફાઇ કામદાર તરીકે નોકરી કરે છે.

દરમિયાન આજે સવારે તેઓ નોકરી પર હતા. ત્યારે બસપોર્ટના ગેટને ક્રોસ કરી રહ્યા હતા. તેવા સમયે જસદણ ડેપોની ભાવનગર-રાજકોટ રૂટની બસના ચાલકે બસપોર્ટમાં પ્રવેશવા માટે ફુલ સ્પીડમાં વળાંક લઇ મામા રાજેશભાઇને ઠોકરે ચડાવ્યા હતા. બસની સ્પીડ વધુ હોવાને કારણે રાજેશભાઇ ઠોકરે ચડી જતાં તેઓ બસ નીચે આવી ગયા હતા. બનાવને પગલે અહીં ઊભેલા લોકો તુરંત દોડી આવી બસને રિવર્સમાં લીધા બાદ રાજેશભાઇને ઇજાગ્રસ્ત હાલતમાં બહાર કાઢ્યા હતા.

અકસ્માતમાં રાજેશભાઇને માથામાં તેમજ શરીરના અન્ય ભાગોમાં ગંભીર ઇજાઓ થતા સારવાર માટે ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડાયા હતા. જ્યાં રાજેશભાઇની તબિયત નાજુક છે. એ ડિવિઝન પોલીસમથકનાં એએસઆઇ આર.આર.સોલંકીએ બનાવના સીસીટીવી ફૂટેજ કબજે કરી ગુનો નોંધી બસચાલકની ધરપકડ કરવા ચક્રો ગતિમાન કર્યા છે.

ડિવિઝનથી જે નિર્ણય લેવાશે તે કાર્યવાહી કરાશે
જસદણથી રાજકોટ આવતી બસના ડ્રાઈવર બ્રિજેશભાઈએ આ અકસ્માત કર્યો હતો. વીડિયોમાં દેખાઈ છે એ રીતે અકસ્માત થયો છે. હાલ ડ્રાઈવર સામે ફોજદારી કાર્યવાહી ચાલુ છે. આ સિવાય એસટી વિભાગ પણ ડ્રાઈવર સામે પગલાં લેશે. ડ્રાઈવર સામે શું કાર્યવાહી કરી શકાય એનો નિર્ણય ડિવિઝનથી આવશે.- એન.બી.વરમોરા, ડિવિઝનલ મેનેજર એસટી વિભાગ

