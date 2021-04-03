તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

20 વર્ષમાં સૌથી ઊંચું પ્રમાણ:મહિલા મતદારોનું કદ વધ્યું, દર 1000 પુરુષોએ 929 સ્ત્રી મતદાર, શહેરમાં કુલ સ્ત્રી મતદારો 514718

રાજકોટ
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • મોટાભાગની ચૂંટણીમાં મત આપવામાં હજુ આંક ઘણો પાછળ

રાજકોટ મહાનગરપાલિકામાં નવા વિસ્તારો ભળ્યા છે. આ કારણે કુલ મતદારોમાં બે લાખ નવા નામ ઉમેરાયા છે. જોકે આ ચૂંટણીમાં મહિલાઓનું કદ અન્ય ચૂંટણીઓ કરતા વધ્યું છે કારણ કે, મતદારોમાં તેમનું પ્રમાણ 1000 પુરુષોએ 929 થયું છે જે 2005થી અત્યાર સુધીમાં સૌથી વધુ છે અને આ આંક મતદાનમાં પણ દેખાય તેવી શક્યતા છે. રાજકોટ મનપામાં 1068507 મતદાર નોંધાયા છે જેમાંથી 553771 પુરુષ અને 514718 સ્ત્રી મતદાર છે બંને વચ્ચે 39000ની સંખ્યાનો ફરક પડ્યો છે.

સૌથી વધુ મતદારો વોર્ડ નં. 3માં 76941 નોંધાયા છે અને ત્યાં જ મહિલા મતદારોની સંખ્યા પણ સૌથી વધુ 37283 જેટલી વધુ નોંધાઈ છે. અગાઉની ચૂંટણીઓમાં 2005માં મહિલાઓનું પ્રમાણ 926 હતું અને ત્યારબાદ સંખ્યા ઘટી હતી. હવે ફરી વધી છે જોકે કુલ મતદારોમાં જે પ્રમાણ છે તે ખરેખર મત આપવામાં સ્ત્રીઓની સંખ્યા ઘણી ઓછી છે જે 1000 પુરુષોએ માત્ર 700થી 800 જ રહે છે. આ વખતે સ્ત્રીઓની સંખ્યા વધારે હોવાથી મતદાનમાં આંક વધે તેવી શક્યતા છે.

કુલ મતદારોમાં સ્ત્રી પુરુષની સંખ્યા

ચૂંટણીસ્ત્રીપુરુષકુલસ્ત્રીદર
હજારે
20215147185537711068507929
2015426016461284887300923
2010366409398887765296918
2005329237355205684442926
