ગ્રહની હાલચાલ:એકસાથે છ ગ્રહની આજે યુતિ થશે, દેશમાં ફુગાવો-મોંઘવારી વધવાની પ્રબળ સંભાવના

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ગ્રહોના મહાસંયોગ પર શિવજી, સૂર્ય તથા હનુમાનજીની ઉપાસના કરવી ઉત્તમ : જ્યોતિષ

તારીખ 10 ફેબ્રુઆરીને બુધવારે એકસાથે છ ગ્રહની યુતિ થઇ રહી છે જેમાં સૂર્ય, ચંદ્ર, બુધ, ગુરુ, શુક્ર અને શનિ આ છ ગ્રહની યુતિ થશે જેના કારણે બે દિવસ સુધી દરેક લોકોએ સાવચેત રહેવું જરૂરી છે. જેમાં ખાસ કરીને મકર રાશિ અને કુંભ રાશિના લોકોએ અગત્યના નિર્ણય ખૂબ સાવચેતીપૂર્વક લેવા જરૂરી બનશે. શાસ્ત્રી રાજદીપ જોષી જણાવે છે કે, ભારત દેશ માટે આ યુતિ મિશ્રફળ આપનાર બનશે. ફુગાવામાં વધારો થાય, મોંઘવારી વધશે, મધ્યમ વર્ગ પીલાશે.

આ પરિસ્થિતિમાં સૂર્ય તથા હનુમાનજીની ઉપાસના કરવી ઉત્તમ રહેશે. વર્ષો પછી ગ્રહોનો વિચિત્ર સંયોગ આ ફેબ્રુઆરી મહિનામાં બનવા જઈ રહ્યો છે. 10 ફેબ્રુઆરીની રાત્રે જ્યારે ચંદ્ર મકર રાશિમાં પ્રવેશ કરશે ત્યારે એક મહાસંયોગ થશે જે દુર્લભ અને અદભુત છે. ગ્રહોના આ મહાસંયોગ પર દુનિયાભરના જ્યોતિષીઓની નજર છે. કારણ કે, જ્યોતિષના પ્રમુખ 9 ગ્રહમાંથી 6 ગ્રહ એક જ રાશિમાં આવીને મળશે. દરેક રાશિના લોકોએ મહા મહિના દરમિયાન શિવજી અને હનુમાનજીની ઉપાસના કરવી અને દરરોજ સૂર્યને અર્ધ્ય આપવાથી આ યુતિ ફાયદો જરૂર કરે.

ગ્રહની યુતિ દરેક રાશિમાં જુદી જુદી અસર જન્માવશે
મેષ: આ યુતિ કર્મભુવનમાંથી પસાર થશે, વેપાર ધંધામાં સાવચેતી રાખવી.
વૃષભ: ભાગ્ય સ્થાનમાંથી આ યુતિ પસાર થશે, પિતાના આરોગ્યનું ધ્યાન રાખવું, ધાર્મિક પૂજા-પાઠ કરવાથી લાભ થાય.
મિથુન: આયુષ્ય ભુવનમાંથી આ યુતિ પસાર થશે, વાહન ધીમે ચલાવવું, વારસાગત પ્રશ્ને સાવચેતી પૂર્વક આગળ વધવું.
કર્ક: સાતમા સ્થાનેથી આ યુતિ પસાર થશે, દાંપત્ય જીવનમાં શાંત રહેવું, ભાગીદારીના વેપારમાં સાવચેતી રાખી આગળ વધવું.
સિંહ: છઠ્ઠા સ્થાનેથી આ યુતિ પસાર થશે, છુપા રોગ-શત્રુથી સાવધ રહેવું, ખાવા-પીવામાં પરેજી રાખવી.
કન્યા: પાંચમા સ્થાનેથી આ યુતિ પસાર થશે, લીવરની બીમારી હોય તેને ખાસ કાળજી રાખવી.
તુલા: ચોથા સ્થાનેથી આ યુતિ પસાર થશે, જમીન-મકાનના યોગ બને પરંતુ ખરીદી સાવચેતીથી કરવી. ઘરના સભ્યો સાથે સુમેળ જાળવવો.
વૃશ્ચિક: પરાક્રમ ભુવનમાંથી યુતિ પસાર થશે, નાના ભાઈ-બહેન સાથે સુમેળ રાખવો, મહેનતનું ફળ કોઈ બીજા ન લઇ જાય તેનો ખ્યાલ રાખવો.
ધન: બીજા સ્થાનેથી આ યુતિ પસાર થશે, સમજી-વિચારીને બોલવું, પોતે કરેલી જૂની બચત તોડવી નહીં.
મકર: દેહભુવનમાંથી યુતિ પસાર થશે, આળસ છોડી દેવી, મનમાં ઉદ્વેગ રહ્યા કરે, આરોગ્ય જાળવવું જરૂરી.
કુંભ: બારમા સ્થાનેથી આ યુતિ પસાર થશે, ખર્ચમાં વધારો થાય, કોર્ટ-કચેરી, કજિયાથી દૂર રહેવું.
મીન: લાભસ્થાનમાંથી આ યુતિ પસાર થશે, મળતા લાભમાં વધારો થાય, મહેનત કરો, આવક વધે.

