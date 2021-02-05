તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના સૌરાષ્ટ્ર LIVE:રાજકોટમાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવ કેસની સંખ્યા 15,517 પર પહોંચી, 102 દર્દી સારવાર હેઠળ

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • રાજકોટની અલગ અલગ હોસ્પિટલમાંથી મંગળવારે 25 દર્દીને ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરાયા

રાજકોટમાં કોરોના કેસની સંખ્યામાં સતત ઘટાડો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. શહેરમાં કુલ કેસની સંખ્યા 15,517 પર પહોંચી છે. શહેરની અલગ અલગ હોસ્પિટલમાં 102 દર્દી સારવાર હેઠળ છે. ગઇકાલે મંગળવારે 25 દર્દી કોરોનામુક્ત થતા ડિસ્ચાર્જ આપવામાં આવ્યો હતો. જ્યારે અત્યાર સુધીમાં 146 લોકોના કોરોનાથી મોત થયા હોવાનું તંત્રના ચોપડે નોંધાયું છે.ગઈકાલે રાજકોટ મહાનગરપાલિકા દ્વારા શહેરના અલગ અલગ સ્થળોએ 590 આરોગ્ય કર્મીઓ અને ફ્રન્ટલાઈન વર્કર્સને કોરોના સામેની વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવી છે.

રાજકોટ જિલ્લામાં પોઝિટિવ કેસની સંખ્યામાં ઘટાડો
રાજકોટ જિલ્લામાં કેસની સંખ્યા ઘટી રહી છે પણ હજુ ક્યારેક મૃતાંક વધી જાય છે. રાજકોટ સહિત જિલ્લામાં કુલ કેસની સંખ્યા 22300ને પાર પહોંચી ગઈ છે. 2464 કરતા વધુ કોવિડ બેડ ખાલી છે. 590 બેડની ક્ષમતા ધરાવતી સિવિલ કોવિડ હોસ્પિટલમાં માત્ર 31 જ દર્દી દાખલ હોવાનું નોંધાયું છે.

આગામી સપ્તાહથી બીજો ડોઝ આપવા પર ધ્યાન દેવાશે
ત્યાકે ચૂંટણી સમયે ફરીથી કોરોના માથું ન ઊંચકે તેવી તંત્રને ચિંતા સતાવી રહી છે. બીજી તરફ કોરોનાની વેક્સિનના પ્રથમ ડોઝને હવે 20 દિવસ વીતી ગયા છે અને 28મા દિવસ સુધીમાં બીજો ડોઝ પણ આપવો જરૂરી છે તેથી હવે આગામી સપ્તાહથી નવા લોકોને વેક્સિન આપવા કરતા બીજો ડોઝ આપવા પર વધારે ધ્યાન દેવાશે.

