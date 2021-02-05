તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મહિલા દિવસની અનોખી ઉજવણી:કોંગ્રેસના પૂર્વ કોર્પોરેટરે સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં 40થી વધુ નવજાત બાળકીઓને સોનાની ચૂંક આપી

  • મેં આ રીતે દીકરીઓ પ્રત્યે વ્હાલ વરસાવી દીકરી જન્મના વધામણા કર્યા છે- કોર્પોરેટર વિજય વાંક

નારી શક્તિનું સન્માન કોઈ પણ સમાજ માટે સર્વોપરી હોય છે. આ ભાવનાને બિરદાવવા માટે આજે દેશભરમાં મહિલા દિવસની ઉજવણી થઈ રહી છે. ત્યારે હાલ રાજકોટ મનપાના વોર્ડ નં.12ના પૂર્વ કોર્પોરેટર વિજય વાંક દ્વારા આજે મહિલા દિવસને અનુલક્ષીને સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં જે પણ દીકરીનો જન્મ થયો હોય તેવી દીકરીઓને સોનાની ચૂંક અને ગુલાબ તેમજ 100 રૂપિયા આપી દીકરીઓના પગલાં વધાવ્યા હતા. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે તેમણે 40થી વધુ દીકરીને સોનાની ચૂંક આપી મહિલા દિવસની ઉજવણી કરી હતી.

દીકરીઓ પ્રત્યે વ્હાલ વરસાવી દીકરી જન્મના વધામણા કર્યા
આ અંગે વાત કરતા વિજય વાંકે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, કહેવાય છે દીકરી વ્હાલનો દરિયો છે. આ વ્હાલના દરિયા સમી દિકરીઓ પ્રત્યે અપાર પ્રેમ અને સન્માનની લાગણી અમારા વાંક પરિવારને છે. માટે આજે મેં મહિલા દિન નિમિત્તે જન્મ લેનાર દરેક દીકરીઓને સોનાની ચુંક, ગુલાબનું ફૂલ અને 100 રૂપિયા ભેટ સ્વરૂપે આપી અને પ્રત્યેક દીકરીઓ પ્રત્યે વ્હાલ વરસાવી દીકરી જન્મના વધામણા કર્યા છે. આજે મહિલાઓ વિવિધ ક્ષેત્રે આગવી સિધ્ધીઓ પ્રાપ્ત કરે છે. ભારતીય વાયુસેના, કોસ્ટ ગાર્ડ, રમતગમત અને અન્ય ક્ષેત્રે મહિલાઓનું યોગદાન રહ્યું છે. જમીન આસમાન સુધી મહિલાઓએ સફર ખેડી છે.

લાભીર્થીઓએ વિજય વાંકનો સંપર્ક કરવા અનુરોધ
આ સેવા કાર્યની શુભ શરૂઆત સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ ખાતેથી કરવામાં આવી હતી અને વધુમાં વિજય વાંકે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, બાકી રહી ગયેલી લક્ષ્મીજીઓ કે જેમનો જન્મ આજે ઘરે અથવા ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં થયો હોય તેમને પણ આ ભેટ પહોચાડવામાં આવશે. એ માટે લાભર્થીઓએ મારો સંપર્ક કરવો અનિવાર્ય છે.

