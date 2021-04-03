તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

181ની ટીમની મદદ:પિતાએ બીજા લગ્ન કર્યા પછી પરિણીત પુત્રીને ઘરે રાખવાની ના પાડતા આપઘાત કરવા નીકળી

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • પતિ સહિતના સાસરિયાના ત્રાસથી કંટાળી ગયેલી પરિણીતા પિયર પહોંચી હતી
  • 181ની ટીમે બચાવી લીધી, મહિલાએ પોતાનું સંતાન પતિને સોંપી દીધું હતું

રાજકોટમાં રહેતી એક મહિલાને તેના પતિ શારીરિક અને માનસિક ત્રાસ આપતા હતા. ઘરકંકાસથી કંટાળીને મહિલા પોતાના પિતાના ઘરે રહેવા ચાલી ગઇ હતી. મહિલાના પિતાએ પણ બીજા લગ્ન કર્યા હોવાથી તેને રાખવાની ના પાડી હતી. આથી મહિલા આપઘાત કરવા આજી ડેમ પહોંચી હતી. જ્યાં તે અંતિમ પગલું ભરે તે પહેલા જ તેને બચાવી લેવામાં આવી હતી. મહિલાને સંતાનમાં એક બાળક હતું. જે તેને તેના પતિને સોંપી દીધું હતું.

181 ટીમના કાઉન્સેલર શીતલ સોલંકીએ માહિતી આપતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે, 2 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ 181ની ટીમને એક ફોન આવ્યો હતો. ફોન કરનારે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, એક મહિલા આજી ડેમ બ્રિજ પરથી છલાંગ લગાવવા માટે ઊભા છે અને તેઓને મદદની જરૂર છે. માહિતી મળતાં જ 181ની ટીમ ત્યાં પહોંચી હતી. મહિલા સાથે વાતચીત કરી હતી.

મહિલાએ વાતચીત દરમિયાન જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તેમના લગ્ન રાજકોટમાં થયા હતા અને તેને સંતાનમાં એક બાળક છે. તેના પતિ તેને નાની-નાની બાબતે શારીરિક અને માનસિક ત્રાસ આપીને તેની સાથે ઝઘડો કરે છે. આથી તેઓ પોતાના પિયર પહોંચ્યા હતા. તેના પિતાએ પણ બીજા લગ્ન કર્યા હોવાથી 2 દિવસ રાખ્યા બાદ રાખવાની ના પાડી હતી. તેનું બાળક તેના પતિ સાથે રહે છે. આથી તેઓ એકલવાયું જીવન જીવતા હતા. તેને પોતાના બાળક પાસે જવાની ઈચ્છા છે. આથી મહિલા સાથે વાતચીત કરીને 181ની ટીમ તેના સાસરિયામાં પહોંચી અને તેના પતિ સાથે વાતચીત કરી. બન્ને વચ્ચે સમાધાન થઈ ગયું હતું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો