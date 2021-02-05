તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Rajkot
  When The BJP Candidate Was Announced In Rajkot, The Leaders Who Came To Gail Forgot The Rules, Broke The Night Curfew And Turned Into Mobs. Are The Rules Only For The General Public?

નિયમોના ધજાગરા:રાજકોટમાં ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર જાહેર થતાં ગેલમાં આવી ગયેલા નેતાઓ નિયમો ભૂલ્યા, રાત્રિ કર્ફ્યૂનો ભંગ કરી ટોળે વળ્યા, શું નિયમો માત્ર સામાન્ય પ્રજા માટે જ છે?

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
કેટલાક કાર્યકરો માસ્ક વગર જોવા મળ્યા.
  • ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોનાં નામ જાહેર થતાં નેતાઓ ટોળે વળ્યા

રાજકોટ પોલીસ રાત્રિ કર્ફ્યૂ દરમિયાન નિયમોનો ભંગ કરનારા લોકો સામે કાર્યવાહી કરી મસમોટો દંડ ફટકારી રહી છે, ત્યારે ભાજપના નેતાઓને જાણે નિયમો સાથે કોઈ લેવાદેવા ન હોય એમ ખુલ્લેઆમ એનો ભંગ કરતા જોવા મળ્યા હતા. ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોનાં નામ જાહેર થતાં ગઈકાલે રાત્રે ભાજપ કાર્યાલય ખાતે કાર્યકરો અને નેતાઓ ટોળે વળ્યા હતા. જાણે નિયમોનું પાલન માત્ર જનતાએ જ કરવાનું હોય એવું લાગી રહ્યું છે. આટલી મોટી સંખ્યામાં નેતાઓ ભેગા થયા હોવા છતાં પોલીસ મૂકપ્રેક્ષક બની તમાશો જોઈ રહી છે.

કાર્યકરોએ નિયમો નેવે મૂક્યા.
કાર્યકરોએ નિયમો નેવે મૂક્યા.

શું નેતાઓને નિયમો સાથે કોઈ લેવાદેવા નથી?
સામાન્ય પ્રજાનો માત્ર એક જ સવાલ છે કે શું નિયમો માત્ર સામાન્ય પ્રજા માટે જ છે? શું નેતાઓને કોઈ નિયમ સાથે લેવાદેવા નથી? રાજકોટમાં માંડ કોરોના કાબૂમાં આવ્યો છે, ત્યાં ભાજપના કાર્યકરો અને નેતાઓ ટોળે વળેલા જોતા એવું લાગે છે કે તેઓ કોરોનાને ખુલ્લુ આમંત્રણ આપી રહ્યા છે.

કેટલાક કાર્યકરો માસ્ક વગર જોવા મળ્યા.
કેટલાક કાર્યકરો માસ્ક વગર જોવા મળ્યા.

નિયમો માત્ર પ્રજા માટે જ છે?
રાજકોટ શહેર ભાજપ કાર્યાલય ખાતે રાત્રિના 11 વાગ્યા બાદ પણ કાર્યકર્તાઓ તેમજ ઉમેદવારો અને પાર્ટીના સિનિયર નેતાઓ હાજર હોવાનું સામે આવ્યું છે. આ સાથે જ કોરોના મહામારીને કારણે જે નિયમો બનાવવામાં આવ્યા છે એનો પણ સરેઆમ ભંગ થતો નજરે પડી રહ્યો છે. ઠેર ઠેર સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સિંગનો ભંગ તેમજ મોટા ભાગના કાર્યકર્તાઓે માસ્ક વગર હોવાનું જોવા મળ્યા હતા. અહીં સવાલ એ થાય છે કે શું રાત્રિ કર્ફ્યૂ સહિતના નિયમો ફક્ત સામાન્ય પ્રજાજનો માટે જ છે?

ભાજપ કાર્યાલય ખાતે કાર્યકરો ઊમટ્યા.
ભાજપ કાર્યાલય ખાતે કાર્યકરો ઊમટ્યા.

ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારો ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવશે
ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે આજે 12:39 મિનિટે ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના 72 ઉમેદવાર મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવશે. ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ચૂંટણી અધિકારીને સોંપવામાં આવે એ પૂર્વે એની ખરાઈ કરવા માટે ઉમેદવારો પોતાના સમર્થકો સાથે ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના કાર્યાલય ખાતે પહોંચ્યા હતા. બીજી તરફ રાજકોટ શહેર કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા પણ આજે જાહેરસભાનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. આજે કોંગ્રેસના 22 જેટલા ઉમેદવારો ચૂંટણી માટે પોતાની ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવશે.

