તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

ભાસ્કર સ્ટિંગ:માત્ર 1500 રૂપિયામાં એકપણ ઓળખના પુરાવા વિના વિદેશીઓના આધારકાર્ડ કાઢવાના કૌભાંડનો પર્દાફાશ

રાજકોટ31 મિનિટ પહેલાલેખક: મહેન્દ્રસિંહ જાડેજા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • દિવ્ય ભાસ્કરે પોલીસને સાથે રાખીને કરેલા સ્ટિંગ ઓપરેશનમાં બહાર આવી સનસનીખેજ હકીકત
  • નકલી પુરાવા બનાવવા કોની કોની અને કેવી મદદ લીધી, સંચાલકને મોડીરાત્રે પોલીસે ઉઠાવી લીધો હતો
  • પાનકાર્ડ કાઢી આપવાની પણ ખાતરી આપી હતી
  • વાંચો આખી વાતચીત અને ઘટનાક્રમ... કેવી રીતે ચાલે છે આધાર કાઢવાનું કારસ્તાન

નેપાળી સહિતના વિદેશી લોકોને કોઇપણ ઓળખના પુરાવા વગર માત્ર પૈસાની લાલચમાં આધાર કાર્ડ કાઢી આપવાના કૌભાંડનો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર અને પોલીસના સ્ટિંગ ઓપરેશનમાં પર્દાફાશ થયો હતો. રાજકોટમાં કેટલાક સેન્ટર પર કોઇપણ પુરાવા વગર વિદેશી લોકોને આધારકાર્ડ કાઢી આપવાનું કૌભાંડ ચાલતું હોવાની દિવ્ય ભાસ્કરને હકીકત મળતાં ભાસ્કરની ટીમે રૈયારોડ પર આવેલા જનસેવા કેન્દ્ર ખાતે તપાસ શરૂ કરી હતી, જનસેવા કેન્દ્રના સંચાલકે રૂ.1500માં આધારકાર્ડ કાઢી આપવાની ખાતરી આપતા જ ભાસ્કરની ટીમે ડીસીપી ઝોન-2 મનોહરસિંહ જાડેજાને સમગ્ર કૌભાંડ અંગે જાણ કરી હતી. વિદેશી લોકો આધારકાર્ડ સહિતના પુરાવા એકઠા કરી તેને આધારે ભારતીય નાગરિકત્વ મેળવવા માટેનું પગથિયું ચડી જાય છે, ભાસ્કર તથા પોલીસે સાથે મળી એક ઓપરેશન ઘડી કાઢ્યું હતું.

સંચાલકે 1500માં કાર્ડ કાઢી આપવાનું કહ્યું
ગત તા.21ના બહાદુર નામના એક નેપાળીનો પોલીસ અને ભાસ્કરે સંપર્ક કર્યો હતો, તેની પાસે આધારકાર્ડ નહોતું, સંચાલક પ્રકાશ મારવિયાએ રૂ.1500માં કાર્ડ કાઢી આપવાની ખાતરી આપી હતી, અને બહાદુર નેપાળી પાસેથી રૂ.1500 લીધા હતા, બીજા દિવસે બહાદુરનો ફોટો માગ્યો તે ફોટો આપતાં જ તેણે બાકીના પુરાવા એકત્રિત કરી લેશે તેમ કહી તા.27ના ફરીથી બોલાવ્યા હતા. તા.27ના પહોંચતા જ સંચાલક પ્રકાશે બહાદુર નેપાળીને કાલાવડ રોડ પર આવેલી ફેડરલ બેંકે જઇ ફિંગરપ્રિન્ટ આપવાનું કહ્યું હતું.

જનસેવા કેન્દ્રમાં 100 રૂપિયા પડાવી કાર્ડ આપ્યું
અમારી ટીમ બેંકે પહોંચી ત્યારે ત્યાં ફરજ પર રહેલા મહિલા કર્મચારીએ બહાદુરની રેટિના સ્કેન અને ફિંગરપ્રિન્ટ લીધા હતા, ત્યારબાદ ફરી જનસેવા કેન્દ્ર ખાતે જવાનું કહ્યું હતું. જનસેવા કેન્દ્રએ પહોંચતા તેણે થોડા જ દિવસમાં કાર્ડ મળી જશે તેમ કહ્યું હતું. તા.27ના જનસેવા કેન્દ્રનો સંપર્ક કરતા તણે ફરીથી રૂ.100 પડાવી આધારકાર્ડ આપ્યું હતું. પ્રકાશ મારવિયાને પીઆઈ વાળા સહિતની પોલીસ ટીમે રાત્રે ઉઠાવી લઈ જનસેવા કેન્દ્ર પરથી કેટલોક શંકાસ્પદ મુદામાલ કબ્જે કર્યો હતો.

જનસેવા કેન્દ્રના સંચાલક પ્રકાશનો દાવો અનેક નેપાળીના આધારકાર્ડ કાઢી નાખ્યા છે ભાસ્કર: આ નેપાળી પાસે કોઇ પુરાવા નથી, આધારકાર્ડ કઢાવવું છે. પ્રકાશ: હાલમાં તો નવા કાર્ડ નીકળતા નથી, અગાઉ અનેક નેપાળીઓના આધારકાર્ડ કાઢ્યા છે. ભાસ્કર: આ બહાદુરને લોન લેવી છે, આધારકાર્ડ જરૂરી છે, જો નીકળી શકે તેમ હોય તો કહો. પ્રકાશ: આવતી કાલે આવો, રૂ.1500 થશે. ભાસ્કર: આધારકાર્ડ કઢાવવાનું જ છે, કહો તો અત્યારે જ પૈસા ચૂકવી આપી, ભાસ્કરની ટીમે પૈસા આપ્યા. પ્રકાશ: જનસેવા કેન્દ્રના સંચાલક પ્રકાશે રૂ.1500 લીધા અને બીજા દિવસે આવવાનું કહ્યું. ભાસ્કર: બીજા દિવસે બહાદુર સાથે પહોંચે છે, બહાદુરનો માત્ર ફોટો આપ્યો, અન્ય કોઇ પુરાવા નથી. પ્રકાશ: કોઇ વાંધો નથી, હું પુરાવા બનાવી લઇશ, તા.27ના ફિંગર માટે આવી જજો. ભાસ્કર: તા.27ના જનસેવા કેન્દ્રએ ભાસ્કરની ટીમ અને બહાદુર પહોંચ્યા. પ્રકાશ: તમારા તમામ પુરાવા તૈયાર કરી કાલાવડ રોડ પરની ફેડરલ બેંકે મોકલી આપ્યા છે, ત્યાં જઇને ફિંગરપ્રિન્ટ આપીને પરત આવો. ભાસ્કર: પૂરી ટીમ બેંકે પહોંચી ત્યાં બહાદુરના ફિંગર પ્રિન્ટ લેવામાં આવ્યા, અને આધારકાર્ડ મળી જશે તેવું મહિલા કર્મચારીએ કહ્યું. ભાસ્કર: અમારી ટીમ ફરીથી જનસેવા કેન્દ્રએ પહોંચી, શક્ય હોય એટલું વહેલું આધારકાર્ડ કઢાવી આપજો, બહાદુરને લોન લેવાની છે. પ્રકાશ: ચિંતા કરોમાં તમારું આધારકાર્ડ આવી જશે.

એક્સપર્ટ - પુરાવા વગર આધાર નીકળે પછી સીમકાર્ડ મેળવી ગુનામાં ઉપયોગ થાય: ડીસીપી
ડી સીપી ઝોન-2 મનોહરસિંહ જાડેજાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અગાઉ ગુનાના કામે જ્યારે નેપાળી શખ્સો પકડાતા ત્યારે તે શખ્સો પોતે વર્ષોથી રાજકોટમાં રહેતો હોવાનું કહી આધારકાર્ડ બતાવતા હતા અને પોલીસ દ્વારા તપાસ કરવામાં આવતી ત્યારે વર્ષોને બદલે ત્રણેક મહિના પહેલા નેપાળથી આવ્યો હોય અને યેનકેન પ્રકારે આધારકાર્ડ કઢાવી લીધાનું ખૂલતું હતું, આધારકાર્ડ કાઢી આપતી એજન્સીઓ નિજી સ્વાર્થ માટે કોઇપણ ડોક્યુમેન્ટ વગર આધાર કાર્ડ કઢાવી આપતા હોવાની અમને શંકા હતી, નેપાળી કે અન્ય કોઇપણ વિદેશી વ્યક્તિ આધારકાર્ડ કઢાવ્યા બાદ તેને આસાનીથી મોબાઇલનું સીમકાર્ડ મળી જાય છે અને તે સીમકાર્ડથી મોબાઇલ ચાલુ કરી તેનો ગુનામાં ઉપયોગ કરે છે, આવા તત્ત્વોને શોધી કાઢવા અમારા માટે પડકાર હતો, આ અંગે ઊંડાણપૂર્વક તપાસ થશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓટ્રમ્પને ચૂંટણી જીતવાનો વિશ્વાસ, સમર્થકોને કહ્યું-આજની રાત શાનદાર રહેશે, અમેરિકામાં પરિણામો બાદ હિંસાનો ભય; ન્યૂયોર્કમાં અગ્રણી સ્ટોર્સની સુરક્ષા મજબૂત કરાઈ - US ઇલેક્શન - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ શુભ સમાચાર મળવાથી પરિવારમાં સુખનું વાતાવરણ રહેશે. તમારી મહેનત અને પરિશ્રમથી અનેક મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ કાર્ય પણ સંપન્ન થશે. તમારી યોગ્યતા અને ક્ષમતા ઉપર પરિવારના સભ્યો ગર્વ અનુભવ કરશ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો