અકસ્માતના શોકિંગ CCTV:રાજકોટમાં રિક્ષાએ ઠોકર મારતાં દંપતી રોડ પર પટકાયું, પાછળ આવતા ટ્રેક્ટરનું તોતિંગ વ્હીલ ફરી વળતાં પત્નીનું મોઢું છૂંદાયું

સર્કલ પર સ્કૂટર પર સવાર દંપતીને રિક્ષાએ ઠોકર મારી એ દૃશ્ય CCTVમાં કેદ થયું. - Divya Bhaskar
સર્કલ પર સ્કૂટર પર સવાર દંપતીને રિક્ષાએ ઠોકર મારી એ દૃશ્ય CCTVમાં કેદ થયું.
  • પિતરાઈ ભાઈની દીકરીની અંતિમક્રિયા માટે દંપતી જઈ રહ્યું હતું
  • અકસ્માતના CCTV ફૂટેજ હાલ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં વાઇરલ

શહેરના ગાંધીગ્રામ વિસ્તારમાં કનૈયા ચોક પાસે સ્કૂટર પર સવાર દંપતીને રિક્ષાચાલકે ઠોકર મારી હતી, આથી દંપતી રોડ પર પટકાયું હતું. જોકે પાછળ આવતા ટ્રક્ટરની ટ્રોલીનું તોતિંગ વ્હીલ ફરી વળતાં પત્નીનું મોઢું છૂંદાઈ ગયું હતું. આ સમગ્ર ઘટના CCTV કેમેરામાં કેદ થઈ ગઈ છે. હાલ આ અકસ્માતના CCTV ફૂટેજ સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં વાઇરલ થયા છે. સમગ્ર મામલે ગાંધીગ્રામ પોલીસે ઇપીકોની કલમ 79, 337 તથા મોટર વેહિકલ એક્ટની કલમ 177, 184 મુજબ ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

3 માર્ચના રોજ અકસ્માતની ઘટના બની
ગાંધીગ્રામ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ગોપાલભાઈ સોલંકીએ ફરિયાદમાં જણાવ્યું છે કે તેઓ રાજકોટમાં ખાનગી કંપનીમાં સેલ્સમેન તરીકે નોકરી કરી પોતાના પરિવારનું ગુજરાન ચલાવે છે. ગત 3 માર્ચના રોજ સવારના સાડાસાત વાગ્યે હું મારી પત્ની નેહા સાથે પ્લેઝર પર બેસી રૈયારોડ મારા કાકાના દીકરા સચિનભાઈની દીકરી નેન્સીની અંતિમક્રિયામાં જવા માટે નીકળ્યાં હતાં. ત્યારે સવારના સાડાઆઠ વાગ્યાના અરસામાં કનૈયા ચોકથી આગળ અમર સેલ્સ એજન્સી નામની દુકાન પાસે પહોંચતાં એક ઓટોરિક્ષાચાલકે પાછળથી ઠોકર મારતાં અમે બંને પતિ-પત્ની રોડ પર પડી ગયાં હતાં, ત્યારે પાછળથી એક ટ્રેક્ટર ટ્રોલીનું વ્હીલ મારી પત્નીના મોઢા પર ફરી વળ્યું હતું.

મોઢાની સર્જરી કરવા માટે નેહાબેનને અમદાવાદ ખસેડાયાં
મારી પત્નીના મોઢાની ડાબી બાજુની આંખ, કપાળ અને માથાના ભાગે ગંભીર ઈજા પહોંચી હતી. મારી પત્નીને લોહી નીકળતું હોઈ જેને કારણે તેમને તાત્કાલિક અસરથી રિક્ષામાં બેસાડી ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં લઇ ગયાં હતાં. અહીં પ્રાથમિક સારવાર કરાવી 108 મારફત વધુ સારવાર અર્થે તેને રાજકોટની સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ કરવામાં આવી હતી, પરંતુ તેમની તબિયત ગંભીર બનતાં મોઢાની સર્જરી કરાવવા માટે અમદાવાદ ખસેડવામાં આવી છે.

થોડા દિવસ પહેલાં રાજકોટ નજીક પરિવાર પર યુટિલિટી ફરી વળી હતી
થોડા દિવસ પહેલાં રાજકોટ-ભાવનગર હાઇવે ઉપર આર.કે. યુનિવર્સિટીના ગેટ સામે વાહનની રાહ જોઈને બેઠેલા ગઢકાના પરિવાર પર માતેલા સાંઢની જેમ આવતી યુટિલિટી ફરી વળી હતી. આ ઘટનામાં પરિવારની 14 વર્ષની દીકરી કોમલનું ઘટનાસ્થળે જ મોત નીપજ્યું હતું, જ્યારે મૃતકનાં માતા-પિતા, ભાઈ અને યુટિલિટીમાં બેઠેલા 3 લોકોને ઇજા થઇ હતી, આથી તમામને સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલે ખસેડાયાં હતાં. આ હૃદયદ્રાવક ઘટના CCTV કેમેરામાં કેદ થઈ ગઈ હતી. પોલીસે ચેક કરતાં યુટિલિટીમાંથી દારૂની દોઢ બોટલ મળી આવતાં મધ્યપ્રદેશના શખસ સામે અલગથી ગુનો નોંધ્યો હતો.

