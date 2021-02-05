તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણી પહેલા લોકોમાં રોષ:રાજકોટના વોર્ડ ન.11માં લોકોએ મતદાનનો બહિષ્કાર કર્યો, કહ્યું- કામ કરો પછી મત માંગવા આવજો

રાજકોટ11 મિનિટ પહેલા
કોઈ પણ રાજકીય પક્ષોએ મત માંગવા આવવું નહીં તેવો સ્પષ્ટ ઉલ્લેખ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. - Divya Bhaskar
કોઈ પણ રાજકીય પક્ષોએ મત માંગવા આવવું નહીં તેવો સ્પષ્ટ ઉલ્લેખ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો.
  • રોડ-રસ્તા સહિતની પ્રાથમિક સુવિધાની માંગ પુરી ન થતા હવે મતદાનનો બહિષ્કાર કરશે

મનપાની ચૂંટણીને લઈ તમામ રાજકીય પક્ષો જોરશોરથી પ્રચાર પ્રસારની તૈયારીમાં લાગી ગયા છે. આવા સમયે રાજકોટના સ્થાનિકોએ પણ પોતાના વિસ્તારની સમસ્યાને ઉમેદવારો સમક્ષ રજૂ કરવા માટે કમર કસી છે. આજે શુક્રવારે રાજકોટના વોર્ડ નં. 11માં આવેલા હેમાદ્રી પાર્કના સ્થાનિકોએ પાયાની સવલતોના અભાવથી ત્રસ્ત થઈને મતદાનનો બહિષ્કાર કરવાનું જાહેર કર્યુ છે. એટલું જ નહીં આ અંગે સોસાયટી બહાર મતદાનનો બહિષ્કાર હાથમાં રાખીને વિરોધ નોંધાવ્યો હતો. આ બેનરોમાં કોઈ પણ રાજકીય પક્ષોએ મત માંગવા આવવું નહીં તેવો સ્પષ્ટ ઉલ્લેખ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. લોકોએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, કામ કરો પછી મત માગવા આવજો.

મત આપો પછી તમારી સમસ્યાનું નિવારણ કરીશું આ તે કેવો ન્યાય ? - મહિલા
મત આપો પછી તમારી સમસ્યાનું નિવારણ કરીશું આ તે કેવો ન્યાય ? - મહિલા

અધિકરીઓએ એક જ વાત કરી છે કે, મત આપો પછી તમારી સમસ્યાનું નિવારણ કરીશું- મહિલા
પોતાની સમસ્યા અંગે વાત કરતા રશ્મિ ભંડેરીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, છેલ્લા ઘણાં સમયથી અમારા વિસ્તારમાં રોડ રસ્તાઓ ખોદી નાખ્યા છે. પરંતુ હજુ કોઈ રીપેર કરવા આવ્યા નથી. પાછળ કોમન પ્લોટમાં આવારા તત્વોનો અવાર નવાર આતંક જોવા મળે છે, વારંવાર રાજુવાત કરવા છતાં પણ કોઈ પગલાં લેવામાં આવતા નથી. સ્થાનિક નેતાઓને પણ અનેકવાર આ અંગે રજુઆત કરાઈ ચુકી છે. પરંતુ આજદિન સુધી આ સમસ્યાનો કોઈ ઉકેલ આવ્યો નથી. અમે જ્યારે પણ રજુઆત કરી છે ત્યારે અધિકરીઓએ એક જ વાત કરી છે કે, મત આપો પછી તમારી સમસ્યાનું નિવારણ કરીશું આ તે કેવો ન્યાય? આ મુદાને લઈને અમે મતદાનનો બહિષ્કાર કરવાનો નિર્ણય લીધો છે.

પહેલા કામ કરો પછી મત માંગવા આવજો- સ્થાનિક
વધુમાં એક સ્થાનિકે પોતાની સમસ્યા અંગે વાત કરતા જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમારા વિસ્તારમાં રોડ-રસ્તાની બિસ્માર હાલત છે. તેમજ દૂષિત પાણી વિતરણ અને ઓછા ફોર્સથી પાણી વિતરણ થાય છે. અને ચારેકોર ગંદકી જોવા મળે છે. વિસ્તારમાં સફાઈનો પણ અભાવ છે. માટે અમે મતદાનનો નહીં જ કરીએ અને જો કોઈ મત માંગવા આવશે તો અમે તેને એક વાત કહીશું કે પહેલા કામ કરો પછી મત માંગવા આવજો.

વિસ્તરામાં ચારેકોર ગંદકી જોવા મળે છે અને સફાઈનો પણ અભાવ છે -સ્થાનિક
વિસ્તરામાં ચારેકોર ગંદકી જોવા મળે છે અને સફાઈનો પણ અભાવ છે -સ્થાનિક

ગઇકાલે થાળી-વેલણ વગાડી મતદાનનો બહિષ્કાર કર્યો હતો
આવો જ એક બનાવ હજુ ગઈકાલે રાજકોટના વોર્ડ નં.3માં બન્યો હતો, ત્યાં રહેતા લોકોએ પહેલા પ્રાથમિક સુવિધા આપો તો જ મતદાન કરીએ તેવું જણાવ્યું હતું. પ્રાથમિક સુવિધા નહીં તો મતદાન નહીંની ચિમકી ઉચ્ચારી છે. રોડ-રસ્તા, પાણી સહિતની પ્રાથમિક સુવિધાનો વર્ષોથી અભાવ છે. સતત બીજા દિવસે રાજકોટમાં મતદાનના બહિષ્કારની સ્થાનિકોએ ચિમકી ઉચ્ચારી છે. અહીંના લોકોએ થાળ-વેલણ વગાડીને વિરોધ કર્યો હતો.

વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ1995થી ભાજપના ગઢ ગણાતા ઘાટલોડિયામાં લોકો ગંદકી અને ગાબડાંથી પરેશાન, સ્થાનિકે કહ્યું-પરિવર્તન જરૂરી, પાર્કિંગની વ્યવસ્થાનો અભાવ - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

