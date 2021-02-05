તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Rajkot
  • Rajkot's Bedi Market Yard Rose From Wheat, Chickpeas, Coriander, Cumin, Coriander Prices Of 1100 To 1600 And Cumin From 2000 To 2500.

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આવી મસાલાની મોસમ:રાજકોટનું બેડી માર્કેટ યાર્ડ ઘઉં, ચણા, ધાણા, જીરુંથી ઉભરાયું, ધાણાના 1100થી 1600 અને જીરુંનો 2000થી 2500 ભાવ બોલાયો

2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
શિયાળુ પાક પણ સારા એવા પ્રમાણમાં લીધો છે - Divya Bhaskar
શિયાળુ પાક પણ સારા એવા પ્રમાણમાં લીધો છે
  • બેડીમાં માર્કેટિંગ યાર્ડ નવી જણસોથી ઉભરાયું
  • ઘઉં, ચણા, જીરું, લસણ ની નવી આવક નોંધાઈ

રાજકોટના બેડી માર્કેટિંગ યાર્ડમાં શિયાળુ પાકની મબલખ આવક થઇ છે, આ વર્ષે સારા ચોમાસાને પગલે ખેડૂતોએ શિયાળુ પાક પણ સારા એવા પ્રમાણમાં લીધો છે, જેમાં આ વર્ષે ઘઉં, જીરું, ચણા, લસણ અને રાયડો સહિતના પાકોનું ઉત્પાદન મોટા પ્રમાણમાં થયું છે, આ મબલખ આવકને પગલે બેડીયાર્ડ શિયાળુ પાકોની આવકથી ઉભરાયું છે.

સારા વરસાદથી શિયાળુ પાકનું મબલખ ઉત્પાદન ​​​​​​​
ચોમાસાના સારા વરસાદથી શિયાળુ ઉત્પાદન વધવાથી યાર્ડમાં ઘઉંના ઢગલા ખડકાયા છે. જેમાં ઘઉંની લગભગ 4 હજારથી વધુ બોરીની પ્રારંભિક આવક નોંધાઈ છે. તો ધાણાની 48000 બોરી જેટલી આવક નોંધાઈ છે. ઘઉંના ભાવ એકંદરે 350 રૂપિયાથી 470 રૂપિયા સુધી બોલાય રહ્યાં છે. તો ધાણા એક મણના ભાવ 1100થી 1600 રૂપિયા જેટલા બોલાયા છે. જીરુંની 7400 કવીન્ટલ આવક નોંધાઈ છે. જીરાનો ભાવ 2000 રૂપિયાથી લઈને 2500 રૂપિયા પ્રતિ મણ બોલાય રહ્યો છે તો ચણાના ભાવ 800 રૂપિયાથી 900 રૂપિયા સુધીના બોલાયા છે.

શિયાળુ પાક પણ સારા એવા પ્રમાણમાં લીધો છે
શિયાળુ પાક પણ સારા એવા પ્રમાણમાં લીધો છે

ચાલુ મોસમમાં ચણા-ઘઉનું મબલખ વાવેતર થવાનો અંદાજ
આ વર્ષે રાજકોટ જિલ્લામાં અંદાજિત પોણા ત્રણ લાખ હેક્ટરમાં રવિ પાકનું વાવેતર થયું છે અને અત્યાર સુધીમાં દોઢ લાખ હેક્ટરમાં વાવેતર પૂર્ણ થયું હોવાનો અંદાજ ખેતીવાડી વિભાગના સર્વે દરમિયાન સામે આવ્યો છે. રાજકોટ જિલ્લામાં મુખ્યત્વે ઘઉં, ચણા, જીરું, લસણ, ધાણાનું વાવેતર કરવામાં આવ્યું છે અને હાલ ચાલુ મોસમમાં 90 હજાર હેક્ટરમાં ચણા જ્યારે 80 હજાર હેક્ટરમાં ઘઉનું વાવેતર થયું છે.

ચણાના ભાવ 800 રૂપિયાથી 900 રૂપિયા સુધીના બોલાયા છે.
ચણાના ભાવ 800 રૂપિયાથી 900 રૂપિયા સુધીના બોલાયા છે.
અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત149-6 (60.0)
ભારત 56 રને ટ્રાયલ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓસુરતમાં ઘરમાંથી સળગતો પતિ બહાર દોડી આવ્યો, પાછળ પત્ની ધાબળો લઈને દોડી બચાવ્યો, બંને ગંભીર રીતે દાઝ્યા - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો