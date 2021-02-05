તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:ગોંડલના વાડધરી -કોલીથડ રોડ પર કારે બાઈકને અડફેટે લેતા રાજકોટના યુવાનનું મોત

રાજકોટ24 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • સારવાર માટે ગોંડલની ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલ બાદ યુવકને રાજકોટ ખસેડવામાં આવ્યો હતો

ગોંડલ નેશનલ હાઈવે પરના રાજમાર્ગો પર જાણે યમરાજાએ પડાવ નાખ્યો હોય તેમ વારંવાર થતા અકસ્માતોમાં માનવ જિંદગી હોમાય રહી છે. ત્યારે રાજકોટ તાલુકાના વાડધરી- કોલીથડ રોડ ઉપર ઇકો કારે બાઈકચાલકને અડફેટે લેતા યુવાનનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. સમગ્ર મામલે તાલુકા પોલીસે તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

યુવકનું સારવાર દરમિયા મોત નીપજ્યું
પ્રાપ્ત વિગતો મુજબ રાજકોટના આસ્થા ગ્રીન સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા અને ગોંડલ તાલુકાના કોલીથડ ગામે સલૂનની દુકાન ધરાવતા રાકેશ અનંતરાય મજેઠીયા (ઉં.વ.34) પોતાના બાઈક પર રાજકોટથી કોલીથડ જઈ રહ્યાં હતાં. ત્યારે વાડધરી ગામ પાસે પૂરપાટ ઝડપે આવી રહેલી ઇકો કારના ચાલકે અડફેટે લેતા અકસ્માત થયો હતો. જેમાં યુવકને ગંભીર ઈજા થતાં ગોંડલની ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલ બાદ રાજકોટ ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડાયો હતો. જ્યાં તેનું સારવાર દરમિયાન મોત નીપજતાં પોલીસે ઇકો કાર ચાલક વિરુદ્ધ આઇપીસી કલમ 279, 304 એમવી એક્ટ 177, 184, 134 મુજબ ગુનો દાખલ કરી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

યુવક કોલીથડમાં સલૂનની દુકાન ચલાવતો હતો
અકસ્માતમાં મોતને ભેટનાર રાકેશ કોલીથડ ગામે સલૂનની દુકાન ચલાવી ઘરનું ગુજરાન ચલાવતા હતા. બે ભાઈઓના પરિવારમાં મોટા હતા. સંતાનમાં 6 વર્ષની પુત્રી છે. તેમજ તેના પિતા અનંતરાય મજેઠીયા વિરપુર પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ગ્રામ રક્ષક દળમાં સેવા બજાવતા હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે. ઘરના આધારસ્તંભ સમાન યુવાનનું અકાળે મોત નીપજતાં પરિવાર દુઃખમાં ગરકાવ થયો છે.

