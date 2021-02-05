તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણી પહેલા સ્થાનિકોમાં રોષ:રાજકોટમાં વોર્ડ નં. 11માં નાગરિકો મતદાનનો બહિષ્કાર કરશે, બેનર લગાડી વિરોધ દર્શાવ્યો, કહ્યું ઉનાળામાં પાણીની સમસ્યાથી હિજરત કરવી પડે છે

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
વિરોધ દર્શાવવા માટે સોસાયટીની બહાર બેનર લગાવ્યું હતું.
  • અમે ભગવાન ભરોસે છીએ અને ભગવાન ભરોસે જીવીશું- સ્થાનિક
  • અમારી સાથે 2016થી અન્યાય થતો આવ્યો છે- સ્થાનિક

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમાં હવે પ્રચાર અને પ્રસારનો નવો અધ્યાય શરૂ થયો છે. જેને અનુલક્ષીને વિવિધ વોર્ડના સ્થાનિક ઉમેદવારો પોતાના પ્રચાર માટે પ્રયત્નશીલ થયા છે. ત્યારે વોર્ડ નં. 11 પર આવેલા કાલાવડ રોડ પર નિર્માણ પામેલા રંગોળી પાર્કના રહીશોએ 2016થી પાયાની સવલતોના અભાવે રાજકોટ મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં મતદાનનો બહિષ્કાર કરવાનું જાહેર કર્યુ છે. તેમણે સોસાયટીની બહાર બેનર લગાડીને વિરોધ દર્શાવ્યો હતો. અને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ઉનાળામાં પાણીની સમસ્યાથી હિજરત કરવાનો વારો આવે છે.

2016થી જ પાણીની સમસ્યા અમે ભોગવી રહ્યા છીએ- સ્થાનિક
આ બહિષ્કાર કરવા અંગે રંગોળી પાર્કના સ્થાનિક અશોકભાઈ ગોસાઇએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મતદાનનો બહિષ્કાર કરવાનો એક જ હેતુ છે, અને એ છે પ્રાથમિક સુવિધા. આ દુનિયામાં જીવજંતુને પણ પાણીની આવશ્યકતા હોય તો અમે તો માણસ છીએ, અમે મોટામોવા નજીક આવેલા રંગોળી પાર્કમાં ગુજરાત સરકારના બનાવેલા મુખ્યમંત્રી ગૃહ યોજના હેઠળ બનાવેલા હાઉસિંગ બોર્ડ આવાસમાં રહીએ છીએ. અહીંયા અમે 2016થી જ પાણીની સમસ્યા ભોગવી રહ્યાં છીએ. ઉનાળામાં તો જાણે અમારે હિજરત કરવી પડે છે. આ મુદ્દે અમે ગુજરાત હાઉસિંગ બોર્ડમાં વારંવાર રજુઆત કરી છે પરંતુ અધિકારીઓ એવો જવાબ આપે છે કે પાણી અમારામાં ન આવે.

સ્થાનિક રહેવાસી અશોકભાઈ ગોસાઇ
સ્થાનિક રહેવાસી અશોકભાઈ ગોસાઇ

અમારી સાથે 2016થી અન્યાય થતો આવ્યો છે- સ્થાનિક રહેવાસી
પોતાની સમસ્યા અંગે વધુમાં જણાવતા અશોકભાઈએ કહ્યું હતું કે, ગુજરાત હાઉસિંગ બોર્ડમાં અમારી સમસ્યાનું નિરાકરણ ન થતા અમે કલેક્ટર કચેરીએ તથા મામલતદર કચેરીએ રજુઆત કરી હતી. જેથી એ લોકોએ અમને પાણીની વ્યવસ્થા કરી દીધી હતી. દુઃખદ વાત તો એ છે કે ગુજરાત સરકાર ગામડામાં રહેતી પ્રજા માટે માથાદીઠ 70 લીટર પાણી આપે છે, જ્યારે અહીં શહેરમાં તો 30 લીટરથી પણ ઓછું પાણી આપવામાં આવે છે. ખરેખર તો શહેરમાં પાણીની જરૂરિયાત વધારે હોય અમને ફ્લેટ દીઠ 140 લીટર પાણી આપવું જોઈએ. આવો અન્યાય અમારી સાથે 2016 થી થતો આવ્યો છે.

મતદાનનો બહિષ્કાર કરતા સ્થાનિકો
મતદાનનો બહિષ્કાર કરતા સ્થાનિકો

ટેન્કરના સહારે અમારો ઉનાળો નીકળે છે
વધુમાં અશોકભાઈએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે,દર ઉનાળે અમારે આવી હાલકી ભોગવવી પડે છે, અમારે વારંવાર વિનંતી કરવી પડે છે, રજૂઆતો કરવી પડે છે ત્યારે ટેન્કરના સહારે અમારો ઉનાળો નીકળે છે. માટે અમે આ ચૂંટણીમાં મતદાનનો બહિષ્કાર કરીએ છીએ અને કોઈ નેતાઓએ ખોટા વાયદા કરવા અમારી સોસાયટીમાં પ્રવેશવું નહીં.

ગુજરાત સરકારના બનાવેલા મુખ્યમંત્રી ગૃહ યોજના હેઠળ બનાવેલા હાઉસિંગ બોર્ડ આવાસ
ગુજરાત સરકારના બનાવેલા મુખ્યમંત્રી ગૃહ યોજના હેઠળ બનાવેલા હાઉસિંગ બોર્ડ આવાસ

બેનર દર્શાવી વિરોધ નોંધાવ્યો​​​
સ્થાનિક ફ્લેટધારકોએ વિરોધ દર્શાવવા માટે સોસાયટીની બહાર બેનર લગાવ્યું હતું. જેમાં લખ્યું હતું કે, ‘અમારી સોસાયટીમાં કોઈ પણ પક્ષના રાજકારણીઓએ મત માગવા આવવું નહીં 2016થી લગાતાર અમારા પડતર પ્રશ્નો તેમજ પ્રાથમિક સુવિધા બાબતે રજૂઆત કરવા છતાં આજ સુધી સમસ્યાઓનું નિરાકરણ ન આવતા આવનાર આગામી ચૂંટણીઓ નો અમુક બહિષ્કાર કરીએ છીએ. અમે ભગવાન ભરોસે છીએ અને ભગવાન ભરોસે જીવીશું.’

