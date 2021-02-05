તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ક્રાઇમ:રાજકોટના વૃદ્ધ કેન્સરના દર્દીની સારવાર માટે MP ગયા, બંધ બંગલોમાં તસ્કરોએ 17 લાખની ચોરી કરી, ઘટના CCTVમાં કેદ

પોલીસે CCTVના આધારે બુકાનીધારી બેલડીને પકડવા કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે. - Divya Bhaskar
  • શહેરના વર્ધમાનનગર પાસે બુકાનીધારીઓએ ચોરી કરી, પાડોશીએ જાણ કરતા રાજકોટ દોડી આવ્યા
  • 15.28 લાખ રોકડા અને સોના-ચાંદીના દાગીનાની ચોરી, રાત્રિ કર્ફ્યુ વચ્ચે તસ્કરોએ તરખાટ મચાવ્યો

રાજકોટમાં અવાર નવાર રાત્રિ કર્ફ્યુમાં ચોરીના બનાવો સામે આવે છે, ત્યારે રાજકોટના નવા 150 ફૂટ રિંગ રોડ ઉપર આવેલી વર્ધમાનનગરમાં બંધ બંગલોમાં 9 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ મોડી રાત્રે બુકાનીધારી બેલડીએ ત્રાટકી બારીની ગ્રીલ તોડી બંગલામાં પ્રવેશ કર્યો હતો. તસ્કરોએ રોકડા 15.27 લાખ અને 2 લાખ 2 હજારના સોના-ચાંદીના દાગીના મળી કુલ 17.29 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલની ચોરી કરી હતી. નેચરોપેથી સેન્ટર ચલાવતા નિવૃત્ત વૃદ્ધ કેન્સરના દર્દીઓની સારવાર કરાવવા માટે મધ્યપ્રદેશ ગયા હતા. પોલીસે CCTVના આધારે બુકાનીધારી બેલડીને પકડવા કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.
પાડોશીએ જાણ કરી ત્યારે પ્રૌઢને ખબર પડી
શહેરના નવા 150 ફૂટ રિંગ રોડ ઉપર ઘંટેશ્વર SRP કેમ્પ સામે આવેલા વર્ધમાનનગર સોસાયટીમાં T-88 બંગલોમાં રહેતા નિવૃત અધિકારી નરેન્દ્રકુમાર સીતારામભાઇ ગુપ્તા નામના વૃદ્ધે યુનિવર્સીટી પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ચોરી અંગે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. ફરિયાદમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, પોતે નેચરોપેથી સેન્ટર માધાપર ગામે ચલાવે છે. તેમજ MPમાં પણ કેન્સર જેવા જીવલેણ રોગોના દર્દીઓ વધારે છે આથી જરૂરિયાત હોવાથી પોતે નિ:શુલ્ક નિદાન કરવા 2 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ મધ્યપ્રદેશ ગયા હતા. બાદમાં 9 તારીખે તેઓ પરત રાજકોટ આવી રહ્યા હતા ત્યારે પાડોશીઓએ તમારા ઘરની બારી તૂટેલી છે તેવું ફોન મારફતે જણાવતા ચોરીની શંકા દર્શાવી હતી.

વૃદ્ધ ઘરે પહોંચ્યા અને ચોરી થયાની જાણ થઇ
પાડોશીએ જાણ કર્યા બાદ તુરંત રાજકોટ આવતા જોયું તો તસ્કરોએ ચોરીને અંજામ આપી દીધો હતો. માટે પોલીસને જાણ કરતા યુનિવર્સિટી પોલીસનો સ્ટાફ ઘટનાસ્થળે દોડી ગયો હતો અને તપાસ કરતા તસ્કરોએ બારીની ગ્રીલ તોડી ઘરમાં પ્રવેશ કરી નીચેના તથા ઉપરના રૂમના કબાટના તાળા તોડી તેમાંથી 2 લાખ 2 હજારના સોના-ચાંદીના દાગીના અને 15.27 લાખ રોકડા ચોરી ગયાનું જાણવા મળ્યું હતું.

તસ્કરોએ 17.29 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલની ચોરી કરી હતી.
પોલીસે CCTVના આધારે કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી
પોલીસે સોસાયટીમાં લાગેલા CCTV કેમેરા ચેક કરતા 9 તારીખે મોડી રાત્રે બે બુકાનીધારી તસ્કરો સોસાયટીમાં પ્રવેશ કરતા હોવાનું અને બંગલાની બારી તોડી ચોરી કરી જતા હોવાનું કેદ થઇ જતા પોલીસે CCTV ફૂટેજના આધારે ચોરીનો ભેદ ઉકેલવા તજવીજ હાથ ધરી છે. આ સોસાયટીમાં તેઓ અઢી વર્ષથી રહે છે પરંતુ આવો ચોરીનો કોઈ બનાવ ક્યારેય બન્યો નથી.

મકાન વેચ્યું તેના પૈસા બેંકમાં જમા કરાવવાના હતા​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
ફરિયાદી નરેન્દ્રભાઈ ગુપ્તાએ ફરિયાદમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, તેઓ મધ્યપ્રદેશ ગયા તે પૂર્વે તેમનું એક મકાન વેચાયું હતું તેના પેમેન્ટ રૂપે 15 લાખ રૂપિયા આવ્યા હતા જે બેંકમાં જમા કરાવવાના હતા. પરંતુ તેઓ 2 તારીખે સવારે જ મધ્યપ્રદેશ જવા નીકળી ગયા હોવાથી આવીને જમા કરાવશે તેવું વિચાર્યુ હતું પરંતુ તે પૂર્વે જ તસ્કરો ચોરી કરી ગયા હતા

​​​​​​​

તસ્કરોએ રોકડા સોના-ચાંદીના દાગીના સહિત 17.29 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલની ચોરી કરી હતી.
