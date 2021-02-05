તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

હેકરે પોલીસને પણ ન છોડી:રાજકોટના રેન્જ DIG સંદિપસિંઘનું ફેક ફેસબૂક એકાઉન્ટ બનાવી હેકરે તેમના મિત્રો પાસેથી પૈસાની માગણી કરી, સાયબર ક્રાઇમમાં ફરિયાદ

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
સંદિપસિંઘે લોકોને સાવચેત રહેવા માટે સૂચના આપી.
  • સાયબર સેલના ચક્રો ગતિમાન થતાં ફેક આઈડી બનાવનારે એકાઉન્ટ બ્લોક કરી દીધું
  • ફેસબૂકને પણ તપાસ માટે જાણ કરવામાં આવી, હેકરે કેટલાક લોકો પાસેથી રૂપિયાની માગણી કરી

ગુજરાતમાં છેલ્લા ઘણા સમયથી હેકિંગના બનાવ વધવા લાગ્યા છે, સામાન્ય રીતે હેકર લોકોના ફેસબુક કે ઈન્ટાગ્રામ એકાઉન્ટને ટાર્ગેટ કરીને હેક કરે છે. પરંતુ આ હેકરે પોલીસને પણ છોડ્યા નથી. પ્રાપ્ત વિગતો અનુસાર રાજકોટના રેન્જ DIG સંદિપસિંઘના નામનું ફેક ફેસબૂક એકાઉન્ટ બનાવી તેમના મિત્રોને ફ્રેન્ડ રિકવેસ્ટ મોકલી બાદમાં જેણે રિકવેસ્ટ સ્વીકારી તેને પૈસાની મદદ માટેના મેસેજ મોકલી ઠગાઇનો પ્રયાસ કરતાં ચર્ચા જાગી છે. આ મામલે રૂરલ સાયબર ક્રાઇમ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટને જાણ કરવામાં આવતાં તપાસ શરૂ કરી છે.

ફેક આઈડી બનાવી હેકરે પૈસાની માંગણી કરી
રેન્જ DIG સંદિપ સિંઘના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર, તેમનું ફેસબૂક એકાઉન્ટ કોઇએ હેક નથી કર્યુ પરંતુ તેમના નામનું ફેક ફેસબૂક એકાઉન્ટ બનાવી લીધુ હતું અને તેમના જ મિત્રોને ફ્રેન્ડ રિકવેસ્ટ મોકલવાની શરૂઆત કરી હતી. રિકવેસ્ટ સ્વીકારનારાઓને એમ થયું હતું કે DIG એ નવું એકાઉન્ટ બનાવ્યું હશે. એ પછી જેણે જેણે ફેક એકાઉન્ટની રિકવેસ્ટ એક્સેપટ હતી તેમને પૈસાની મદદ માટેના મેસેજ મળવા માંડ્યા હતાં. રેન્જ DIG ના નામે આ રીતે મદદના મેસેજ મિત્રોને મળતાં દાળમાં કંઇક કાળુ હોવાની શંકા ઉપજી હતી.

ફેક ફેસબુક એકાઉન્ટ બનવાની જાણ થતા તુરંત સંદિપસિંઘે લોકોને સાવચેત રહેવા માટે સૂચના આપી જ્યાં તેમણે લખ્યું હતું કે, મારા ધ્યાનમાં આવ્યું છે કે કોઈકે મારી ફેક ફેસબુક પ્રોફાઈલ બનાવી છે અને મારા વતી ઘણાં લોકોને નાણાંની માંગણી કરતા મેસેજ મોકલ્યા છે. મેં કોઈ નવી ફેસબુક પ્રોફાઇલ બનાવી નથી અને મેં કોઈની પાસે નાણાંની માંગણી કરી નથી. આ હેકર મારા ફેક એકાઉન્ટ વતી લોકોને મેસેજ કરી રહ્યો છે. તો આપ સર્વેને વિનંતી છે કે કોઈ પણ હવે મારા ફેક એકાઉન્ટની રિક્વેસ્ટ એક્સેપ્ટ કરતા નહીં અને જો આપને મારા એકાઉન્ટમાંથી મેસેજ આવે તો જવાબ આપવો જરૂરી નથી.

સાયબર સેલના ચક્રો ગતિમાન થતાં ફેક આઈડી બનાવનારે એકાઉન્ટ બ્લોક કરી દીધું.
ફેક આઈડીથી આવતા આ મેસેજની જાણ સંદિપસિંઘના એક મિત્રએ કરી જે નિહાળીને તેઓ પણ ચોંકી ગયા હતાં. અને કોઈ અઘટિત બનવા ન બને તે માટે તેમણે તુરંત સાયબર ક્રાઇમને જાણ કરી હતી. જેથી રૂરલ સાયબર ક્રાઇમના PI ડોડીયા અને તેની ટીમ તાકીદે કામે લાગતાં ફેક આઈડી બનાવનારે આ એકાઉન્ટ બ્લોક કરી દીધું હતું. તેને પડકી પાડવા ચક્રો સાયબર સેલના ગતિમાન થયા છે. પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી અનુસાર આ સમગ્ર ઘટના અંગે ફેસબૂકના મુખ્ય મથકનો સંપર્ક કરી તેને પણ જાણ કરવામાં આવી છે. એક તરફ ગુજરાત સાયબર ક્રાઇમના મુદ્દે સશક્ત છે એવા દાવા કરવામાં આવે છે અને બીજી તરફ ગુજરાતમાં આ રીતે ફેક આઈડી અને હેકિંગના બનાવો છાશવારે બનતા રહે છે ત્યારે હવે તો હેકરોએ પોલીસને પણ ન છોડ્યા નથી. જો રક્ષકો જ સોશિયલી સુરક્ષિત નથી તો સામાન્ય જનતાનું શું થશે તે કે વિકટ પ્રશ્ન છે.

