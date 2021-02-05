તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સરકારની તિજોરી છલકાઇ:રાજકોટમાં અનલોક 1થી 7માં જાહેરનામા ભંગના 9167 ગુના નોંધાયા, માસ્ક ન પહેરનાર અને જાહેરમાં થૂંકનાર પાસેથી 13.64 કરોડનો દંડ વસૂલાયો

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
રાજકોટમાં અનલોક 1થી 7માં પોલીસે વિવિધ સ્થળે ચેકિંગ કરી લોકો પાસેથી દંડ વસુલ્યો (ફાઇલ તસવીર) - Divya Bhaskar
રાજકોટમાં અનલોક 1થી 7માં પોલીસે વિવિધ સ્થળે ચેકિંગ કરી લોકો પાસેથી દંડ વસુલ્યો (ફાઇલ તસવીર)
  • માસ્ક નહીં પહેરવાના અને જાહેરમાં થૂંકવાના 2,27,100 કેસ નોંધાયા
  • લોકો માસ્ક, થૂંકના કાયદાનું કડક પાલન કરે એ માટે જ આ દંડ હતો- CP

કોરોના મહામારીએ વિશ્વને પોતાના ભરડામાં લઇ લીધું છે. આ મહામારીને એક વર્ષ પૂર્ણ થઇ ગયું છે. ત્યારે રાજકોટ શહેરમાં લોકડાઉન બાદ અનલોક 1થી 7 સુધીમાં પોલીસે કરેલી કામગીરીનું સરવૈયું પોલીસ કમિશનર દ્વારા બહાર પાડવામાં આવ્યું છે. જેમાં પોલીસ કમિશનર મનોજ અગ્રવાલે જણાવ્યું છે કે, અનલોક 1થી 7 દરમિયાન રાજકોટમાં જાહેરનામા ભંગના 9167 ગુના નોંધાયા છે. તેમજ માસ્ક ન પહેરનાર અને જાહેરમાં થૂંકનાર પાસેથી 13,64,17,650 રૂપિયાનો દંડ વસૂલવામાં આવ્યો છે.માસ્ક નહીં પહેરવાના અને જાહેરમાં થૂંકવાના 2,27,100 કેસ નોંધાયા છે.

કોરોનાને કાબૂમાં લેવા ગાઇડલાઇન બહાર પાડવામાં આવી- CP
મનોજ અગ્રવાલે વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, કોરોના વાયરસની મહામારીનો સામનો કરતાં કરતાં એક વર્ષ પુરૂ થવા પર છે. સરકાર દ્વારા નિયમીત રીતે કોરોનાને કાબૂમાં લેવા ગાઇડલાઇન બહાર પાડવામાં આવી છે. જેમાં લોકડાઉન, અનલોક એવા તબક્કાઓમાં શહેર પોલીસે પોતાની ફરજ પોતાના અને પરિવારજનોના જીવના જોખમે બજાવી છે. જરૂરી સજ્જડ પોલીસ બંદોબસ્ત, ટેકનોલોજીનો ભરપૂર ઉપયોગ અને માનવીય અભિનગમ રાખીને શહેર પોલીસે આ કામગીરી કરી છે.

રાજકોટ પોલીસે અનલોક 1થી 7માં કરેલા દંડની આંકડાકીય વિગત.
રાજકોટ પોલીસે અનલોક 1થી 7માં કરેલા દંડની આંકડાકીય વિગત.

અનલોક-લોકડાઉન પછીનું રાજકોટ નામની બૂકલેટ બહાર પાડી
સરકારની માર્ગદર્શિકા મુજબ શહેર પોલીસે તમામ પગલાઓ લઇ, જાહેરનામાઓ બહાર પાડી તેનું ચુસ્ત પાલન કરાવ્યું છે. તો સાથે માનવતાનો અભિગમ પણ જાળવી રાખ્યો હતો. વિવિધ સંગઠનો સાથે મળીને શહેર પોલીસે કરેલી આ કામગીરીની ગુજરાત હાઇકોર્ટે પણ નોંધ લઇ આ કામગીરીના વખાણ કર્યા છે. કલેક્ટર રેમ્યા મોહન, મ્યુનિસિપલ કમિશનર ઉદિત અગ્રવાલ સાથે સતત સંપર્કમાં રહી શહેરને કોરોના મુક્ત રાખવાની ફરજ બજાવી છે. સરકાર દ્વારા અનલોકના 1થી 7 તબક્કા આપવામાં આવ્યા એ સમયગાળામાં શહેર પોલીસની જવાબદારી વધી ગઇ હતી. અનલોક-લોકડાઉન પછીનું રાજકોટ...એ નામથી એક બૂકલેટ બહાર પાડીને પણ જનતામાં વિતરણ કરાયું હતું.

રાજકોટ પોલીસ કમિશનર મનોજ અગ્રવાલે મીડિયાને માહિતી આપી.
રાજકોટ પોલીસ કમિશનર મનોજ અગ્રવાલે મીડિયાને માહિતી આપી.

21862 વાહનો ડિટેઇન કરાયા
શહેર પોલીસે અનલોક-1થી અનલોક 7 દરમિયાન જાહેરનામા ભંગના કુલ 9167 કેસ નોંધ્યા હતા. જાહેરનામા ભંગના 6029 કેસ કર્યા હતાં. તેમજ 21862 વાહનો ડિટેઇન કરાયા હતાં. માસ્ક નહી પહેરવાથી અને જાહેરમાં થૂંકવાથી કોરોનાનું સંક્રમણ વધી જતું હોય આ કાયદાઓના ભંગ બદલ 2,27,100 કેસ નોંધી કુલ રૂ. 13,64,17,652નો દંડ વસુલવામાં આવ્યો છે. સંક્રમણ અટકાવવા માટેના નિયમોને જેણે ભંગ કર્યો હતો તેમને જ આ દંડનો આકરો ડોઝ સહન કરવો પડ્યો હતો.

