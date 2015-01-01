તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નવા વર્ષની ઉજવણી:રાજકોટ CPએ કાઠિયાવાડ બાલાશ્રમમાં અનાથ બાળકોને મીઠાઈ અને ગિફ્ટ આપી, 9 મહિના પહેલા તરછોડાયેલી બાળકી ‘અંબા’ના માથા પર વ્હાલભર્યો હાથ ફેરવ્યો

રાજકોટ પોલીસ કમિશનર મનોજ અગ્રવાલે અંબાના માથા પર હાથ ફરવ્યો
  • અંબાની પ્રથમ દિવાળી હોય પોલીસ કમિશનરે તેની સાથે સમય પસાર કરવાનો નિર્ણય લીધો હતો

સૌરાષ્ટ્રના લોકો આજે નવા વર્ષની ઉજવણી કરી રહ્યા છે. ત્યારે રાજકોટ પોલીસ કમિશનર મનોજ અગ્રવાલ દ્વારા અનોખી ઉજવણી કરવામાં આવી હતી. મનોજ અગ્રવાલ અને તેમના પરિવારે આજે કાઠિયાવાડ બાલાશ્રમની મુલાકાત લીધી હતી. બાલાશ્રમમાં રહેલા બાળકો સાથે મનોજ અગ્રવાલ અને તેમના પરિવારે ગમત કરી સમય વ્યતિત કર્યો હતો. તેમજ 9 મહિના પહેલા તરછોડાયેલી બાળકી ‘અંબા’ કાઠિયાવાડ બાલાશ્રમમાં ઉછરી રહી છે. મનોજ અગ્રવાલે અંબાના માથા પર વ્હાલભર્યો હાથ ફેરવ્યો હતો. તેમજ બાળકોને ગિફ્ટ અને મિઠાઈ આપી નવા વર્ષની ઉજવણી કરી હતી.

નવા વર્ષે CPએ અંબા સાથે સમય પસાર કરવાનું નક્કી કર્યુ હતું
રાજકોટના કાઠિયાવાડ બાલાશ્રમમાં અનાથ બાળકો ઉછરી રહ્યા છે. ત્યારે ઠેબચડા ગામેથી ગંભીર ઈજા સાથે મળેલી નવજાત બાળકીની સારવાર રાજકોટની હોસ્પિટલમાં કરાવવામાં આવી હતી. સારવાર દરમિયાન પણ પોલીસ કમિશનર મનોજ અગ્રવાલ દ્વારા બાળકીના ખબર અંતર જાણવા હોસ્પિટલે પહોંચી જતા હતા. બાદમાં પોલીસ કમિશનરે આ બાળકીનું નામ અંબા રાખ્યું હતું. આજે નવા વર્ષના દિવસે અંબા સાથે સમય પસાર કરવાનો નિર્ણય મનોજ અગ્રવાલ દ્વારા લેવામાં આવ્યો હતો. અંબાની આ પ્રથમ દિવાળી હોય તેની સાથે સમય પસાર કરવાનો નિર્ણય લીધો હતો.

નવ મહિના પહેલા અંબા ઠેબચડા ગામની સીમમાંથી મળી આવી હતી
નવ મહિના પહેલા રાજકોટ-ભાવનગર હાઇવે ઉપર ઠેબચડા ગામની સીમમાં એક કૂતરું મોઢામાં માસુમ બાળકીને લઈને જતું નજરે પડતા જાગૃત નાગરિકે તે બાળકીને બચાવી સારવાર અર્થે રાજકોટ સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલે ખસેડી હતી અને ત્યાં તેને કે.ટી. ચિલ્ડ્રન વોર્ડમાં દાખલ કરવામાં આવી હતી. આ બાળકીને પ્રથમ કોઈ તીક્ષ્ણ હથિયારના ઘા માર્યા હોવાની પોલીસે શંકા દર્શાવી હતી પરંતુ બાદમાં બાળકીને શરીરના ભાગે જે ઇજાના નિશાન હતા તે કૂતરાએ જ બચકા ભર્યા હોવાનો FSLમાં રિપોર્ટ આવ્યો હતો. આજીડેમ પોલીસે બાળકીને અસુરક્ષિત રીતે ત્યજી દઈ નાસી છૂટેલી અજાણી વ્યક્તિ સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી શોધખોળ હાથ ધરી હતી. જો કે, હજુ સુધી તે વ્યક્તિ મળી આવી નથી.

