તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

જાહેરનામું:મહાશિવરાત્રીએ રાજકોટમાં માંસ, મચ્છી, મટન કે ચિકનના વેચાણ કે સંગ્રહ પર પ્રતિબંધઃ મનપા કમિશનર

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
રાજકોટ મનપા કમિશનર ઉદિત અગ્રવાલે જાહેરનામું બહાર પાડ્યું. - Divya Bhaskar
રાજકોટ મનપા કમિશનર ઉદિત અગ્રવાલે જાહેરનામું બહાર પાડ્યું.
  • મહાશિવરાત્રિ દરમિયાન કોઇ જાહેરનામાનો ભંગ કરશે તો તેની વિરૂદ્ધ કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી કરાશે

આગામી 11 માર્ચના રોજ હિન્દુ ધર્મનો મોટો પર્વ એટલે કે મહાશિવરાત્રીનો પર્વ છે. રાજકોટ મહાનગરપાલિકાના કમિશનર ઉદિત અગ્રવાલ દ્વારા આ મહાશિવરાત્રીના પર્વને લઇ જાહેરનામું પ્રસિદ્ધ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. શિવરાત્રીના પર્વને લઇ શહેરમાં તમામ પ્રકારના કતલખાના બંધ રાખવા અને માંસ, મટન, મચ્છી કે ચિકનના વેચાણ કે સંગ્રહ પર પ્રતિબંધ ફરમાવતું જાહેરનામું પ્રસિધ્ધ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.

જાહેરનામાનો ભંગ કરનાર સામે કાર્યવાહી કરાશે
મહાશિવરાત્રિ દરમિયાન કોઇ પણ લોકો જાહેરનામાનો ભંગ કરી માંસ, મચ્છી, મટન કે ચિકનનો સંગ્રહ કે વેચાણ કરશે અથવા કોઇ કતલખાના ખુલ્લા રાખશે તો તેમના વિરુદ્ધ જાહેરનામા ભંગ બદલ જી.પી.એમ.સી. એક્ટ 1949 હેઠળ કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવશે.

મહાશિવરાત્રિએ રાજકોટમાં શિવાલયો ભક્તોથી ઉભરાશે
​​​​​​​મહાશિવરાત્રિના તહેવારને લઇને શહેરના તમામ શિવ મંદિરોમાં તૈયારીઓ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. શિવરાત્રિના દિવસે તમામ શિવાલયો હર હર મહાદેવના નાદથી ગુંજી ઉઠશે. તેમજ વહેલી સવારથી જ ભાવિકોની લાઇન લાગશે. મહાશિવરાત્રિની જસદણના ઘેલા સોમનાથમાં પણ ઉજવણી કરવામાં આવશે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર લોકોની સંખ્યામાં થયો ઘટાડો; ખેડૂતોએ કહ્યું- અમે માત્ર રણનીતિમાં ફેરફાર કર્યો છે; એક અવાજ આપતાં લાખો લોકો ઊમટી પડશે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો