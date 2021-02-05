તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દારૂની હેરાફેરી:જસદણના માર્કેટ યાર્ડ પાસેથી સ્કોડા કારમાંથી વિદેશી દારૂ ઝડપાયો, હરિયાણાના બે શખ્સ સહિત ત્રણની ધરપકડ

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
જસદણ યાર્ડ પાસેથી કારમાંથી દારૂ ઝડપાયો. - Divya Bhaskar
  • હરિયાણાના બે શખ્સો રાજકોટના શખ્સ સાથે મળી ગુજરાતમાં દારૂ ઘુસાડતા હતા

જસદણના માર્કેટિંગ યાર્ડ પાસે સ્કોડા કારમાં વિદેશી દારૂની 156 બોટલ સાથે ત્રણ શખ્સોને રાજકોટ લોકલ ક્રાઈમ બ્રાન્ચે ઝડપી પાડ્યા છે. રાજકોટ લોકલ ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે બાતમીના આધારે જસદણ માર્કેટ યાર્ડ પાસે વોચ ગોઠવી હતી. બાદમાં સ્કોડા કાર પસાર થતા તેને રોકી તપાસ કરતા વિદેશી દારૂની બોટલો મળી આવી હતી. કારમાં બે શખ્સો હરિયાણા અને એક શખ્સ રાજકોટ હોવાનું ખુલ્યું હતું.

પોલીસે 4,15,480 રૂપિયાનો મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કર્યો
પોલીસે વિદેશી દારૂની બોટલ નંગ 156 જેની કિંમત 1,99, 980, સ્કોડા કાર કિંમત 2,00,000, મોબાઇલ નંગ ચાર 15,500 સહિત કુલ 4,15,480નો મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કર્યો છે. આ ઉપરાંત ત્રણ આરોપીને ઝડપી લીધા હતા. જેમાં બાલ કીશન યાદવ (રહે. હરીયાણા), કિશન નવરત્ન (રહે. હરીયાણા) અને ગૌરવ કોળી (રહે. રાજકોટ)નો સમાવેશ થાય છે. હરિયાણાના બે શખ્સો રાજકોટના શખ્સ સાથે મળી ગુજરાતમાં દારૂની હેરાફેરી કરતા હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું હતું.

બે હરિયાણાના શખ્સ સહિત ત્રણની ધરપકડ.
ડિસેમ્બર મહિનામાં રાજકોટમાં દોઢ કરોડથી વધુ કિંમતનો દારૂ ઝડપાયો હતો
31 ડિસેમ્બર પહેલા રાજકોટમાં દારૂની રેલમછેલ જોવા મળી હતી. ત્યારે દારૂબંધીની કડક અમલવારી કરાવવા માટે શહેર પોલીસ કમિશનર દ્વારા ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચ , SOG ઉપરાંત તમામ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનના અધિકારીઓને સૂચના આપવામાં આવી હતી. જે અંતર્ગત છેલ્લા એક મહિનાથી રાજકોટ શહેર પોલીસ દ્વારા અલગ અલગ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં કુલ દોઢ કરોડથી વધુ કિંમતનો વિદેશી દારુનો જથ્થો ઝડપાયો હતો.

(કરસન બામટા, ધોરાજી)

