પર્યાવરણ બચાવો કે કપાવો:એક તરફ સરકારનું ‘પર્યાવરણ બચાવો વૃક્ષો વાવો’નું અભિયાન, બીજી તરફ રાજકોટમાં 25 વર્ષ જૂના એક ડઝન વૃક્ષોનું નિકંદન

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
રાજકોટના કાલાવડ રોડ પર બ્રિજ બનાવવા માટે 12થી વધુ વૃક્ષો કાપી નાખવામાં આવ્યા. - Divya Bhaskar
રાજકોટના કાલાવડ રોડ પર બ્રિજ બનાવવા માટે 12થી વધુ વૃક્ષો કાપી નાખવામાં આવ્યા.
  • બ્રિજને નડતા વૃક્ષો કારણભૂત કે પછી અન્ય કોઇ સ્વાર્થ, મનપાને ઘેઘૂર લીમડા લાગ્યા કડવા
  • કે.કે.વી ચોકના ડબલ ડેકર બ્રિજ બનાવવા લીલાછમ્મ વૃક્ષોનો ભોગ લીધો
  • કાલાવાડ રોડ ઉપર હોલી સેન્ટ સ્કૂલથી બ્રિજ સુધી લીમડા, કરંજને કાપી નખાયા

રાજકોટ શહેરમાં દર ચોમાસે વૃક્ષારોપણની ઝૂંબેશ કરીને લાખો રૂપિયાનું આંધણ કરીને વૃક્ષોના વાવેતર કરીને ફોટા પડાવવાની હોડ જામે છે. પરંતુ જે વૃક્ષો બબ્બે દાયકાથી ધરતી ઉપરના દેવતા જેમ પર્યાવરણને રક્ષણ કરવામાં મદદ કરી રહ્યાં છે તેમની કત્લેઆમ કરતા સત્તાધિશો એક પળનો પણ વિચાર કરતા નથી. આજે રાજકોટના કાલાવાડ રોડ ઉપર બ્રિજ ઉપર બ્રિજ બનાવવાની કામગીરી શરૂ કરતા પહેલા બે દાયકા જૂના એક ડઝનથી વધુ વૃક્ષોનું નિકંદન નીકળતા પર્યાવરણ પ્રેમીઓમાં રોષ જોવા મળ્યો હતો

વૃક્ષો વાવવા લાખો રૂપિયા ખર્ચવામાં આવે છે
મહાનગરપાલિકામાં વૃક્ષ વાવો ઝુંબેશ શરૂ કરી દર વર્ષે લાખો રૂપિયા બગાડવામાં આવે છે. પરંતુ જૂના વૃક્ષોને જડમૂળમાંથી ઉખાડવામાં મનપા થોડું પણ વિચારતી નથી. વૃક્ષો નડતરરૂપ હોય તો વધારાની ડાળીઓ કાપીને પણ રસ્તો થઈ શકે એના બદલે આખે આખા વૃક્ષોને જડમૂળથી ઉખાડી નાખવા પાછળનો હેતુ શું? એ જ મોટો સવાલ છે. દાયકા જૂના 12 ઘટાટોપ વૃક્ષોનો ખો બોલાવી દેવાતા આ પાછળનો સ્વાર્થ શું છે તેવી લોકોમાં ચર્ચા છે.

પોલીસ બંદોબસ્ત વચ્ચે વૃક્ષો કાપવામાં આવ્યા.
પોલીસ બંદોબસ્ત વચ્ચે વૃક્ષો કાપવામાં આવ્યા.

વૃક્ષો રાત્રે કાપવામાં આવ્યા
નાણાંના વેડફાટ ઉપરાંત પર્યાવરણને પણ નુકસાન થાય તે રીતે આ રોડ ઉપરના લીમડા, કરંજ સહિતના વૃક્ષોનો આજે કાપી નાખવામાં આવ્યા હતા. બ્રિજ માટે ખોદાણ કરવાનું હોવાથી તેમા સર્વિસ રોડ બનાવવા માટે નડતરરૂપ બનેલા વૃક્ષોને કાપી નાખવામાં આવ્યા હતા. હોલી સેન્ટ સ્કૂલથી કે.કે.વી. સુધીના વૃક્ષો કાપી નખાયા હતા. વૃક્ષો કાપવાનું કામ મોડી રાત્રે કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. દિવસે સ્થાનિકોએ કાપેલા વૃક્ષો જોઇ આશ્ચર્યચકિત થઇ ગયા હતા.

વૃક્ષો કાપવામાં જેસીબીની મદદ લેવાઇ.
વૃક્ષો કાપવામાં જેસીબીની મદદ લેવાઇ.

મંજૂરીથી વૃક્ષો કપાયા છે: ગાર્ડન શાખા
રાજકોટ મહાપાલિકાની ગાર્ડન શાખાના અધિક્ષક ડો. હાપલિયાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, બ્રિજ બનાવવા માટે આ વૃક્ષો નડતર થતા હોવાથી તેને કાપી નાખવા જરૂરી હતા. આ માટે જરૂરી મંજૂરી બાદ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરાઈ છે.

