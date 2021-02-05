તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મનપા એક્શન મૂડમાં:રાજકોટમાં 7600 મિલકતો વિરૂદ્ધ મંગળવાર બાદ સિલીંગ ઝૂંબેશ, વેરા વિભાગની આવકમાં 90 કરોડનું ગાબડું, મનપાએ હથિયાર સજાવ્યા

રાજકોટ35 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
રાજકોટ મહાનગરપાલિકાની ફાઇલ તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
રાજકોટ મહાનગરપાલિકાની ફાઇલ તસવીર.
  • એક લાખથી વધુ વેરો બાકી હોય તેવા બાકીદારોનું લીસ્ટ તૈયાર
  • કોમર્શિયલ અને ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીયલ મિલકતોની 25 કરોડની રિકવરી માટે કાર્યવાહી કરાશે

રાજકોટ મહાનગરપાલિકાના વેરા વિભાગને ચાલુ વર્ષે 260 કરોડનો લક્ષ્યાંક આપવામાં આવ્યો છે. જેની સામે આજ સુધીમાં પ્રામાણિક કરદાતાઓએ વેરો ભરપાય કરતાં 170 કરોડની આવક થઇ છે અને 90 કરોડનું ગાબડુ પડ્યું છે. જે પૂરવા માટે તંત્ર દ્વારા આગામી મંગળવાર બાદ 1 લાખથી વધુ વેરો બાકી હોય તેવા મિલકતધારકોની મિલકત સિલ કરવાની અને મિલકત જપ્ત કરવા સહિતની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરવામાં આવે તેવી શક્યતા છે.

મહાનગરપાલિકાનો વાર્ષિક રેવન્યુ ખર્ચ 600 કરોડ
મહાનગરપાલિકાનો વાર્ષિક રેવન્યુ ખર્ચ 600 કરોડ અંદાજવામાં આવે છે. જેમાં 260 કરોડ રૂપિયા વેરા વિભાગની આવક, 150 કરોડ રૂપિયા FSIની તેમજ 17 કરોડ રૂપિયા વ્યવસાય વેરો અને 12થી 15 કરોડ રૂપિયા વાહનોના ટેક્સમાંથી મેળવવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. ચાલુ વર્ષે તમામ વિભાગની આવકમાં મોટુ ગાબડુ જોવા મળ્યું છે. FSI અને વાહન વેરાની આવક લોકોની ઈચ્છા મુજબ હોય છે. જ્યારે વ્યવસાય વેરા વિભાગમાં સ્ટાફ ન હોવાથી આવક અટકી ગઇ છે. વેરા વિભાગ દ્વારા તમામ પ્રયાસ હાથ ધરી વધુમાં વધુ આવક ઉભી કરવા માટે કાર્યવાહી શરૂ કરાઇ છે.

એક લાખથી વધુ વેરો બાકી હોય તેવા મિલકતધારકોની મિલકત સિલ કરાશે
જોકે ચાલુ વર્ષે કોરોનાની વૈશ્વિક મહામારીના કારણે મિલકત ધારકો વિરૂદ્ધ કડક કાર્યવાહી નહીં થાય તેવી પણ ચર્ચા ચાલી રહી છે. આખરી સમયમાં તંત્રએ હવે બાકીદારો વિરૂદ્ધ કડક પગલા ભરવાનો નિર્ણય લીધો છે. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે તાજેતરમાં અમદાવાદ અને બરોડામાં મિલકત સિલીંગની કામગીરી શરૂ થતાં આગામી મંગળવાર બાદ એક લાખથી વધુ વેરો બાકી હોય તે પ્રકારના 7600 મિલકત ધારકોની મિલકત સિલ કરવા સહિતની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરવા તૈયારી હાથ ધરી છે.

મોબાઈલ ટાવરના સંચાલકો હાલમાં કોર્ટમાં ગયા
મોબાઈલ ટાવરના સંચાલકો હાલમાં કોર્ટમાં ગયા

સરકારી ઈમારતો તેમજ મોબાઈલ ટાવરોનો પણ વર્ષોથી વેરો બાકી
રાજકોટ શહેરની 3.87 લાખ મિલકતો પૈકી કોમર્શિયલ અને ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીયલ મિલકતોના આસામીઓ દ્વારા વર્ષોથી વેરો ભરપાય કરવામાં આવ્યો નથી. સરકારી ઈમારતો તેમજ મોબાઈલ ટાવરોનો પણ વર્ષોથી વેરો બાકી છે. જેમાં સરકારી મિલકતોમાં તંત્ર દ્વારા સખ્તાય થઈ શકતી નથી. જ્યારે મોબાઈલ ટાવરના સંચાલકો હાલમાં કોર્ટમાં ગયા છે. તેમજ રાજ્ય સરકારમાં રજૂઆત કરી વેરો ઓછો કરવા માંગ કરી છે. જ્યારે બાકી રહેતા રહેણાંકની મિલકતોમાં વેરા બિલ ઓછી રકમના હોવાથી વેરા વિભાગની આવક વધી શકે તેમ નથી. આથી વર્ષોથી વેરો ભરપાય ન કર્યો હોય અને 1 લાખથી વધુ વેરો બાકી હોય તે પ્રકારની મિલકતો વિરૂદ્ધ આગામી મંગળવાર બાદ ઝૂંબેશ શરૂ કરવામાં આવશે.

સેન્ટ્રલ ઝોનમાં અંદાજે 3500થી વધુ કોમર્શિયલ અને ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીયલ મિલકતોનો વેરો બાકી
વેરા વિભાગના સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા મુજબ, દર વર્ષે ફેબ્રુઆરી માસમાં વેરા ઝૂંબેશ શરૂ કરવામાં આવતી હોય છે. જેના કારણે અનેક આસામીઓ વેરો ભરપાય કરતાં હોય છે. આ પ્રકારની આદત હવે મોટા મગરમચ્છોને પડી ગઈ હોય ફરજીયાત સિલીંગ ઝૂંબેશ શરૂ કરવી પડે છે. ગત માસ દરમિયાન વેરા વિભાગ દ્વારા લક્ષ્યાંક પૂર્ણ થઈ શકશે નહીં તેવું બજેટ દરમિયાન જણાવ્યું છે.

સેન્ટ્રલ ઝોનમાં અંદાજે 3500થી વધુ કોમર્શિયલ અને ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીયલ મિલકતોનો વેરો બાકી
સેન્ટ્રલ ઝોનમાં અંદાજે 3500થી વધુ કોમર્શિયલ અને ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીયલ મિલકતોનો વેરો બાકી

1 લાખથી વધુ વેરો બાકી હોય તે પ્રકારના બાકીદારોનું લિસ્ટ તૈયાર કરવાની સૂચના
પરિણામે બાકીદારો વિરૂદ્ધ ગાળીયો કસવાની સૂચના અપાઇ હતી અને તે વખતથી જ 1 લાખથી વધુ વેરો બાકી હોય તે પ્રકારના બાકીદારોનું લિસ્ટ તૈયાર કરવાની સૂચના પણ અપાઇ હતી. સેન્ટ્રલ ઝોનમાં અંદાજે 3500થી વધુ કોમર્શિયલ અને ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીયલ મિલકતોનો વેરો બાકી છે. ત્યારબાદ ઈસ્ટ ઝોનમાં અને ઓછામાં ઓછો વેરો બાકી હોય તે પ્રકારની મિલકતો વેસ્ટ ઝોનમાં આવેલી છે. આથી મંગળવાર બાદ ત્રણેય ઝોનમાં વેરા વિભાગની ટીમ દ્વારા રિકવરી ઝૂંબેશ શરૂ કરવામાં આવશે.

  • કૉપી લિંક
