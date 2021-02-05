તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિરોધ:સ્ટીલ અને સિમેન્ટના ભાવમાં વધારો થતાં રાજકોટના બિલ્ડરો હળતાળ પર, કહ્યું, સરકાર મધ્યસ્થી બની ભાવમાં નિયંત્રણ કરાવે

રાજકોટ16 મિનિટ પહેલા
સમગ્ર ગુજરાતમાં સિમેન્ટ અને સ્ટીલના ભાવમાં બેફામ વધારાના વિરોધમાં રિયલ એસ્ટેટ સેક્ટર આજે એક દિવસીય હળતાળ પર છે. રાજકોટની 700થી 800 સાઇટ મળી રાજ્યમાં કુલ 22,000 જેટલી કન્સ્ટ્રક્શન સાઇટ પર આજે બિલ્ડરોએ કામ બંધ રાખ્યું છે. આ મુદ્દે બિલ્ડર એસોસિએશનના પ્રમુખે પરેશ ગજેરાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, સરકાર મધ્યસ્થી બની ભાવમાં નિયંત્રણ કરાવે. બાંધકામ સાથે જોડાયેલા તમામ સંગઠનો આજે 1 દિવસીય હડતાળ પર છે અને જેમાં રાજકોટના 15000 મળી ગુજરાતના 40 લાખ જેટલા મજૂરો 1 દિવસ માટે કામકાજથી અળગા રહશે.

ગુજરાત સરકારને આત્મનિર્ભરતા સાથે કોઈ લેવા-દેવા નથી- બાંધકામ અને સંલગ્ન સંસ્થા
દેશના અર્થતંત્રને વેગવંતુ બનાવવા માટે પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદી દ્વારા આત્મનિર્ભર ભારતનું સ્વપ્ન જોવામાં આવ્યું છે. પરંતુ પ્રધાનમંત્રીના આ સ્વપ્ન સાથે ગુજરાતના સરકારને કોઈ લેવા-દેવા ન હોય તેવા ગંભીર આક્ષેપ બાંધકામ અને સંલગ્ન સંસ્થા દ્વારા કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. દેશભરમાં પહેલીવાર બાંધકામ અને તેની સાથે જોડાયેલા સંગઠનો એક સાથે હળતાળ કરીને વિરોધ કરવાનો નિર્ણય લીધો છે.

રાજસ્થાન અને બિહારમાં સિમેન્ટનો ભાવ ગુજરાત કરતા ઓછો
સિમેન્ટ અને સ્ટીલનું ઉત્પાદન કરતા ગુજરાત રાજ્યમાં જ સિમેન્ટનો ભાવ પ્રતિ બેગ 280થી વધી 350 રૂપિયા પહોંચ્યો છે. જ્યારે સિમેન્ટનું ઉત્પાદન ન કરતા રાજસ્થાન અને બિહાર જેવા રાજ્યોમાં સિમેન્ટનો ભાવ પ્રતિ બેગ 235થી 245 છે. જ્યારે સ્ટીલનો ભાવ એક ટનનો 42000થી વધી 58000 પહોંચ્યો છે. આવા દાવો બિલ્ડર્સ અને તેની સાથે સંલગ્ન સંગઠનો દ્વારા કરવામાં આવ્યો છે અને એ જ કારણે બિલ્ડર્સ અને સંગઠનો આજે હડતાળ પર ઉતર્યાં છે. ​​​​​​​

ગુજરાતના 40 લાખ જેટલા મજૂરો 1 દિવસ માટે કામકાજથી અળગા
સિમેન્ટ અને સ્ટીલ ઉત્પાદકો પોતાની મનમાની કરી ભાવ વધારો ઝીંકી રહ્યા હોવાનો આક્ષેપ બિલ્ડર એસોસિએશન દ્વારા કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. આ બાબતે તમામ સંગઠનોએ સિમેન્ટ રેગ્યુલેટરી ઓથોરિટી સામે ભાવ ઘટાડાની માંગ કરી છે. આ એક દિવસની હળતાળમાં રાજકોટના 800 જેટલા કન્સ્ટ્રક્શન સાઇટના કામ ઠપ્પ થઈ જશે. જેનાથી 15000થી વધુ મજૂરો કામકાજથી અળગા રહશે. જો સરકાર આ હળતાળ ઉપર કોઈ નિર્ણય જાહેર નહિં કરે તો આગામી દિવસોમાં આ હળતાળ ઉગ્ર સ્વરૂપ ધારણ કરશે તેવી ચીમકી બાંધકામ અને તેની સાથે સંલગ્ન સંસ્થા આપવામાં આવી છે.

