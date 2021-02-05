તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પ્રારંભ:ચણા પકવતા ખેડૂતોને સરકારનો ટેકો, આજથી રાજકોટ જિલ્લામાં 19 કેન્દ્રો પર ટેકાના ભાવે ચણાની ખરીદી શરૂ

રાજકોટ8 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
રાજકોટમાં આજથી ટેકાના ભાવે ચણાની ખરીદી શરૂ. - Divya Bhaskar
રાજકોટમાં આજથી ટેકાના ભાવે ચણાની ખરીદી શરૂ.
  • સરકાર દ્વારા 1020 રૂપિયાના ભાવે ટેકાના ભાવે ખરીદી કરવા નિર્ણય કરાયો છે

મગફળી બાદ આજથી ચણાની ટેકાના ભાવે સરકાર દ્વારા ખરીદી શરૂ કરવામાં આવી છે. રાજકોટ જિલ્લાના 11 તાલુકાના અલગ અલગ 19 કેન્દ્રો પરથી સરકાર દ્વારા ટેકાના ભાવે ચણાની ખરીદી શરૂ કરવામાં આવી છે. જિલ્લામાં કુલ 68,000 ખેડૂતોએ રજિસ્ટ્રેશન કરાવ્યું છે. જે તમામ ખેડૂતોને SMSથી જાણ કરી બોલાવવામાં આવી રહ્યાં છે. એક સાથે વધુ ખેડૂતો એકઠા ન થાય અને અવ્યવસ્થા ન થાય તે માટે સરકાર દ્વારા SMSથી જાણ કરી ખેડૂતોને બોલાવવામાં આવી રહ્યાં છે. સરકાર દ્વારા 1020 રૂપિયાના ભાવે ટેકાના ભાવે ખરીદી કરવા નિર્ણય કરાયો છે. જે ઓપન માર્કેટ કરતા 100થી 150 રૂપિયા વધુ આપવામાં આવી રહ્યાં છે.

50 મણ ચણા ખરીદી નિર્ણયનો ખેડૂતો વિરોધ કરે છે
સરકાર દ્વારા 50 મણ ચણા ખરીદી કરવા નિર્ણય કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. જેનો ખેડૂતો વિરોધ કરી રહ્યાં છે. ચણાની આવક હોવાથી યોગ્ય સમયે પૂરતા ભાવ સાથે ખરીદ કરવા ખેડૂતો માંગ કરી રહ્યાં છે. ખેતરથી ખરીદ કેન્દ્ર સુધી ખર્ચ વધુ થતો હોવાથી 50 મણ કરતા વધુ ખરીદ કરવા ખેડૂતો માંગ કરી રહ્યાં છે. બીજી તરફ આજે રાજકોટ બેડી યાર્ડમાં ચણાની મબલક આવક થતા આવક બંધ કરવામાં આવી છે. ઓપન માર્કેટમાં તાત્કાલિક રૂપિયા મળતા હોવાથી અને પૂરતી ખરીદી કરતા હોવાના કારણે ખેડૂતો ટેકાના ભાવે કરતા ઓપન માર્કેટમાં ચણા વેચાણ કરવા પસંદ કરી રહ્યા છે.

રાજકોટ માર્કેટ યાર્ડ ખાતે ખરીદી શરૂ.
રાજકોટ માર્કેટ યાર્ડ ખાતે ખરીદી શરૂ.

સરકારનો ખેડૂતદિઠ 50 મણ ચણા ખરીદવાનો નિર્ણય
ગઇકાલે ભારતીય કિસાન સંઘ દ્વારા વિરોધ દર્શાવવામાં આવ્યો હતો. સરકાર દ્વારા 50 મણ ખરીદી અંગે નિર્ણય કરતા કિસાન સંઘ વિરોધ દર્શાવી ખેડૂતો પાસેથી પુરતી ચણાની ખરીદી કરવા માંગ કરી હતી. જો કે સરકાર દ્વારા કરવામાં આવેલા નિર્ણયમાં કોઈ ફેરફાર કરવામાં આવ્યા નથી અને એક ખેડૂત પાસે વધૂમાં વધુ 50 મણ ખરીદી કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.

ખરીદી પહેલા ચણાના સેમ્પલ લેવામાં આવી રહ્યાં છે.
ખરીદી પહેલા ચણાના સેમ્પલ લેવામાં આવી રહ્યાં છે.
અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓકરીના કપૂરે 'છોટે નવાબ'ની પહેલી તસવીર શૅર કરીને કહ્યું, 'એવું કંઈ જ નથી, જે મહિલાઓ ના કરી શકે' - બોલિવૂડ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો