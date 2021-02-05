તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

લોકોના આરોગ્ય સાથે ચેડા:રાજકોટમાં નકલી ડોક્ટર ઝડપાયો, મેડિકલ ડિગ્રી વગર બે મહિનાથી ટ્રસ્ટના નામે ક્લિનિક ચલાવતો, અલગ અલગ કંપનીની દવા અને ઇન્જેક્શન મળ્યાં

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • યુનિવર્સિટી પોલીસે ગુનો નોંધી 3,63,943 રૂપિયાનો મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કર્યો

રાજકોટની યુનિવર્સિટી પોલીસે મેડિકલ સર્ટિફિકેટ વગર ક્લિનિક ચલાવતા નકલી ડોક્ટરની ધરપકડ કરી છે. શહેરના યુનિવર્સિટી રોડ પર ભગતસિંહજી ગાર્ડનવાળી શેરીમાં ચિત્રકૂટધામ મેઇન રોડ પર ચિત્રકૂટધામ નાગરિક સમિતિ ટ્રસ્ટના નામથી પાર્થ માધાણી નામનો શખ્સ ક્લિનિક ચલાવતો હોવાની પોલીસને બાતમી મળી હતી. આથી પોલીસે આજે રેડ પાડતા પાર્થ કોઇ પણ પ્રકારના મેડિકલ સર્ટિફિકેટ વગર છેલ્લા બે મહિનાથી ક્લિનિક ચલાવી લોકોના આરોગ્ય સાથે ચેડા કરતો હોવાનું ખુલ્યું હતું. પોલીસે પાર્થની ધરકડકરી હતી અલગ અલગ કંપનીની દવા અને ઇન્જેક્શન કબ્જે કર્યા હતા.

પોલીસે 3,63,943 રૂપિયાનો મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કર્યો
નકલી ડોક્ટર પાર્થ શૈલેષભાઇ માધાણી નવલનગર શેરી નં.2માં વરૂડી કૃપા નામના મકાનમાં રહે છે. પોલીસે તેની વિરુદ્ધ IPC કલમ 419 તથા મેડિકલ પ્રેક્ટીસનર એક્ટની કલમ 30 મુજબનો ગુનો દાખલ કરી ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી છે. તેમજ તેમની પાસેથી રોકડા રૂ.960, બે મોબાઇલ કિં.રૂ.60 હજાર, સ્ટેથોસ્કોપ મશીન કિં.રૂ.100, નેબીયુલાઇઝર મશીન કિં.રૂ.500, બી.પી. માપવાનું મશીન કિં.રૂ.500, ટોર્ચ કિં.રૂ. 50, ડ્રેસિંગ કરવાના ઇન્સ્ટ્રુમેન્ટ કિં.રૂ.100, દર્દીના નામ વાળો ચોપડો, અલગ અલગકંપનીની દવાઓ તથા ઇન્જેક્શન સહિત રૂ. 3,63,943ને મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કર્યો છે.

ચિત્રકૂટધામ નાગરિક સમિતિ ટ્રસ્ટના નામે ક્લિનિક ચલાવતો.
ચિત્રકૂટધામ નાગરિક સમિતિ ટ્રસ્ટના નામે ક્લિનિક ચલાવતો.

ગઇકાલે 3 વર્ષથી ડેન્ટિસ્ટ તરીકે પ્રેક્ટિસ કરતો ધોરણ 10 પાસ શખ્સ ઝડપાયો હતો
​​​​​​​ગઇકાલે શહેર પોલીસે નકલી ડોક્ટરને ઝડપી લીધો હતો. લક્ષ્મીનગરમાં મકાનમાં જ ચાલતા ક્લિનિક પર પોલીસે દરોડો પાડી નકલી ડેન્ટિસ્ટને પકડી લઇ દવાનો જથ્થો જપ્ત કર્યો હતો. ધોરણ 10 પાસ શખ્સ ત્રણ વર્ષથી ડેન્ટિસ્ટ તરીકે પ્રેક્ટિસ કરતો હતો. નાનામવા મેઇન રોડ પર લક્ષ્મીનગરમાં પીજીવીસીએલની ઓફિસ સામે અનુપમ સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા અલ્પેશ ભરત જોષી (ઉ.વ.45) પાસે કોઇ પણ મેડિકલ ડિગ્રી નહીં હોવા છતાં તે પોતાના મકાનના પાછલા રૂમમાં ક્લિનિક ચાલુ કરી ડેન્ટિસ્ટ તરીકે પ્રેક્ટિસ કરતો હોવાની માહિતી મળતાં એસઓજીના પીએસઆઇ અંસારી સહિતનો સ્ટાફ દોડી ગયો હતો.

દાંત કાઢવાના 250 અને ચોકઠું બનાવવાના 2 હજાર વસૂલતો
​​​​​​​પોલીસે દરોડો પાડતાં જ અલ્પેશ જોષી ગભરાય ગયો હતો. પોલીસે મેડિકલ ડિગ્રી અંગે પૂછપરછ કરતાં પોતે ધોરણ 10 પાસ હોવાની કબૂલાત આપી હતી. પોલીસે સ્થળ પરથી દવાઓ અને પ્રિસ્ક્રિપ્શનની કાપલીનો જથ્થો જપ્ત કર્યો હતો. પોલીસ સૂત્રોએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અલ્પેશ જોષી દોશી હોસ્પિટલમાં ડેન્ટિસ્ટની મદદનીશ તરીકે નોકરી કરતો હતો અને ત્રણ વર્ષથી પોતાના મકાનના પાછલા રૂમમાં ક્લિનિક ચાલુ કરી ડેન્ટિસ્ટ તરીકે પ્રેક્ટિસ કરતો હતો. દાંત કાઢવાના રૂ.250 અને ચોકઠું બનાવવાના રૂ.2 હજાર દર્દી પાસેથી વસૂલતો હતો.

